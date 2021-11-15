Nov 12, 2018; Washington, DC, USA; Washington Wizards forward Markieff Morris (5) is fouled by Orlando Magic center Mohamed Bamba (5) during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Hawks (5-9) are at home in Southeast Division action against the Orlando Magic (3-10) on Monday, November 15, 2021 at 7:30 PM ET. This is the first matchup between the squads this season. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Magic vs. Hawks

Game Day: Monday, November 15, 2021

Monday, November 15, 2021 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: State Farm Arena

State Farm Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Magic vs. Hawks

Favorite Spread Total Hawks -10.5 215 points

Key Stats for Hawks vs. Magic

The Hawks score 107.5 points per game, only 1.2 fewer points than the 108.7 the Magic give up.

Atlanta is 4-3 when scoring more than 108.7 points.

When Orlando gives up fewer than 107.5 points, it is 3-4.

The Magic's 99.1 points per game are 11.0 fewer points than the 110.1 the Hawks allow.

Orlando is 1-1 when it scores more than 110.1 points.

Atlanta has a 2-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 99.1 points.

The Hawks are the seventh-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Magic sit at 20th.

The Hawks average 11.6 offensive boards per game, more than the Magic by 1.6 rebounds per contest.

The Hawks are the fifth best rebounding team in the league, the Magic rank 19th.

Hawks Players to Watch

The Hawks leader in points and assists is Trae Young, who scores 25.7 points per game along with 9.3 assists.

Atlanta's best rebounder is Clint Capela, who averages 11.3 boards per game in addition to his 10.4 PPG average.

Young makes more threes per game than any other member of the Hawks, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.6 per contest.

Cameron Reddish is Atlanta's leader in steals, averaging 1.1 steals per game, while Capela leads them in blocks with 1.1 per contest.

Magic Players to Watch