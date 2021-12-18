Dec 15, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic guard Cole Anthony (50) drives to the basket as Atlanta Hawks guard Delon Wright (0) defends during the second half at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The Brooklyn Nets (21-8) will try to continue a four-game win streak when they host the Orlando Magic (5-25) at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at Barclays Center. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Magic vs. Nets

Game Day: Saturday, December 18, 2021

Saturday, December 18, 2021 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Barclays Center

Barclays Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Magic vs. Nets

Favorite Spread Total Nets -6 212.5 points

Key Stats for Nets vs. Magic

The 110.3 points per game the Nets put up are the same as the Magic allow.

Brooklyn is 15-0 when scoring more than 111.9 points.

Orlando has a 5-11 record when allowing fewer than 110.3 points.

The Magic score an average of 101.4 points per game, 5.1 fewer points than the 106.5 the Nets give up.

When it scores more than 106.5 points, Orlando is 4-7.

Brooklyn is 8-0 when it gives up fewer than 101.4 points.

The Magic are the 19th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nets sit at 12th.

The Nets average 8.9 offensive boards per game, 1.0 rebound fewer than the Magic.

The Nets are the 27th best rebounding team in the league, the Magic rank 16th.

Nets Players to Watch

Kevin Durant leads the Nets in scoring and rebounding, tallying 29.7 points and 7.9 boards per game.

Brooklyn's best passer is James Harden, who averages 9.6 assists per game to go with his 20.8 PPG scoring average.

The Nets get the most three-point shooting production out of Patty Mills, who makes 3.2 threes per game.

Harden and LaMarcus Aldridge lead Brooklyn on the defensive end, with Harden leading the team in steals averaging 1.4 per game and Aldridge in blocks averaging 1.2 per contest.

Magic Players to Watch