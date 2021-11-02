Orlando Magic vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/3/2021

Nov 1, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) fouls Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) during the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Celtics (2-5) will try to break a three-game losing streak when they visit the Orlando Magic (2-6) on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at Amway Center. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Magic vs. Celtics

Game Day: Wednesday, November 3, 2021

Wednesday, November 3, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Amway Center

Amway Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Magic vs. Celtics

The 103.9 points per game the Magic put up are 15.8 fewer points than the Celtics give up (119.7).

The Celtics average just 2.4 more points per game (113.9) than the Magic allow their opponents to score (111.5).

When it scores more than 111.5 points, Boston is 1-3.

Orlando is 2-3 when it allows fewer than 113.9 points.

The Magic are shooting 43.4% from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points lower than the 45.8% the Celtics allow to opponents.

In games Orlando shoots higher than 45.8% from the field, it is 0-2 overall.

The Celtics have shot at a 43.2% clip from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points below the 45.2% shooting opponents of the Magic have averaged.

Magic Players to Watch

Cole Anthony leads the Magic in points and assists per game, scoring 19.4 points and distributing 5.6 assists.

Wendell Carter Jr. is Orlando's best rebounder, pulling down an average of 9.9 boards in each contest while scoring 12.9 points per game.

Anthony leads the Magic in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.1 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Franz Wagner and Mohamed Bamba lead Orlando on the defensive end, with Wagner leading the team in steals averaging 1.1 per game and Bamba in blocks averaging 2.1 per contest.

Celtics Players to Watch

Jaylen Brown sits at the top of the Celtics scoring leaderboard with 26.7 points per game. He also pulls down 6.5 rebounds and dishes out 2.5 assists per game.

The Boston leaders in rebounding and assists are Al Horford with 10.4 rebounds per game (he also adds 14.4 points and 3.0 assists per game) and Dennis Schroder with 6.4 assists per game (he also tacks on 14.0 points and 3.7 rebounds per game).

Brown averages 2.8 three-pointers per game, the most on the Celtics.

Boston's leader in steals is Marcus Smart (2.8 per game), and its leader in blocks is Horford (3.2 per game).

Magic Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/25/2021 Heat L 107-90 Away 10/27/2021 Hornets L 120-111 Home 10/29/2021 Raptors L 110-109 Away 10/30/2021 Pistons L 110-103 Away 11/1/2021 Timberwolves W 115-97 Away 11/3/2021 Celtics - Home 11/5/2021 Spurs - Home 11/7/2021 Jazz - Home 11/10/2021 Nets - Home 11/13/2021 Wizards - Home 11/15/2021 Hawks - Away

Celtics Upcoming Schedule