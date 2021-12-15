Orlando Magic vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/15/2021

Dec 13, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Houston Rockets guard Eric Gordon (10) moves to the basket defended by Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) during the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Hawks (13-14) hope to extend a four-game road winning streak when they visit the Orlando Magic (5-23) on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Magic vs. Hawks

Game Day: Wednesday, December 15, 2021

Wednesday, December 15, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Amway Center

Key Stats for Magic vs. Hawks

The 111.4 points per game the Hawks score are the same as the Magic allow.

When Atlanta totals more than 111.8 points, it is 11-4.

Orlando has a 5-11 record when giving up fewer than 111.4 points.

The Magic's 101.4 points per game are 8.1 fewer points than the 109.5 the Hawks give up to opponents.

Orlando has put together a 2-5 record in games it scores more than 109.5 points.

Atlanta's record is 6-3 when it allows fewer than 101.4 points.

The Hawks make 46.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.1 percentage points lower than the Magic have allowed to their opponents (46.4%).

In games Atlanta shoots higher than 46.4% from the field, it is 10-3 overall.

The Magic are shooting 42.2% from the field, 3.4% lower than the 45.6% the Hawks' opponents have shot this season.

This season, Orlando has a 2-4 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 45.6% from the field.

Hawks Players to Watch

The Hawks leader in points and assists is Trae Young, who scores 27.0 points per game to go with 9.4 assists.

Atlanta's best rebounder is Clint Capela, who averages 12.9 boards per game in addition to his 11.5 PPG average.

The Hawks get the most three-point shooting production out of Young, who makes 2.8 threes per game.

The Atlanta steals leader is Cameron Reddish, who averages 1.1 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Capela, who compiles 1.5 rejections per contest.

Magic Players to Watch

Cole Anthony's points (20.5 per game) and assists (5.6 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Magic's leaderboards.

Wendell Carter Jr. grabs 10.0 rebounds per game (he also scores 13.1 points per game and adds 2.5 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Orlando rebounding leaderboard.

Anthony is consistent from distance and leads the Magic with 2.9 made threes per game.

Orlando's leader in steals is Franz Wagner with 1.1 per game, and its leader in blocks is Mohamed Bamba with 2.2 per game.

Hawks Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/3/2021 76ers L 98-96 Home 12/5/2021 Hornets L 130-127 Home 12/6/2021 Timberwolves W 121-110 Away 12/10/2021 Nets L 113-105 Home 12/13/2021 Rockets L 132-126 Home 12/15/2021 Magic - Away 12/17/2021 Nuggets - Home 12/19/2021 Cavaliers - Home 12/22/2021 Magic - Home 12/23/2021 76ers - Away 12/25/2021 Knicks - Away

Magic Upcoming Schedule