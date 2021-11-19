Publish date:
How to Watch Orlando Magic vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Brooklyn Nets (11-5) take the court against the Orlando Magic (4-11) on Friday, November 19, 2021 at 7:30 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the info below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.
How to Watch Magic vs. Nets
- Game Day: Friday, November 19, 2021
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Barclays Center
- Arena: Barclays Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Betting Information for Magic vs. Nets
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Nets
-9.5
210 points
Key Stats for Nets vs. Magic
- The Nets record just 1.4 fewer points per game (107.9) than the Magic allow (109.3).
- Brooklyn is 7-0 when scoring more than 109.3 points.
- When Orlando gives up fewer than 107.9 points, it is 4-4.
- The Magic score an average of 100.2 points per game, only 3.9 fewer points than the 104.1 the Nets allow.
- Orlando has put together a 3-3 record in games it scores more than 104.1 points.
- Brooklyn is 7-0 when it gives up fewer than 100.2 points.
- The Nets are the 24th best rebounding team in the league, the Magic rank 19th.
- The Nets average 7.3 offensive boards per game, 3.1 rebounds fewer than the Magic.
- The Nets are the worst rebounding team in the league, the Magic rank 12th.
Nets Players to Watch
- The Nets leader in points and rebounds is Kevin Durant, who scores 28.6 points and pulls down 7.9 boards per game.
- James Harden leads Brooklyn in assists, averaging 8.8 per game while also scoring 20.3 points per contest.
- The Nets get the most three-point shooting production out of Harden, who makes 2.9 threes per game.
- The Brooklyn steals leader is Bruce Brown, who averages 1.6 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is LaMarcus Aldridge, who compiles 1.1 rejections per contest.
Magic Players to Watch
- The Magic's Cole Anthony racks up enough points (19.9 per game) and assists (5.7 per game) to top the team's leaderboards.
- Wendell Carter Jr.'s stat line of 9.7 rebounds, 13.5 points and 2.3 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Orlando rebounding leaderboard.
- Anthony is the top shooter from distance for the Magic, hitting 2.9 threes per game.
- Franz Wagner (1.3 steals per game) is the steal leader for Orlando while Mohamed Bamba (2.2 blocks per game) is the block leader.
How To Watch
November
19
2021
Orlando Magic at Brooklyn Nets
TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
