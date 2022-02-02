How to Watch Magic at Pacers

On Wednesday night in NBA action, the Magic will travel to Indiana to take on the Pacers.

The 2021-22 NBA season will continue forward Wednesday night with quite a few good matchups. Even with the Omicron variant of COVID-19 trying to throw a wrench in this season, the league has continued pushing forward. One intriguing matchup to watch tonight will feature the Magic traveling to Indiana to take on the Pacers.

How to Watch the Orlando Magic at Indiana Pacers Today:

Game Date: Feb. 2, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NBA League Pass Channel 1

Ahead of tonight's game, the Magic are 11-41 and headed toward another high draft pick. Orlando has a lot of good young talent, but it needs to put everything together. Last time out, the Magic ended up losing to the Bulls by a final score 126-115.

On the other side of the matchup, the Pacers have struggled this season as well. They are just 19-33 on the year, and major changes could be coming ahead of the NBA trade deadline. Indiana ended up beating the Clippers by a final score of 122-116.

Both of these teams have struggled this season and are fairly evenly matched. This should be an entertaining basketball game to watch. Make sure to tune in to see who comes out with the victory.

