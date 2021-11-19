Nov 17, 2021; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (13) reacts after getting hit in the face by Cleveland Cavaliers forward Dean Wade (32) in the fourth quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The Brooklyn Nets (11-5) take the court against the Orlando Magic (4-11) on Friday, November 19, 2021 at 7:30 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the info below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Magic vs. Nets

Game Day: Friday, November 19, 2021

Friday, November 19, 2021 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Barclays Center

Betting Information for Magic vs. Nets

Favorite Spread Total Nets -9.5 210 points

Key Stats for Nets vs. Magic

The Nets record just 1.4 fewer points per game (107.9) than the Magic allow (109.3).

Brooklyn is 7-0 when scoring more than 109.3 points.

When Orlando gives up fewer than 107.9 points, it is 4-4.

The Magic score an average of 100.2 points per game, only 3.9 fewer points than the 104.1 the Nets allow.

Orlando has put together a 3-3 record in games it scores more than 104.1 points.

Brooklyn is 7-0 when it gives up fewer than 100.2 points.

The Nets are the 24th best rebounding team in the league, the Magic rank 19th.

The Nets average 7.3 offensive boards per game, 3.1 rebounds fewer than the Magic.

The Nets are the worst rebounding team in the league, the Magic rank 12th.

Nets Players to Watch

The Nets leader in points and rebounds is Kevin Durant, who scores 28.6 points and pulls down 7.9 boards per game.

James Harden leads Brooklyn in assists, averaging 8.8 per game while also scoring 20.3 points per contest.

The Nets get the most three-point shooting production out of Harden, who makes 2.9 threes per game.

The Brooklyn steals leader is Bruce Brown, who averages 1.6 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is LaMarcus Aldridge, who compiles 1.1 rejections per contest.

Magic Players to Watch