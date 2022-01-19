How to Watch Magic at 76ers

The Magic visit the 76ers for the second matchup of the year Wednesday night.

The 76ers were looking like they were back to normal after dealing with many health and safety protocol absences. After their game against the Pelicans was postponed right before Christmas, they went 8-2 in their next 10 and then beat the Heat and Celtics to stay right in the thick of the Eastern Conference playoff chase.

How to Watch Orlando Magic at Philadelphia 76ers Today:

Game Date: Jan. 19, 2021

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 1

That's what made their blowout loss to the Wizards all that much more perplexing. They were defeated 117-98, and that was even with Washington head coach Wes Unseld Jr. and assistant Pat Delany in health and safety protocols. Joel Embiid still scored 32, but the rest of the team couldn't get much going. They couldn't stop Kyle Kuzma and Bradley Beal.

They will be happy to be hosting the Magic to get back on track. Orlando has eight wins on the season and has only won one game since Dec. 22. These two played just a couple of weeks ago on Jan. 5 where Philadelphia won 116-106. The Magic were leading after three quarter in that game until the 76ers broke away big in the fourth.

If Orlando can play like it did last time for 48 minutes, the team has a real shot at the upset.

