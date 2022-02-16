Feb 14, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. (34) attempts a shot as Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) defends in the first quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Hawks (27-30) aim to break a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Orlando Magic (13-46) on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Magic vs. Hawks

Game Day: Wednesday, February 16, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: NBA League Pass

Arena: Amway Center

Key Stats for Magic vs. Hawks

The Hawks average only 0.3 more points per game (111.9) than the Magic give up (111.6).

Atlanta is 20-12 when scoring more than 111.6 points.

Orlando has a 12-20 record when allowing fewer than 111.9 points.

The Magic's 103.2 points per game are 8.6 fewer points than the 111.8 the Hawks allow.

When it scores more than 111.8 points, Orlando is 6-6.

Atlanta is 11-5 when it allows fewer than 103.2 points.

This season, the Hawks have a 46.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.7% higher than the 46.0% of shots the Magic's opponents have made.

Atlanta has a 19-10 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.0% from the field.

The Magic are shooting 43.3% from the field, 3.4% lower than the 46.7% the Hawks' opponents have shot this season.

This season, Orlando has a 7-8 record in games the team collectively shoots above 46.7% from the field.

Hawks Players to Watch

Trae Young leads the Hawks in points and assists per game, scoring 27.9 points and distributing 9.4 assists.

Atlanta's best rebounder is Clint Capela, who averages 12.1 boards per game in addition to his 10.8 PPG average.

The Hawks get the most three-point shooting production out of Young, who makes 3.0 threes per game.

Young and Capela lead Atlanta on the defensive end, with Young leading the team in steals averaging 1.0 per game and Capela in blocks averaging 1.3 per contest.

Magic Players to Watch

Cole Anthony averages 17.6 points and adds 5.9 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Magic's leaderboards for those statistics.

Wendell Carter Jr. is at the top of the Orlando rebounding leaderboard with 10.2 rebounds per game. He also racks up 14.1 points and adds 2.7 assists per game.

Anthony is the top shooter from distance for the Magic, hitting 2.2 threes per game.

Orlando's leader in steals is Chuma Okeke with 1.4 per game, and its leader in blocks is Mohamed Bamba with 1.9 per game.

Hawks Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/6/2022 Mavericks L 103-94 Away 2/8/2022 Pacers W 133-112 Home 2/11/2022 Spurs L 136-121 Home 2/13/2022 Celtics L 105-95 Away 2/15/2022 Cavaliers W 124-116 Home 2/16/2022 Magic - Away 2/24/2022 Bulls - Away 2/26/2022 Raptors - Home 3/1/2022 Celtics - Away 3/3/2022 Bulls - Home 3/4/2022 Wizards - Away

Magic Upcoming Schedule