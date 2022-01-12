How to Watch Magic at Wizards

The Wizards go for their third win in a row Wednesday night when they host the Magic.

The Wizards host the Magic on Wednesday night, as the two teams play for the second time in four days. Washington won the first meeting 102-100 after it erased a four-point fourth-quarter deficit to get the win.

How to Watch Orlando Magic at Washington Wizards Today:

Game Date: Jan. 12, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Washington

Live Stream Orlando Magic at Washington Wizardss on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Kyle Kuzma had a great game for the Wizards in the win, scoring 27 points and grabbing a career-high 22 rebounds. Washington needed every bit of it in the close win.

The Wizards made it two wins in a row on Tuesday when they slipped by the Thunder 122-118. The consecutive wins have gotten Washington back over .500 at 21-20.

Wednesday, the Wizards will look to win their third straight game for the first time since they won five in a row in November.

The Magic will try to keep that from happening, as they look to avenge the loss from Sunday.

If Orlando can get the win against the Wizards, it would snap a nine-game losing streak and would be just its eighth win of the year.

The Magic continue to try and rebuild, though this year has been rough. They have already had three losing streaks of at least seven games this year, but the current nine-game skid is their longest of the season.

Regional restrictions may apply.