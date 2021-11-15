Publish date:
How to Watch Orlando Magic vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Atlanta Hawks (5-9) are at home in Southeast Division action against the Orlando Magic (3-10) on Monday, November 15, 2021 at 7:30 PM ET. This is the first matchup between the squads this season. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Magic vs. Hawks
- Game Day: Monday, November 15, 2021
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: State Farm Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Magic vs. Hawks
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Hawks
-10.5
215 points
Key Stats for Hawks vs. Magic
- The Hawks score 107.5 points per game, only 1.2 fewer points than the 108.7 the Magic give up.
- Atlanta is 4-3 when scoring more than 108.7 points.
- When Orlando gives up fewer than 107.5 points, it is 3-4.
- The Magic's 99.1 points per game are 11.0 fewer points than the 110.1 the Hawks allow.
- Orlando is 1-1 when it scores more than 110.1 points.
- Atlanta has a 2-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 99.1 points.
- The Hawks are the seventh-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Magic sit at 20th.
- The Hawks average 11.6 offensive boards per game, more than the Magic by 1.6 rebounds per contest.
- The Hawks are the fifth best rebounding team in the league, the Magic rank 19th.
Hawks Players to Watch
- The Hawks leader in points and assists is Trae Young, who scores 25.7 points per game along with 9.3 assists.
- Atlanta's best rebounder is Clint Capela, who averages 11.3 boards per game in addition to his 10.4 PPG average.
- Young makes more threes per game than any other member of the Hawks, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.6 per contest.
- Cameron Reddish is Atlanta's leader in steals, averaging 1.1 steals per game, while Capela leads them in blocks with 1.1 per contest.
Magic Players to Watch
- Cole Anthony's points (19.5 per game) and assists (5.2 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Magic's leaderboards.
- Wendell Carter Jr. grabs 9.9 rebounds per game (he also scores 13.6 points per game and adds 2.4 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Orlando rebounding leaderboard.
- Anthony makes 3.0 three-pointers per game, the most on the Magic.
- Orlando's leader in steals is Franz Wagner with 1.5 per game, and its leader in blocks is Mohamed Bamba with 2.2 per game.
How To Watch
November
15
2021
Orlando Magic at Atlanta Hawks
TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)