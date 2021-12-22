Skip to main content
    December 23, 2021
    How to Watch Orlando Magic vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 15, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) and Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) go after the rebound during the second half at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

    The Atlanta Hawks (14-15) will look to end a six-game home losing streak when they host the Orlando Magic (6-25) on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at State Farm Arena. The contest airs at 7:30 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Magic vs. Hawks

    Betting Information for Magic vs. Hawks

    Hawks vs Magic Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Hawks

    -7.5

    208.5 points

    Key Stats for Hawks vs. Magic

    • The Hawks average only 0.2 more points per game (111.5) than the Magic give up (111.3).
    • When Atlanta scores more than 111.3 points, it is 11-5.
    • Orlando is 6-12 when giving up fewer than 111.5 points.
    • The Magic score an average of 101.4 points per game, 8.6 fewer points than the 110.0 the Hawks give up.
    • Orlando is 1-5 when it scores more than 110.0 points.
    • Atlanta is 7-3 when it gives up fewer than 101.4 points.
    • The Hawks are the 10th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Magic sit at 18th.
    • The Hawks' 10.4 offensive rebounds per game are only 0.4 more rebounds than the Magic grab per game (10.0).
    • The Hawks are the 12th best rebounding team in the league, the Magic rank 17th.

    Hawks Players to Watch

    • Trae Young leads the Hawks in points and assists per game, scoring 27.3 points and distributing 9.3 assists.
    • Clint Capela is Atlanta's best rebounder, pulling down an average of 12.8 boards in each contest while scoring 11.5 points per game.
    • Young leads the Hawks in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.7 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • Young and Capela lead Atlanta on the defensive end, with Young leading the team in steals averaging 1.0 per game and Capela in blocks averaging 1.6 per contest.

    Magic Players to Watch

    • The Magic's Cole Anthony puts up enough points (19.9 per game) and assists (5.6 per game) to sit atop the team's leaderboards.
    • Wendell Carter Jr. is at the top of the Orlando rebounding leaderboard with 9.9 rebounds per game. He also scores 12.6 points and tacks on 2.5 assists per game.
    • Anthony is dependable from deep and leads the Magic with 2.8 made threes per game.
    • Franz Wagner (1.1 steals per game) is the steal leader for Orlando while Mohamed Bamba (2.2 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    How To Watch

    December
    22
    2021

    Orlando Magic at Atlanta Hawks

    TV CHANNEL: NBA TV
    Time
    7:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
