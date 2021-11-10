Nov 7, 2021; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (4) defends Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (13) during the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Sousa-USA TODAY Sports

The Orlando Magic (3-8) battle the Brooklyn Nets (7-4) at Amway Center on Wednesday, November 10, 2021. The game tips at 7:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Magic vs. Nets

Game Day: Wednesday, November 10, 2021

Wednesday, November 10, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Amway Center

Amway Center

Key Stats for Magic vs. Nets

The Nets put up 105.1 points per game, only 2.7 fewer points than the 107.8 the Magic give up.

Brooklyn is 4-0 when scoring more than 107.8 points.

When Orlando allows fewer than 105.1 points, it is 3-2.

The Magic's 100.5 points per game are just 4.1 fewer points than the 104.6 the Nets give up to opponents.

Orlando is 3-2 when it scores more than 104.6 points.

Brooklyn has a 4-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 100.5 points.

This season, the Nets have a 46.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.9% higher than the 44.2% of shots the Magic's opponents have hit.

In games Brooklyn shoots better than 44.2% from the field, it is 6-0 overall.

Orlando is 2-3 when it shoots higher than 42.7% from the field.

Nets Players to Watch

The Nets leader in points and rebounds is Kevin Durant, who scores 29.5 points and pulls down 8.7 boards per game.

James Harden leads Brooklyn in assists, averaging 8.5 per game while also scoring 18.3 points per contest.

Harden makes more threes per game than any other member of the Nets, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.1 per contest.

Bruce Brown is Brooklyn's leader in steals, averaging 1.2 steals per game, while LaMarcus Aldridge leads them in blocks with 1.2 per contest.

Magic Players to Watch

The Magic's Cole Anthony puts up enough points (20.2 per game) and assists (5.2 per game) to top the team's leaderboards.

Wendell Carter Jr. grabs 10.6 rebounds per game (he also scores 13.7 points per game and adds 2.5 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Orlando rebounding leaderboard.

Anthony is reliable from three-point range and leads the Magic with 3.3 made threes per game.

Orlando's leader in steals is Anthony with 1.1 per game, and its leader in blocks is Mohamed Bamba with 2.3 per game.

Nets Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/31/2021 Pistons W 117-91 Home 11/3/2021 Hawks W 117-108 Home 11/5/2021 Pistons W 96-90 Away 11/7/2021 Raptors W 116-103 Away 11/8/2021 Bulls L 118-95 Away 11/10/2021 Magic - Away 11/12/2021 Pelicans - Away 11/14/2021 Thunder - Away 11/16/2021 Warriors - Home 11/17/2021 Cavaliers - Home 11/19/2021 Magic - Home

Magic Upcoming Schedule