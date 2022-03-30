How to Watch Magic at Wizards

The 32-42 Wizards welcome the 20-56 Magic onto their home court on Wednesday.

The Magic's season thus far has been rivaling the Rockets for the worst in the NBA. Right now, both of them have just 20 wins and an outstanding 56 losses.

Orlando is the last ranked team in the East and just 4-6 in its last 10 games. While its season is virtually over, this young team still had growing to do before the offseason.

How to Watch Orlando Magic at Washington Wizards today:

Game Date: March 30, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 3

Orlando's leading scorer averaging 16.8 points per game, Cole Anthony, is just 22 years old and a first-round draft pick two years ago. Its leading rebounder is also just 23 years old.

The Wizards are in a position to make a final 15-game push into the last spot in the play-in tournament, but it's looking bleak for the team. They are just 32-42 this season and two spots removed from that last playoff position.

They would need to win out and hope that the Knicks and Hawks lose out for them to make the play-in tournament.

Despite that, Washington looks like it has entered the rebuilding process after some major trades this season sent stars away. It should be able to come away from this game with a win.

