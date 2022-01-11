Jan 9, 2022; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey (3) goes to the basket over Denver Nuggets forward Will Barton (5) during the second half at Paycom Center. Denver won 99-95. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

The Oklahoma City Thunder (13-26) will look to break a four-game losing streak when they hit the road to take on the Washington Wizards (20-20) on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at Capital One Arena. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the info below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Thunder vs. Wizards

Game Day: Tuesday, January 11, 2022

Tuesday, January 11, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Capital One Arena

Capital One Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Thunder vs. Wizards

Favorite Spread Total Wizards -6.5 211 points

Key Stats for Wizards vs. Thunder

The Wizards score 107.3 points per game, equal to what the Thunder give up.

When Washington totals more than 107.3 points, it is 12-6.

Oklahoma City has a 10-12 record when allowing fewer than 107.3 points.

The Thunder average 10.0 fewer points per game (99.6) than the Wizards give up (109.6).

Oklahoma City is 4-3 when it scores more than 109.6 points.

Washington has a 7-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 99.6 points.

The Wizards are the 19th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Thunder sit at sixth.

The Wizards average 9.2 offensive boards per game, 1.0 rebound fewer than the Thunder.

The Wizards are the 26th best rebounding team in the league, the Thunder rank 16th.

Wizards Players to Watch

The Wizards leader in points and assists is Bradley Beal, who puts up 24.0 points per game to go with 6.4 assists.

Kyle Kuzma is Washington's best rebounder, hauling in an average of 8.7 boards in each contest while scoring 15.3 points per game.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope leads the Wizards in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.1 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Caldwell-Pope and Daniel Gafford lead Washington on the defensive end, with Caldwell-Pope leading the team in steals averaging 1.2 per game and Gafford in blocks averaging 1.8 per contest.

Thunder Players to Watch