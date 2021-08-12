On the fifth day of NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, the Orlando Magic and Boston Celtics are set to face off. With many players looking to gain exposure and showcase their skills, this game could have major implications on who makes the 15-man roster for each of these respective squads for the upcoming season.

The Celtics have a perfect record at 2-0 after wins against the Hawks and Nuggets earlier this week. The Magic started off summer league 1-0 after a win over the Warriors, but fell to the Cavaliers on Wednesday and are now 1-1.

Jalen Suggs, the fifth overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, has been everything Orlando could have hoped for to this point. In his NBA Summer League debut, he notched 24 points, nine rebounds, three blocks and two steals. This included a game-saving block down the stretch in regulation. He would go on to produce 16 points, eight rebounds and five assists on Wednesday in his second game. Suggs has proven he's a true winner and has the ability to do everything on both ends of the floor.

Boston has quite a few key contributors on their summer league roster that already have NBA experience. Aaron Nesmith is averaging 22.0 points per game thus far, including a 33-point performance on Tuesday. Payton Pritchard, who was a spark plug for the Celtics last season, is averaging 22.0 points and 8.5 assists per game as well while shooting lights out from deep.

How to Watch:

Time: 7:00PM ET

TV: ESPN2

Live Stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

While the Magic are looking to rebuild around rookies like Suggs, the Celtics are mostly using NBA Summer League to polish off some of the players they've had on their roster for a year or more already. Either way, this should be a competitive matchup given the amount of talent on both squads.

Regional restrictions may apply.