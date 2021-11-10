Skip to main content
    • November 11, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Orlando Magic vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 7, 2021; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (4) defends Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (13) during the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Sousa-USA TODAY Sports

    The Orlando Magic (3-8) battle the Brooklyn Nets (7-4) at Amway Center on Wednesday, November 10, 2021. The game tips at 7:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Magic vs. Nets

    Key Stats for Magic vs. Nets

    • The Nets put up 105.1 points per game, only 2.7 fewer points than the 107.8 the Magic give up.
    • Brooklyn is 4-0 when scoring more than 107.8 points.
    • When Orlando allows fewer than 105.1 points, it is 3-2.
    • The Magic's 100.5 points per game are just 4.1 fewer points than the 104.6 the Nets give up to opponents.
    • Orlando is 3-2 when it scores more than 104.6 points.
    • Brooklyn has a 4-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 100.5 points.
    • This season, the Nets have a 46.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.9% higher than the 44.2% of shots the Magic's opponents have hit.
    • In games Brooklyn shoots better than 44.2% from the field, it is 6-0 overall.
    • Orlando is 2-3 when it shoots higher than 42.7% from the field.

    Nets Players to Watch

    • The Nets leader in points and rebounds is Kevin Durant, who scores 29.5 points and pulls down 8.7 boards per game.
    • James Harden leads Brooklyn in assists, averaging 8.5 per game while also scoring 18.3 points per contest.
    • Harden makes more threes per game than any other member of the Nets, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.1 per contest.
    • Bruce Brown is Brooklyn's leader in steals, averaging 1.2 steals per game, while LaMarcus Aldridge leads them in blocks with 1.2 per contest.

    Magic Players to Watch

    • The Magic's Cole Anthony puts up enough points (20.2 per game) and assists (5.2 per game) to top the team's leaderboards.
    • Wendell Carter Jr. grabs 10.6 rebounds per game (he also scores 13.7 points per game and adds 2.5 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Orlando rebounding leaderboard.
    • Anthony is reliable from three-point range and leads the Magic with 3.3 made threes per game.
    • Orlando's leader in steals is Anthony with 1.1 per game, and its leader in blocks is Mohamed Bamba with 2.3 per game.

    Nets Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/31/2021

    Pistons

    W 117-91

    Home

    11/3/2021

    Hawks

    W 117-108

    Home

    11/5/2021

    Pistons

    W 96-90

    Away

    11/7/2021

    Raptors

    W 116-103

    Away

    11/8/2021

    Bulls

    L 118-95

    Away

    11/10/2021

    Magic

    -

    Away

    11/12/2021

    Pelicans

    -

    Away

    11/14/2021

    Thunder

    -

    Away

    11/16/2021

    Warriors

    -

    Home

    11/17/2021

    Cavaliers

    -

    Home

    11/19/2021

    Magic

    -

    Home

    Magic Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/30/2021

    Pistons

    L 110-103

    Away

    11/1/2021

    Timberwolves

    W 115-97

    Away

    11/3/2021

    Celtics

    L 92-79

    Home

    11/5/2021

    Spurs

    L 102-89

    Home

    11/7/2021

    Jazz

    W 107-100

    Home

    11/10/2021

    Nets

    -

    Home

    11/13/2021

    Wizards

    -

    Home

    11/15/2021

    Hawks

    -

    Away

    11/17/2021

    Knicks

    -

    Away

    11/19/2021

    Nets

    -

    Away

    11/20/2021

    Bucks

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    November
    10
    2021

    Brooklyn Nets at Orlando Magic

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
