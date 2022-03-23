How to Watch Magic at Thunder

Skip to main content

How to Watch Orlando Magic at Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

On Wednesday night in NBA action, the Magic are set to travel to Oklahoma City for a matchup against the Thunder.

The 2021-22 NBA regular season is close to ending and the playoffs are gearing up to get underway. With that in mind, there are plenty of teams battling for playoff positioning, as well as draft pick positioning. Two teams in the mix for the No. 1 overall pick will face off tonight when the Magic take on the Thunder in Oklahoma City.

How to Watch the Orlando Magic at Oklahoma City Thunder Today:

Game Date: Mar. 23, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NBA League Pass Channel 7

Live stream the Orlando Magic at Oklahoma City Thunder game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Ahead of tonight's game, the Magic are 20-53 and are the third-worst team in the NBA. Orlando has built up a young and talented roster and will add to that core in the 2022 NBA Draft with another high draft pick. Last time out, the Magic ended up beating the Warriors by a final score of 94-90.

On the other side of the court, the Thunder are currently 20-52, which has them placed as the fourth-worst team in the league. Just like the Magic, Oklahoma City has built a great core of young players to build around. The Thunder are coming off of a tough 132-123 loss to the Celtics in their last game.

This should be a fun and entertaining game to watch. While neither of these teams will get into the playoffs, they are young and talented. Make sure to tune in to see who comes out with the win.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
23
2022

Orlando Magic at Oklahoma City Thunder

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass Channel 7
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

