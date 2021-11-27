Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/26/2021

Nov 24, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans center Willy Hernangomez (9) blocks the shot of Washington Wizards center Montrezl Harrell (6) during the first half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Wizards (11-7) hope to stop a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Oklahoma City Thunder (6-12) on Friday, November 26, 2021 at 8:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Thunder vs. Wizards

Game Day: Friday, November 26, 2021

Friday, November 26, 2021 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Paycom Center

Paycom Center

Key Stats for Thunder vs. Wizards

The Wizards record 105.6 points per game, only 0.6 fewer points than the 106.2 the Thunder give up.

Washington is 5-1 when scoring more than 106.2 points.

When Oklahoma City gives up fewer than 105.6 points, it is 5-4.

The Thunder put up 6.0 fewer points per game (99.0) than the Wizards allow (105.0).

Oklahoma City is 3-0 when it scores more than 105.0 points.

Washington's record is 5-1 when it allows fewer than 99.0 points.

The Wizards are shooting 45.3% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points higher than the 43.5% the Thunder allow to opponents.

Washington is 9-3 when it shoots higher than 43.5% from the field.

The Thunder have shot at a 41.0% rate from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points fewer than the 43.4% shooting opponents of the Wizards have averaged.

This season, Oklahoma City has a 2-2 record in games the team collectively shoots above 43.4% from the field.

Wizards Players to Watch

The Wizards leader in points and assists is Bradley Beal, who puts up 23.3 points per game along with 5.8 assists.

Kyle Kuzma leads Washington in rebounding, grabbing 9.2 boards per game while also scoring 13.1 points a contest.

Kuzma makes more threes per game than any other member of the Wizards, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.2 per contest.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is Washington's leader in steals, averaging 1.4 steals per game, while Daniel Gafford leads them in blocks with 1.7 per contest.

Thunder Players to Watch

Josh Giddey leads the Thunder in both rebounds and assists with 7.3 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scores 20.4 points per game, putting him at the top of the Oklahoma City scoring leaderboard. He also grabs 5.1 rebounds and tacks on 4.4 assists per game.

Luguentz Dort is dependable from distance and leads the Thunder with 2.4 made threes per game.

Oklahoma City's leader in steals is Gilgeous-Alexander with 1.1 per game, and its leader in blocks is Darius Bazley with 1.2 per game.

Wizards Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/17/2021 Hornets L 97-87 Away 11/18/2021 Heat L 112-97 Away 11/20/2021 Heat W 103-100 Home 11/22/2021 Hornets L 109-103 Home 11/24/2021 Pelicans L 127-102 Away 11/26/2021 Thunder - Away 11/27/2021 Mavericks - Away 11/29/2021 Spurs - Away 12/1/2021 Timberwolves - Home 12/3/2021 Cavaliers - Home 12/5/2021 Raptors - Away

Thunder Upcoming Schedule