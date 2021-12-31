Orlando Magic vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

Skip to main content
    •
    December 31, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Orlando Magic vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 31, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; As he passes Phoenix Suns forward Jalen Smith (10), Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (36) cheers at teammate center Robert Williams III (44) after he blocked a shot during the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

    Dec 31, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; As he passes Phoenix Suns forward Jalen Smith (10), Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (36) cheers at teammate center Robert Williams III (44) after he blocked a shot during the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

    The Orlando Magic (7-29) will attempt to break a four-game losing streak when they visit the Boston Celtics (16-19) on Sunday, January 2, 2022 at TD Garden. The game airs at 6:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this contest on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Magic vs. Celtics

    Key Stats for Celtics vs. Magic

    • The 107.6 points per game the Celtics record are the same as the Magic allow.
    • Boston has a 7-5 record when scoring more than 111.5 points.
    • When Orlando gives up fewer than 107.6 points, it is 7-10.
    • The Magic put up an average of 101.7 points per game, 5.3 fewer points than the 107.0 the Celtics allow.
    • When it scores more than 107.0 points, Orlando is 3-9.
    • Boston has a 9-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 101.7 points.
    • The Celtics are the seventh best rebounding team in the league, the Magic rank 22nd.
    • The Celtics pull down an average of 11 offensive rebounds per game, more than the Magic by 1.3 rebounds per contest.
    • The Magic are the 22nd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at fifth.

    Celtics Players to Watch

    • The Celtics leader in points and rebounds is Jayson Tatum, who scores 25.6 points and grabs 8.6 rebounds per game.
    • Marcus Smart is Boston's best passer, dishing out 5.4 assists per game while scoring 10.6 PPG.
    • Tatum leads the Celtics in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.8 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • Smart is Boston's leader in steals, averaging 2.0 steals per game, while Robert Williams III leads them in blocks with 1.7 per contest.

    Magic Players to Watch

    • Franz Wagner racks up 15.8 points and adds 2.7 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Magic's leaderboards for those statistics.
    • Wendell Carter Jr. grabs 10.1 rebounds per game (he also scores 12.9 points per game and adds 2.5 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Orlando rebounding leaderboard.
    • Wagner is consistent from deep and leads the Magic with 1.4 made threes per game.
    • Chuma Okeke (1.2 steals per game) is the steal leader for Orlando while Mohamed Bamba (2.2 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    How To Watch

    January
    2
    2022

    Orlando Magic at Boston Celtics

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    6:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Dec 26, 2021; Sacramento, California, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) celebrates after a basket during the fourth quarter Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Spurs at Grizzlies

    2 minutes ago
    Dec 23, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) has his shot blocked by Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (22) during the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Knicks at Thunder

    2 minutes ago
    hockey fans
    WHL Hockey

    How to Watch Seattle Thunderbirds at Portland Winterhawks

    2 minutes ago
    images-4
    entertainment

    How to Watch New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash

    2 minutes ago
    https___specials-images.forbesimg.com_imageserve_615f0967a04fbcdb3f200f18_Ryan-Seacrest-attends-Dick-Clark-s-New-Year-s-Rockin--Eve-with-Ryan-Seacrest-2015-on_960x0
    entertainment

    How to Watch Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve

    2 minutes ago
    Dec 30, 2021; Elmont, New York, USA; New York Islanders center Mathew Barzal (13) celebrates with the New York Islanders bench after scoring a goal against the Buffalo Sabres during the first period at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    New York Islanders vs. Edmonton Oilers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/1/2022

    17 minutes ago
    Dec 29, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) passes over Oklahoma City Thunder forward Isaiah Roby (22) in the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Phoenix Suns vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

    24 minutes ago
    Dec 31, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; As he passes Phoenix Suns forward Jalen Smith (10), Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (36) cheers at teammate center Robert Williams III (44) after he blocked a shot during the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Orlando Magic vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

    26 minutes ago
    Dec 18, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Red Wings left wing Lucas Raymond (23) skates with the puck during the second period against the New Jersey Devils at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    How to Watch Capitals at Red Wings

    32 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy