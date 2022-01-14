How to Watch Magic at Hornets

LaMelo Ball and the Hornets will be on display against the NBA’s worst team: the Magic.

The Magic are on the rebound as a franchise. They are 7-35 through 42 games. They have the worst record in the entire NBA at this point.

They bring a double-digit (10) losing record into this matchup against Charlotte.

How to Watch Orlando Magic at Charlotte Hornets Today:



Game Date: Jan. 14, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 1

The Hornets are in the beginning stages of turning their franchise around. They are 23-19 through 42 games. They rank No. 7 in the Eastern Conference.

They bring a four-game winning streak into the game, having defeated the Sixers, Bucks (twice) and Pistons in their last four.

Cole Anthony leads Orlando on the floor, averaging a team-leading 19.8 points per game and 5.9 assists per game.

Orlando ranks No. 28 in points per game, No. 21 in rebounds per game and No. 26 in assists per game.

Two guys have just taken over for Charlotte this season. Mikal Bridges, one of the NBA’s favorites for Most Improved Player, averages 19.6 points per game and 7.3 rebounds per game.

LaMelo Ball averages 19.3 points per game, 7.6 assists per game and 7.3 rebounds per game. He also adds 1.6 steals per game.

