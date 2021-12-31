Orlando Magic vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

Dec 31, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; As he passes Phoenix Suns forward Jalen Smith (10), Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (36) cheers at teammate center Robert Williams III (44) after he blocked a shot during the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

The Orlando Magic (7-29) will attempt to break a four-game losing streak when they visit the Boston Celtics (16-19) on Sunday, January 2, 2022 at TD Garden. The game airs at 6:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this contest on FuboTV.

How to Watch Magic vs. Celtics

Game Day: Sunday, January 2, 2022

6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: TD Garden

TD Garden Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Celtics vs. Magic

The 107.6 points per game the Celtics record are the same as the Magic allow.

Boston has a 7-5 record when scoring more than 111.5 points.

When Orlando gives up fewer than 107.6 points, it is 7-10.

The Magic put up an average of 101.7 points per game, 5.3 fewer points than the 107.0 the Celtics allow.

When it scores more than 107.0 points, Orlando is 3-9.

Boston has a 9-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 101.7 points.

The Celtics are the seventh best rebounding team in the league, the Magic rank 22nd.

The Celtics pull down an average of 11 offensive rebounds per game, more than the Magic by 1.3 rebounds per contest.

The Magic are the 22nd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at fifth.

Celtics Players to Watch

The Celtics leader in points and rebounds is Jayson Tatum, who scores 25.6 points and grabs 8.6 rebounds per game.

Marcus Smart is Boston's best passer, dishing out 5.4 assists per game while scoring 10.6 PPG.

Tatum leads the Celtics in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.8 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Smart is Boston's leader in steals, averaging 2.0 steals per game, while Robert Williams III leads them in blocks with 1.7 per contest.

Magic Players to Watch