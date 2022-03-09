How to Watch Magic at Pelicans

On Wednesday night, the Magic will travel to New Orleans to take on the Pelicans.

How to Watch the Orlando Magic at New Orleans Pelicans Today:

Game Date: Mar. 9, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NBA League Pass Channel 6

Ahead of tonight's game, the Magic are 16-50 and are headed for another high draft pick. Orlando has plenty of young talent already on the roster, so adding another high-profile player in the NBA draft will be welcome. In their last game, the Magic ended up losing to the Suns by a final score of 102-99.

On the other side of the court, the Pelicans are 27-38 and are still in play for the play-in tournament. New Orleans needs to figure out how to string some wins together to reach that goal, though. Last time out, the Pelicans lost to the Grizzlies by a final score of 132-111.

While the Pelicans are the better team on paper, the Magic are a good young team. This should be a very entertaining game to watch. Make sure to tune in to see who comes out with the victory.

