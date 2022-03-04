How to Watch Magic at Raptors

Skip to main content

How to Watch Orlando Magic at Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Magic will travel to Toronto to take on the Raptors in what should be an entertaining Friday night matchup.

The 2021-22 NBA season will continue forward on Friday night with quite a few good games on the schedule. In addition to the games between top-notch contenders, there are also some games that should simply provide great entertainment. One of those matchups will feature the Magic traveling to Toronto to take on the Raptors.

How to Watch the Orlando Magic at Toronto Raptors Today:

Game Date: Mar. 4, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NBA League Pass Channel 4

Live stream the Orlando Magic at Toronto Raptors game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Ahead of tonight's game, the Magic are just 15-48 and are headed for a very high pick. If the season ended today, they would have the best odds to win the No. 1 overall pick. Orlando is coming off of a tough overtime loss against the Pacers by a final score of 122-114.

On the other side of the court, the Raptors are 34-28 and are fighting for a spot in the postseason. Toronto has had a rough stretch recently but is starting to turn things around. Last time out, the Raptors ended up losing to the Pistons by a final score of 108-106, but they defeated the Nets twice before that game.

While the Raptors are the only team in playoff contention in this matchup, the Magic have quite a few great young talents. This should be a very fun game to watch. Make sure to tune in to see who picks up the win.

Regional restrictions may apply.

