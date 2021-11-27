Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/26/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 27, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 24, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans center Willy Hernangomez (9) blocks the shot of Washington Wizards center Montrezl Harrell (6) during the first half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

    Nov 24, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans center Willy Hernangomez (9) blocks the shot of Washington Wizards center Montrezl Harrell (6) during the first half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

    The Washington Wizards (11-7) hope to stop a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Oklahoma City Thunder (6-12) on Friday, November 26, 2021 at 8:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Thunder vs. Wizards

    Key Stats for Thunder vs. Wizards

    • The Wizards record 105.6 points per game, only 0.6 fewer points than the 106.2 the Thunder give up.
    • Washington is 5-1 when scoring more than 106.2 points.
    • When Oklahoma City gives up fewer than 105.6 points, it is 5-4.
    • The Thunder put up 6.0 fewer points per game (99.0) than the Wizards allow (105.0).
    • Oklahoma City is 3-0 when it scores more than 105.0 points.
    • Washington's record is 5-1 when it allows fewer than 99.0 points.
    • The Wizards are shooting 45.3% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points higher than the 43.5% the Thunder allow to opponents.
    • Washington is 9-3 when it shoots higher than 43.5% from the field.
    • The Thunder have shot at a 41.0% rate from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points fewer than the 43.4% shooting opponents of the Wizards have averaged.
    • This season, Oklahoma City has a 2-2 record in games the team collectively shoots above 43.4% from the field.

    Wizards Players to Watch

    • The Wizards leader in points and assists is Bradley Beal, who puts up 23.3 points per game along with 5.8 assists.
    • Kyle Kuzma leads Washington in rebounding, grabbing 9.2 boards per game while also scoring 13.1 points a contest.
    • Kuzma makes more threes per game than any other member of the Wizards, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.2 per contest.
    • Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is Washington's leader in steals, averaging 1.4 steals per game, while Daniel Gafford leads them in blocks with 1.7 per contest.

    Thunder Players to Watch

    • Josh Giddey leads the Thunder in both rebounds and assists with 7.3 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game.
    • Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scores 20.4 points per game, putting him at the top of the Oklahoma City scoring leaderboard. He also grabs 5.1 rebounds and tacks on 4.4 assists per game.
    • Luguentz Dort is dependable from distance and leads the Thunder with 2.4 made threes per game.
    • Oklahoma City's leader in steals is Gilgeous-Alexander with 1.1 per game, and its leader in blocks is Darius Bazley with 1.2 per game.

    Wizards Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/17/2021

    Hornets

    L 97-87

    Away

    11/18/2021

    Heat

    L 112-97

    Away

    11/20/2021

    Heat

    W 103-100

    Home

    11/22/2021

    Hornets

    L 109-103

    Home

    11/24/2021

    Pelicans

    L 127-102

    Away

    11/26/2021

    Thunder

    -

    Away

    11/27/2021

    Mavericks

    -

    Away

    11/29/2021

    Spurs

    -

    Away

    12/1/2021

    Timberwolves

    -

    Home

    12/3/2021

    Cavaliers

    -

    Home

    12/5/2021

    Raptors

    -

    Away

    Thunder Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/17/2021

    Rockets

    W 101-89

    Home

    11/19/2021

    Bucks

    L 96-89

    Away

    11/20/2021

    Celtics

    L 111-105

    Away

    11/22/2021

    Hawks

    L 113-101

    Away

    11/24/2021

    Jazz

    L 110-104

    Home

    11/26/2021

    Wizards

    -

    Home

    11/29/2021

    Rockets

    -

    Away

    12/1/2021

    Rockets

    -

    Home

    12/2/2021

    Grizzlies

    -

    Away

    12/6/2021

    Pistons

    -

    Away

    12/8/2021

    Raptors

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    November
    26
    2021

    Washington Wizards at Oklahoma City Thunder

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    8:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_17214068
    NBA

    How to Watch Pelicans at Jazz

    49 seconds ago
    USATSI_17225813
    NBA

    How to Watch Bucks at Nuggets

    49 seconds ago
    USATSI_15750709
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Wichita State vs. Missouri in Men's College Basketball

    49 seconds ago
    Wichita State Shockers guard Tyson Etienne (1) reacts to an official's call during the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament on Thursday, March 18, 2021, at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind. Mandatory Credit: Nikos Frazier/IndyStar via USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Wichita State vs. Missouri: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/26/2021

    49 seconds ago
    Nov 24, 2021; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) shoots over San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl (25) in the second half at AT&amp;T Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Atlanta Hawks vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/26/2021

    49 seconds ago
    Nov 24, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans center Willy Hernangomez (9) blocks the shot of Washington Wizards center Montrezl Harrell (6) during the first half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/26/2021

    49 seconds ago
    Nov 24, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Los Angeles Lakers center Dwight Howard (39) hits Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis (11) in the face in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Toronto Raptors vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/26/2021

    49 seconds ago
    Nov 24, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam (43) passes the ball as Memphis Grizzles forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) defends during the first half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Memphis Grizzlies vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/26/2021

    49 seconds ago
    Nov 24, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzles guard Ja Morant (12) dribbles as Toronto Raptors guard-forward Gary Trent Jr. (33) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Indiana Pacers vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/26/2021

    49 seconds ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy