How to Watch Magic at Mavericks

This is the first game of the season between the Magic and Mavericks, who meet on Saturday night.

The Magic (8-35) have dropped down to the bottom of the NBA overall and are the only team left with single-digits in the win column. They snapped their 10-game losing streak and are coming off a win, looking to build on some of that momentum against head coach Jamahl Mosely’s former team, the Mavericks (23-19).

How to Watch Orlando Magic at Dallas Mavericks today:

Game Date: Jan. 15, 2022

Game Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 10

The Magic won behind the Wagner Brothers having their best combined game of the season with 45 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists:

During the offseason, Mosely was a wanted commodity across the NBA and ultimately signed as the new head coach of the Magic. He was passed up by the team he was an assistant on, the Mavericks, in favor of Jason Kidd.

So far this season, Kidd has the Mavericks playing great defense, all the way up to No. 3 in the NBA only allowing 103.0 opponents points per game. They were a quality defense through the first 22 games of the season at 106.0, but over their last 19 games, they are far and away the No. 1 defense in the NBA at 99.3 opponents points allowed per game.

In that stretch, they have given up fewer than 100 points 10 times and over 110 points just two times. There are 10 teams that average 110-plus opponents points per game this season.

For the Magic, the season has not been pretty. However, the development of Cole Anthony and Franz Wagner has been terrific.

Anthony is putting up 19.4 points, 6.2 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game on 40-34-85 splits in 29 games. Wagner has played in every game, making his case for Rookie of the Year with 15.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.0 steals per game on 45-36-85 splits.

