How to Watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Oklahoma City Thunder (13-26) will look to break a four-game losing streak when they hit the road to take on the Washington Wizards (20-20) on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at Capital One Arena. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the info below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.
How to Watch Thunder vs. Wizards
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 11, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Capital One Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Thunder vs. Wizards
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Wizards
-6.5
211 points
Key Stats for Wizards vs. Thunder
- The Wizards score 107.3 points per game, equal to what the Thunder give up.
- When Washington totals more than 107.3 points, it is 12-6.
- Oklahoma City has a 10-12 record when allowing fewer than 107.3 points.
- The Thunder average 10.0 fewer points per game (99.6) than the Wizards give up (109.6).
- Oklahoma City is 4-3 when it scores more than 109.6 points.
- Washington has a 7-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 99.6 points.
- The Wizards are the 19th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Thunder sit at sixth.
- The Wizards average 9.2 offensive boards per game, 1.0 rebound fewer than the Thunder.
- The Wizards are the 26th best rebounding team in the league, the Thunder rank 16th.
Wizards Players to Watch
- The Wizards leader in points and assists is Bradley Beal, who puts up 24.0 points per game to go with 6.4 assists.
- Kyle Kuzma is Washington's best rebounder, hauling in an average of 8.7 boards in each contest while scoring 15.3 points per game.
- Kentavious Caldwell-Pope leads the Wizards in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.1 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Caldwell-Pope and Daniel Gafford lead Washington on the defensive end, with Caldwell-Pope leading the team in steals averaging 1.2 per game and Gafford in blocks averaging 1.8 per contest.
Thunder Players to Watch
- Josh Giddey paces the Thunder in rebounds and assists with 7.5 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game.
- Oklahoma City's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander puts up 21.9 points, 4.6 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game, making him the top scorer on the squad.
- Luguentz Dort averages 2.4 three-pointers per game, the most on the Thunder.
- Oklahoma City's leader in steals is Gilgeous-Alexander (1.0 per game), and its leader in blocks is Darius Bazley (1.3 per game).
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)