How to Watch Magic at Pistons

The Magic and Pistons both look to stay out of the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings when the two franchises meet Saturday.

There isn't a lot of confidence you can draw from looking at the records of the Magic and Pistons. Even if you added their wins together, they'd still be holding the two last spots in the Eastern Conference standings. They are both tied with seven wins, but the Pistons have fewer losses. Therefore they are technically better on paper.

How to Watch: Orlando Magic at Detroit Pistons Today

Game Date: Jan. 8, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 5

With almost identical records, this game should be pretty close. The Magic are coming off losses against two of the best teams in the conference in the Bulls and 76ers. They played them both close, so the most encouraging thing is that you can still see fight in them.

Orlando was up on Philly going into the fourth until the Sixers pulled away. Look for the Magiv to have a good shot at getting a much-coveted win on the road tonight.

Detroit is coming off two tough losses against the Grizzlies and Hornets after getting surprising and very impressive wins over the Spurs and Bucks. In their last game against Memphis, they could only score 88 points. In either case, if they can clamp down on defense a bit more then they should be able to defend home court.

