Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/26/2021

How to Watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Washington Wizards (11-7) hope to stop a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Oklahoma City Thunder (6-12) on Friday, November 26, 2021 at 8:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Thunder vs. Wizards
- Game Day: Friday, November 26, 2021
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Paycom Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Thunder vs. Wizards
- The Wizards record 105.6 points per game, only 0.6 fewer points than the 106.2 the Thunder give up.
- Washington is 5-1 when scoring more than 106.2 points.
- When Oklahoma City gives up fewer than 105.6 points, it is 5-4.
- The Thunder put up 6.0 fewer points per game (99.0) than the Wizards allow (105.0).
- Oklahoma City is 3-0 when it scores more than 105.0 points.
- Washington's record is 5-1 when it allows fewer than 99.0 points.
- The Wizards are shooting 45.3% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points higher than the 43.5% the Thunder allow to opponents.
- Washington is 9-3 when it shoots higher than 43.5% from the field.
- The Thunder have shot at a 41.0% rate from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points fewer than the 43.4% shooting opponents of the Wizards have averaged.
- This season, Oklahoma City has a 2-2 record in games the team collectively shoots above 43.4% from the field.
Wizards Players to Watch
- The Wizards leader in points and assists is Bradley Beal, who puts up 23.3 points per game along with 5.8 assists.
- Kyle Kuzma leads Washington in rebounding, grabbing 9.2 boards per game while also scoring 13.1 points a contest.
- Kuzma makes more threes per game than any other member of the Wizards, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.2 per contest.
- Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is Washington's leader in steals, averaging 1.4 steals per game, while Daniel Gafford leads them in blocks with 1.7 per contest.
Thunder Players to Watch
- Josh Giddey leads the Thunder in both rebounds and assists with 7.3 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game.
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scores 20.4 points per game, putting him at the top of the Oklahoma City scoring leaderboard. He also grabs 5.1 rebounds and tacks on 4.4 assists per game.
- Luguentz Dort is dependable from distance and leads the Thunder with 2.4 made threes per game.
- Oklahoma City's leader in steals is Gilgeous-Alexander with 1.1 per game, and its leader in blocks is Darius Bazley with 1.2 per game.
Wizards Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/17/2021
Hornets
L 97-87
Away
11/18/2021
Heat
L 112-97
Away
11/20/2021
Heat
W 103-100
Home
11/22/2021
Hornets
L 109-103
Home
11/24/2021
Pelicans
L 127-102
Away
11/26/2021
Thunder
-
Away
11/27/2021
Mavericks
-
Away
11/29/2021
Spurs
-
Away
12/1/2021
Timberwolves
-
Home
12/3/2021
Cavaliers
-
Home
12/5/2021
Raptors
-
Away
Thunder Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/17/2021
Rockets
W 101-89
Home
11/19/2021
Bucks
L 96-89
Away
11/20/2021
Celtics
L 111-105
Away
11/22/2021
Hawks
L 113-101
Away
11/24/2021
Jazz
L 110-104
Home
11/26/2021
Wizards
-
Home
11/29/2021
Rockets
-
Away
12/1/2021
Rockets
-
Home
12/2/2021
Grizzlies
-
Away
12/6/2021
Pistons
-
Away
12/8/2021
Raptors
-
Away