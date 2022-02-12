How to Watch Magic at Jazz

Skip to main content

How to Watch Orlando Magic at Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Magic and the Jazz made some noise at the trade deadline ahead of their matchup Friday.

While the Magic and the Jazz didn't make the splashiest moves at the trade deadline, they did make significant deals that should make them better in the long term ahead of their matchup Friday.

Orlando acquired Bol Bol from the Boston Celtics along with P.J. Dozier and a 2028 second-round pick. The Magic gave up a 2023 second-round pick in return.

How to Watch Orlando Magic at Utah Jazz Today:

Game Date: Feb. 11, 2022

Game Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 9

Live stream Orlando Magic at Utah Jazz on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Orlando could be a good place for Bol Bol to develop, as he couldn't get much playing time in Denver and Boston. He'll try to reach the potential he displayed in college at Oregon.

The Jazz sent Joe Ingles and Elijah Hughes to Portland, while with the Jazz received Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Juancho Hernangomez.

The deal makes Utah younger and stronger but it will still be an uphill battle to contend with Phoenix and Golden State at the top of the Western Conference. The Jazz will still have a good chance against the Magic tonight as they look to move up the standings.

How To Watch

February
11
2021

Orlando Magic at Utah Jazz

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass Channel 9
Time
9:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
