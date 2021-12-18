Skip to main content
    How to Watch Orlando Magic vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 15, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic guard Cole Anthony (50) drives to the basket as Atlanta Hawks guard Delon Wright (0) defends during the second half at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

    The Brooklyn Nets (21-8) will try to continue a four-game win streak when they host the Orlando Magic (5-25) at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at Barclays Center. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Magic vs. Nets

    • Game Day: Saturday, December 18, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Arena: Barclays Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Betting Information for Magic vs. Nets

    Nets vs Magic Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Nets

    -6

    212.5 points

    Key Stats for Nets vs. Magic

    • The 110.3 points per game the Nets put up are the same as the Magic allow.
    • Brooklyn is 15-0 when scoring more than 111.9 points.
    • Orlando has a 5-11 record when allowing fewer than 110.3 points.
    • The Magic score an average of 101.4 points per game, 5.1 fewer points than the 106.5 the Nets give up.
    • When it scores more than 106.5 points, Orlando is 4-7.
    • Brooklyn is 8-0 when it gives up fewer than 101.4 points.
    • The Magic are the 19th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nets sit at 12th.
    • The Nets average 8.9 offensive boards per game, 1.0 rebound fewer than the Magic.
    • The Nets are the 27th best rebounding team in the league, the Magic rank 16th.

    Nets Players to Watch

    • Kevin Durant leads the Nets in scoring and rebounding, tallying 29.7 points and 7.9 boards per game.
    • Brooklyn's best passer is James Harden, who averages 9.6 assists per game to go with his 20.8 PPG scoring average.
    • The Nets get the most three-point shooting production out of Patty Mills, who makes 3.2 threes per game.
    • Harden and LaMarcus Aldridge lead Brooklyn on the defensive end, with Harden leading the team in steals averaging 1.4 per game and Aldridge in blocks averaging 1.2 per contest.

    Magic Players to Watch

    • The Magic's Cole Anthony puts up enough points (19.9 per game) and assists (5.6 per game) to sit atop the team's leaderboards.
    • Wendell Carter Jr.'s stat line of 9.9 rebounds, 12.6 points and 2.5 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Orlando rebounding leaderboard.
    • Anthony is the top scorer from distance for the Magic, hitting 2.8 threes per game.
    • Orlando's leader in steals is Franz Wagner (1.1 per game), and its leader in blocks is Mohamed Bamba (2.2 per game).

    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

