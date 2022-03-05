How to Watch Magic at Grizzlies

Skip to main content

How to Watch Orlando Magic at Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

On Saturday evening in NBA action, the Magic will travel to Memphis for a showdown against the Grizzlies.

The 2021-22 NBA season is beginning to heat up as the race for the playoffs begins. With teams looking to finish the season strong, these games begin to get even more entertaining to watch. One intriguing game to watch tonight will feature the Magic traveling to Memphis to take on the Grizzlies.

How to Watch the Orlando Magic at Memphis Grizzlies Today:

Game Date: Mar. 5, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NBA League Pass Channel 4

Live stream the Orlando Magic at Memphis Grizzlies game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Coming into this game, the Magic are a team headed potentially for the No. 1 overall pick. Orlando has not been great this year, but it hasn't been a pushover in most games. So far this season, the Magic are 16-48 and are coming in off of a 103-97 victory over the Raptors in their last game.

On the other side of the court, the Grizzlies have been one of the top teams in the Western Conference this season. Ja Morant and Co. have compiled a 43-21 record and no one will want to see them in a seven-game series come playoff time. Memphis is fresh off of a 120-107 loss to the Celtics.

While the Grizzlies should win this game, the Magic aren't going to go down without a fight. This should be a fun game to watch. Make sure to tune in to see who comes away with the victory.

NBA

