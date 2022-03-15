Orlando Magic vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/15/2022

Mar 13, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) looses the basketball to Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden (1) during overtime at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

The Brooklyn Nets (35-33) will look to extend a three-game win streak when they visit the Orlando Magic (18-51) on Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at Amway Center. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the info below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Magic vs. Nets

Game Day: Tuesday, March 15, 2022

Tuesday, March 15, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Amway Center

Key Stats for Magic vs. Nets

The Nets score 111.3 points per game, just 0.4 fewer points than the 111.7 the Magic allow.

Brooklyn has a 26-5 record when putting up more than 111.7 points.

When Orlando gives up fewer than 111.3 points, it is 17-21.

The Magic score an average of 104.2 points per game, 7.5 fewer points than the 111.7 the Nets give up.

Orlando is 9-8 when it scores more than 111.7 points.

Brooklyn is 14-1 when it allows fewer than 104.2 points.

The Nets make 46.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.2 percentage points higher than the Magic have allowed to their opponents (45.7%).

Brooklyn is 30-11 when it shoots higher than 45.7% from the field.

Orlando is 11-10 when it shoots better than 45.3% from the field.

Nets Players to Watch

Patty Mills leads the Nets in points and assists per game, scoring 12.4 points and distributing 2.5 assists.

Brooklyn's best rebounder is Bruce Brown, who averages 4.6 boards per game in addition to his 7.7 PPG average.

The Nets get the most three-point shooting production out of Mills, who makes 3.0 threes per game.

Brown is Brooklyn's leader in steals and blocks, racking up 1.1 steals and 0.5 blocks per game.

Magic Players to Watch

The Magic's Cole Anthony racks up enough points (17.3 per game) and assists (5.7 per game) to sit atop the team's leaderboards.

Wendell Carter Jr. is at the top of the Orlando rebounding leaderboard with 10.4 rebounds per game. He also scores 14.6 points and tacks on 2.7 assists per game.

Anthony is the top scorer from the three-point line for the Magic, hitting 2.1 threes per game.

Orlando's leader in steals is Chuma Okeke (1.4 per game), and its leader in blocks is Mohamed Bamba (1.7 per game).

Nets Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 3/3/2022 Heat L 113-107 Home 3/6/2022 Celtics L 126-120 Away 3/8/2022 Hornets W 132-121 Away 3/10/2022 76ers W 129-100 Away 3/13/2022 Knicks W 110-107 Home 3/15/2022 Magic - Away 3/16/2022 Mavericks - Home 3/18/2022 Trail Blazers - Home 3/21/2022 Jazz - Home 3/23/2022 Grizzlies - Away 3/26/2022 Heat - Away

Magic Upcoming Schedule