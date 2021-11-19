Skip to main content
    • November 20, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Orlando Magic vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 17, 2021; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (13) reacts after getting hit in the face by Cleveland Cavaliers forward Dean Wade (32) in the fourth quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

    Nov 17, 2021; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (13) reacts after getting hit in the face by Cleveland Cavaliers forward Dean Wade (32) in the fourth quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

    The Brooklyn Nets (11-5) take the court against the Orlando Magic (4-11) on Friday, November 19, 2021 at 7:30 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the info below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Magic vs. Nets

    Betting Information for Magic vs. Nets

    Nets vs Magic Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Nets

    -9.5

    210 points

    Key Stats for Nets vs. Magic

    • The Nets record just 1.4 fewer points per game (107.9) than the Magic allow (109.3).
    • Brooklyn is 7-0 when scoring more than 109.3 points.
    • When Orlando gives up fewer than 107.9 points, it is 4-4.
    • The Magic score an average of 100.2 points per game, only 3.9 fewer points than the 104.1 the Nets allow.
    • Orlando has put together a 3-3 record in games it scores more than 104.1 points.
    • Brooklyn is 7-0 when it gives up fewer than 100.2 points.
    • The Nets are the 24th best rebounding team in the league, the Magic rank 19th.
    • The Nets average 7.3 offensive boards per game, 3.1 rebounds fewer than the Magic.
    • The Nets are the worst rebounding team in the league, the Magic rank 12th.

    Nets Players to Watch

    • The Nets leader in points and rebounds is Kevin Durant, who scores 28.6 points and pulls down 7.9 boards per game.
    • James Harden leads Brooklyn in assists, averaging 8.8 per game while also scoring 20.3 points per contest.
    • The Nets get the most three-point shooting production out of Harden, who makes 2.9 threes per game.
    • The Brooklyn steals leader is Bruce Brown, who averages 1.6 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is LaMarcus Aldridge, who compiles 1.1 rejections per contest.

    Magic Players to Watch

    • The Magic's Cole Anthony racks up enough points (19.9 per game) and assists (5.7 per game) to top the team's leaderboards.
    • Wendell Carter Jr.'s stat line of 9.7 rebounds, 13.5 points and 2.3 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Orlando rebounding leaderboard.
    • Anthony is the top shooter from distance for the Magic, hitting 2.9 threes per game.
    • Franz Wagner (1.3 steals per game) is the steal leader for Orlando while Mohamed Bamba (2.2 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    How To Watch

    November
    19
    2021

    Orlando Magic at Brooklyn Nets

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    7:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Oct 22, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (50) and center Nikola Jokic (15) celebrate defeating the San Antonio Spurs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Bulls at Nuggets

    1 minute ago
    Nebraska Volleyball
    Women's College Volleyball

    How to Watch Penn State at Nebraska in Women's College Volleyball

    1 minute ago
    UCLA Volleyball
    Women's College Volleyball

    How to Watch Arizona State at UCLA

    1 minute ago
    georgia basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Georgia Tech at Georgia in Men's College Basketball

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17162124
    College Football

    How to Watch Arizona vs. Washington State

    1 minute ago
    Oct 22, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; UCF Knights running back Isaiah Bowser (5) runs the ball as Memphis Tigers linebacker JJ Russell (23) move in during the second half at Bounce House. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    How to Watch Memphis vs. Houston

    1 minute ago
    Oct 31, 2021; Spokane, WA, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Drew Timme (2) celebrates after a game against the Eastern Oregon Mountaineers at McCarthey Athletic Center. Bulldogs won 115-62. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Bellarmine vs. Gonzaga

    1 minute ago
    Nov 13, 2021; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Wendell Moore Jr. (0) drives to the basket as Campbell Camels guard Jordan Whitfield (11) defends during the second half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Duke vs. Lafayette: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/19/2021

    1 minute ago
    Mar 19, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets guard Jordan Usher (4) shoots against Loyola Ramblers guard Braden Norris (4) during the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Georgia vs. Georgia Tech: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/19/2021

    1 minute ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy