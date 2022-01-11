How to Watch Thunder at Wizards

Skip to main content

How to Watch Oklahoma City Thunder at Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

On Tuesday night in NBA action, the Thunder are set to travel to Washington D.C. to take on the Wizards.

The 2021-22 NBA season will continue forward on Tuesday night with quite a few good games on the schedule for fans to watch. One intriguing matchup will feature the Thunder traveling to Washington D.C. to take on the Wizards. Both teams are hungry for a win and should put on a good show for the viewers.

How to Watch Oklahoma City Thunder at Washington Wizards Today:

Game Date: Jan. 11, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 2

Live stream the Oklahoma City Thunder at Washington Wizards game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Ahead of tonight's game, the Thunder are 13-26 and are looking to put a few wins together. No one expected them to be a playoff team this year, but they would love to pick up some confidence for the young players. Oklahoma City is fresh off of a tough 99-95 loss against the Nuggets.

On the other side of the court, the Wizards come into this game with a 20-20 record. At times, they have looked like a legitimate Eastern Conference contender, but the consistency simply has not been there. Washington ended up beating the Magic by a final score of 102-100 in their last game.

This should be a very entertaining game to watch. Both teams have good talent on their rosters and are in need of a win.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
11
2022

Oklahoma City Thunder at Washington Wizards

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass Channel 2
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

philadelphia flyers
NHL

How to Watch Hurricanes vs. Flyers

2 minutes ago
buffalo sabres
NHL

How to Watch Lightning vs. Sabres

2 minutes ago
Jan 8, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Chicago Blackhawks right wing Patrick Kane (88) skates with the puck behind Vegas Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) during the second period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Blackhawks at Blue Jackets

2 minutes ago
Jan 9, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic guard Terrence Ross (31) guards Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (33) during the second half at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Thunder at Wizards

2 minutes ago
Jan 8, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears guard James Akinjo (11) drives to the basket against TCU Horned Frogs forward Emanuel Miller (2) during the first half at Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Texas Tech at Baylor

2 minutes ago
Dec 11, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Marquette Golden Eagles forward David Joplin (23) looks to shoot against UCLA Bruins guard-forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. (24) during the first half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch DePaul at Marquette

2 minutes ago
buddy-boeheim
College Basketball

How to Watch Pitt at Syracuse

2 minutes ago
drexel basketball
College Basketball

How to Watch Delaware at Drexel

2 minutes ago
Kentucky s Oscar Tshiebwe celebrates a ta slam dunk against Missouri.Dec. 29. 2021 Kentuckymisouri 14
College Basketball

How to Watch Kentucky at Vanderbilt

2 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy