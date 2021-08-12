Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch Orlando Magic vs. Boston Celtics in NBA Summer League 2021: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

NBA action continues in Las Vegas as the Magic and Celtics look to gain experience and make roster decisions ahead of the 2021-22 season.
Author:

On the fifth day of NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, the Orlando Magic and Boston Celtics are set to face off. With many players looking to gain exposure and showcase their skills, this game could have major implications on who makes the 15-man roster for each of these respective squads for the upcoming season.

The Celtics have a perfect record at 2-0 after wins against the Hawks and Nuggets earlier this week. The Magic started off summer league 1-0 after a win over the Warriors, but fell to the Cavaliers on Wednesday and are now 1-1. 

Jalen Suggs, the fifth overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, has been everything Orlando could have hoped for to this point. In his NBA Summer League debut, he notched 24 points, nine rebounds, three blocks and two steals. This included a game-saving block down the stretch in regulation. He would go on to produce 16 points, eight rebounds and five assists on Wednesday in his second game. Suggs has proven he's a true winner and has the ability to do everything on both ends of the floor. 

Boston has quite a few key contributors on their summer league roster that already have NBA experience. Aaron Nesmith is averaging 22.0 points per game thus far, including a 33-point performance on Tuesday. Payton Pritchard, who was a spark plug for the Celtics last season, is averaging 22.0 points and 8.5 assists per game as well while shooting lights out from deep.

How to Watch:

Time: 7:00PM ET

TV: ESPN2

Live Stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

While the Magic are looking to rebuild around rookies like Suggs, the Celtics are mostly using NBA Summer League to polish off some of the players they've had on their roster for a year or more already. Either way, this should be a competitive matchup given the amount of talent on both squads. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

August
12
2021

Orlando Magic vs. Boston Celtics

TV CHANNEL: ESPN2
Time
7
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Dallas Cowboys Dak Prescott
NFL

How to Watch Cowboys at Cardinals

Los Angeles Lakers Devontae Cacok
NBA

How to Watch Lakers vs. Clippers

Los Angeles Angels Brandon Marsh
MLB

How to Watch Astros at Angels

Buster Posey, San Francisco Giants
MLB

How to Watch Rockies at Giants

Memphis Grizzlies Desmond Bane
NBA

How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Kings

Gegard Mousasi
MMA

How to Watch Bellator 264: Mousasi vs. Salter

New York Knicks Immanuel Quickley
NBA

How to Watch Knicks vs. Pistons

Oakland Athletics Matt Chapman
MLB

How to Watch A's at Rangers

Milwaukee Brewers Miguel Sanchez
MLB

How to Watch Brewers at Pirates

Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy