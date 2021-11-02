Orlando Magic vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/3/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 2, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Orlando Magic vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 1, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) fouls Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) during the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

    Nov 1, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) fouls Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) during the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

    The Boston Celtics (2-5) will try to break a three-game losing streak when they visit the Orlando Magic (2-6) on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at Amway Center. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Magic vs. Celtics

    Key Stats for Magic vs. Celtics

    • The 103.9 points per game the Magic put up are 15.8 fewer points than the Celtics give up (119.7).
    • The Celtics average just 2.4 more points per game (113.9) than the Magic allow their opponents to score (111.5).
    • When it scores more than 111.5 points, Boston is 1-3.
    • Orlando is 2-3 when it allows fewer than 113.9 points.
    • The Magic are shooting 43.4% from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points lower than the 45.8% the Celtics allow to opponents.
    • In games Orlando shoots higher than 45.8% from the field, it is 0-2 overall.
    • The Celtics have shot at a 43.2% clip from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points below the 45.2% shooting opponents of the Magic have averaged.

    Magic Players to Watch

    • Cole Anthony leads the Magic in points and assists per game, scoring 19.4 points and distributing 5.6 assists.
    • Wendell Carter Jr. is Orlando's best rebounder, pulling down an average of 9.9 boards in each contest while scoring 12.9 points per game.
    • Anthony leads the Magic in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.1 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • Franz Wagner and Mohamed Bamba lead Orlando on the defensive end, with Wagner leading the team in steals averaging 1.1 per game and Bamba in blocks averaging 2.1 per contest.

    Celtics Players to Watch

    • Jaylen Brown sits at the top of the Celtics scoring leaderboard with 26.7 points per game. He also pulls down 6.5 rebounds and dishes out 2.5 assists per game.
    • The Boston leaders in rebounding and assists are Al Horford with 10.4 rebounds per game (he also adds 14.4 points and 3.0 assists per game) and Dennis Schroder with 6.4 assists per game (he also tacks on 14.0 points and 3.7 rebounds per game).
    • Brown averages 2.8 three-pointers per game, the most on the Celtics.
    • Boston's leader in steals is Marcus Smart (2.8 per game), and its leader in blocks is Horford (3.2 per game).

    Magic Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/25/2021

    Heat

    L 107-90

    Away

    10/27/2021

    Hornets

    L 120-111

    Home

    10/29/2021

    Raptors

    L 110-109

    Away

    10/30/2021

    Pistons

    L 110-103

    Away

    11/1/2021

    Timberwolves

    W 115-97

    Away

    11/3/2021

    Celtics

    -

    Home

    11/5/2021

    Spurs

    -

    Home

    11/7/2021

    Jazz

    -

    Home

    11/10/2021

    Nets

    -

    Home

    11/13/2021

    Wizards

    -

    Home

    11/15/2021

    Hawks

    -

    Away

    Celtics Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/24/2021

    Rockets

    W 107-97

    Away

    10/25/2021

    Hornets

    W 140-129

    Away

    10/27/2021

    Wizards

    L 116-107

    Home

    10/30/2021

    Wizards

    L 115-112

    Away

    11/1/2021

    Bulls

    L 128-114

    Home

    11/3/2021

    Magic

    -

    Away

    11/4/2021

    Heat

    -

    Away

    11/6/2021

    Mavericks

    -

    Away

    11/10/2021

    Raptors

    -

    Home

    11/12/2021

    Bucks

    -

    Home

    11/13/2021

    Cavaliers

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    November
    3
    2021

    Boston Celtics at Orlando Magic

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Oct 31, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) controls the ball as Portland Trail Blazers forward Robert Covington (33) defends during the second quarter at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Golden State Warriors vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/3/2021

    27 minutes ago
    Oct 29, 2021; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) is fouled putting up a shot by Indiana Pacers forward Myles Turner (33) in the fourth quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Brooklyn Nets vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/3/2021

    29 minutes ago
    Oct 30, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones (5) is defended by New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) in the second half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Indiana Pacers vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/3/2021

    30 minutes ago
    Nov 1, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) is defended by Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter (12) in the second quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Washington Wizards vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/3/2021

    31 minutes ago
    Nov 1, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) fouls Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) during the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Orlando Magic vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/3/2021

    32 minutes ago
    Oct 30, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris (12) shoots over Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) and forward John Collins (20) in the second quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Philadelphia 76ers vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/3/2021

    32 minutes ago
    Nov 1, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) shoots in front of Philadelphia 76ers guard Furkan Korkmaz (30) during the second quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/3/2021

    33 minutes ago
    Oct 31, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) and Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun (28) reach for a rebound in the second half at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Los Angeles Lakers vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/2/2021

    34 minutes ago
    Oct 29, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes (40) drives around New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (6) in the second quarter at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Utah Jazz vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/2/2021

    35 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy