How to Watch Orlando Magic vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Orlando Magic (3-8) battle the Brooklyn Nets (7-4) at Amway Center on Wednesday, November 10, 2021. The game tips at 7:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.
How to Watch Magic vs. Nets
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 10, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Amway Center
Key Stats for Magic vs. Nets
- The Nets put up 105.1 points per game, only 2.7 fewer points than the 107.8 the Magic give up.
- Brooklyn is 4-0 when scoring more than 107.8 points.
- When Orlando allows fewer than 105.1 points, it is 3-2.
- The Magic's 100.5 points per game are just 4.1 fewer points than the 104.6 the Nets give up to opponents.
- Orlando is 3-2 when it scores more than 104.6 points.
- Brooklyn has a 4-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 100.5 points.
- This season, the Nets have a 46.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.9% higher than the 44.2% of shots the Magic's opponents have hit.
- In games Brooklyn shoots better than 44.2% from the field, it is 6-0 overall.
- Orlando is 2-3 when it shoots higher than 42.7% from the field.
Nets Players to Watch
- The Nets leader in points and rebounds is Kevin Durant, who scores 29.5 points and pulls down 8.7 boards per game.
- James Harden leads Brooklyn in assists, averaging 8.5 per game while also scoring 18.3 points per contest.
- Harden makes more threes per game than any other member of the Nets, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.1 per contest.
- Bruce Brown is Brooklyn's leader in steals, averaging 1.2 steals per game, while LaMarcus Aldridge leads them in blocks with 1.2 per contest.
Magic Players to Watch
- The Magic's Cole Anthony puts up enough points (20.2 per game) and assists (5.2 per game) to top the team's leaderboards.
- Wendell Carter Jr. grabs 10.6 rebounds per game (he also scores 13.7 points per game and adds 2.5 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Orlando rebounding leaderboard.
- Anthony is reliable from three-point range and leads the Magic with 3.3 made threes per game.
- Orlando's leader in steals is Anthony with 1.1 per game, and its leader in blocks is Mohamed Bamba with 2.3 per game.
Nets Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/31/2021
Pistons
W 117-91
Home
11/3/2021
Hawks
W 117-108
Home
11/5/2021
Pistons
W 96-90
Away
11/7/2021
Raptors
W 116-103
Away
11/8/2021
Bulls
L 118-95
Away
11/10/2021
Magic
-
Away
11/12/2021
Pelicans
-
Away
11/14/2021
Thunder
-
Away
11/16/2021
Warriors
-
Home
11/17/2021
Cavaliers
-
Home
11/19/2021
Magic
-
Home
Magic Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/30/2021
Pistons
L 110-103
Away
11/1/2021
Timberwolves
W 115-97
Away
11/3/2021
Celtics
L 92-79
Home
11/5/2021
Spurs
L 102-89
Home
11/7/2021
Jazz
W 107-100
Home
11/10/2021
Nets
-
Home
11/13/2021
Wizards
-
Home
11/15/2021
Hawks
-
Away
11/17/2021
Knicks
-
Away
11/19/2021
Nets
-
Away
11/20/2021
Bucks
-
Away