How to Watch Thunder at Wizards

On Tuesday night in NBA action, the Thunder are set to travel to Washington D.C. to take on the Wizards.

The 2021-22 NBA season will continue forward on Tuesday night with quite a few good games on the schedule for fans to watch. One intriguing matchup will feature the Thunder traveling to Washington D.C. to take on the Wizards. Both teams are hungry for a win and should put on a good show for the viewers.

How to Watch Oklahoma City Thunder at Washington Wizards Today:

Game Date: Jan. 11, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 2

Ahead of tonight's game, the Thunder are 13-26 and are looking to put a few wins together. No one expected them to be a playoff team this year, but they would love to pick up some confidence for the young players. Oklahoma City is fresh off of a tough 99-95 loss against the Nuggets.

On the other side of the court, the Wizards come into this game with a 20-20 record. At times, they have looked like a legitimate Eastern Conference contender, but the consistency simply has not been there. Washington ended up beating the Magic by a final score of 102-100 in their last game.

This should be a very entertaining game to watch. Both teams have good talent on their rosters and are in need of a win.

