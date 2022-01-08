How to Watch Magic at Pistons

Skip to main content

How to Watch Orlando Magic at Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Magic and Pistons both look to stay out of the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings when the two franchises meet Saturday.

There isn't a lot of confidence you can draw from looking at the records of the Magic and Pistons. Even if you added their wins together, they'd still be holding the two last spots in the Eastern Conference standings. They are both tied with seven wins, but the Pistons have fewer losses. Therefore they are technically better on paper. 

How to Watch: Orlando Magic at Detroit Pistons Today

Game Date: Jan. 8, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 5

Live stream Orlando Magic at Detroit Pistons on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

With almost identical records, this game should be pretty close. The Magic are coming off losses against two of the best teams in the conference in the Bulls and 76ers. They played them both close, so the most encouraging thing is that you can still see fight in them. 

Orlando was up on Philly going into the fourth until the Sixers pulled away. Look for the Magiv to have a good shot at getting a much-coveted win on the road tonight. 

Detroit is coming off two tough losses against the Grizzlies and Hornets after getting surprising and very impressive wins over the Spurs and Bucks. In their last game against Memphis, they could only score 88 points. In either case, if they can clamp down on defense a bit more then they should be able to defend home court. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
8
2022

Orlando Magic at Detroit Pistons

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass Channel 5
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Dec 28, 2021; San Jose, California, USA; Arizona Coyotes right wing Clayton Keller (9) celebrates after scoring a goal against the San Jose Sharks during the second period at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch San Jose Sharks at Philadelphia Flyers

1 minute ago
USATSI_17463558
NHL

How to Watch Devils at Blue Jackets

1 minute ago
USATSI_17463490
NHL

How to Watch Bruins at Lightning

1 minute ago
Jan 2, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Avalanche right wing Mikko Rantanen (96) and center Nathan MacKinnon (29) celebrate the goal of right wing Logan O'Connor (25) as Anaheim Ducks goaltender John Gibson (36) looks on in the third period at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Maple Leafs at Avalanche

1 minute ago
USATSI_17268632
NBA

How to Watch Bucks at Hornets

1 minute ago
USATSI_17463980
NBA

How to Watch Magic at Pistons

1 minute ago
USATSI_17426925
NBA

How to Watch Jazz at Pacers

1 minute ago
San Francisco Dons
College Basketball

How to Watch San Diego at San Francisco in Men's College Basketball

1 minute ago
Arizona State Hockey
College Hockey

How Arizona State at Boston University in Men's College Hockey

1 minute ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy