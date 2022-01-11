Skip to main content

How to Watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 9, 2022; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey (3) goes to the basket over Denver Nuggets forward Will Barton (5) during the second half at Paycom Center. Denver won 99-95. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

The Oklahoma City Thunder (13-26) will look to break a four-game losing streak when they hit the road to take on the Washington Wizards (20-20) on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at Capital One Arena. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the info below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Thunder vs. Wizards

  • Game Day: Tuesday, January 11, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV: NBA League Pass
  • Arena: Capital One Arena
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Thunder vs. Wizards

Wizards vs Thunder Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Wizards

-6.5

211 points

Key Stats for Wizards vs. Thunder

  • The Wizards score 107.3 points per game, equal to what the Thunder give up.
  • When Washington totals more than 107.3 points, it is 12-6.
  • Oklahoma City has a 10-12 record when allowing fewer than 107.3 points.
  • The Thunder average 10.0 fewer points per game (99.6) than the Wizards give up (109.6).
  • Oklahoma City is 4-3 when it scores more than 109.6 points.
  • Washington has a 7-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 99.6 points.
  • The Wizards are the 19th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Thunder sit at sixth.
  • The Wizards average 9.2 offensive boards per game, 1.0 rebound fewer than the Thunder.
  • The Wizards are the 26th best rebounding team in the league, the Thunder rank 16th.

Wizards Players to Watch

  • The Wizards leader in points and assists is Bradley Beal, who puts up 24.0 points per game to go with 6.4 assists.
  • Kyle Kuzma is Washington's best rebounder, hauling in an average of 8.7 boards in each contest while scoring 15.3 points per game.
  • Kentavious Caldwell-Pope leads the Wizards in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.1 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Caldwell-Pope and Daniel Gafford lead Washington on the defensive end, with Caldwell-Pope leading the team in steals averaging 1.2 per game and Gafford in blocks averaging 1.8 per contest.

Thunder Players to Watch

  • Josh Giddey paces the Thunder in rebounds and assists with 7.5 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game.
  • Oklahoma City's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander puts up 21.9 points, 4.6 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game, making him the top scorer on the squad.
  • Luguentz Dort averages 2.4 three-pointers per game, the most on the Thunder.
  • Oklahoma City's leader in steals is Gilgeous-Alexander (1.0 per game), and its leader in blocks is Darius Bazley (1.3 per game).

How To Watch

January
11
2022

Oklahoma City Thunder at Washington Wizards

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
