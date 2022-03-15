Orlando Magic vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/15/2022

How to Watch Orlando Magic vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Brooklyn Nets (35-33) will look to extend a three-game win streak when they visit the Orlando Magic (18-51) on Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at Amway Center. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the info below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.
How to Watch Magic vs. Nets
- Game Day: Tuesday, March 15, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Amway Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Magic vs. Nets
- The Nets score 111.3 points per game, just 0.4 fewer points than the 111.7 the Magic allow.
- Brooklyn has a 26-5 record when putting up more than 111.7 points.
- When Orlando gives up fewer than 111.3 points, it is 17-21.
- The Magic score an average of 104.2 points per game, 7.5 fewer points than the 111.7 the Nets give up.
- Orlando is 9-8 when it scores more than 111.7 points.
- Brooklyn is 14-1 when it allows fewer than 104.2 points.
- The Nets make 46.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.2 percentage points higher than the Magic have allowed to their opponents (45.7%).
- Brooklyn is 30-11 when it shoots higher than 45.7% from the field.
- Orlando is 11-10 when it shoots better than 45.3% from the field.
Nets Players to Watch
- Patty Mills leads the Nets in points and assists per game, scoring 12.4 points and distributing 2.5 assists.
- Brooklyn's best rebounder is Bruce Brown, who averages 4.6 boards per game in addition to his 7.7 PPG average.
- The Nets get the most three-point shooting production out of Mills, who makes 3.0 threes per game.
- Brown is Brooklyn's leader in steals and blocks, racking up 1.1 steals and 0.5 blocks per game.
Magic Players to Watch
- The Magic's Cole Anthony racks up enough points (17.3 per game) and assists (5.7 per game) to sit atop the team's leaderboards.
- Wendell Carter Jr. is at the top of the Orlando rebounding leaderboard with 10.4 rebounds per game. He also scores 14.6 points and tacks on 2.7 assists per game.
- Anthony is the top scorer from the three-point line for the Magic, hitting 2.1 threes per game.
- Orlando's leader in steals is Chuma Okeke (1.4 per game), and its leader in blocks is Mohamed Bamba (1.7 per game).
Nets Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/3/2022
Heat
L 113-107
Home
3/6/2022
Celtics
L 126-120
Away
3/8/2022
Hornets
W 132-121
Away
3/10/2022
76ers
W 129-100
Away
3/13/2022
Knicks
W 110-107
Home
3/15/2022
Magic
-
Away
3/16/2022
Mavericks
-
Home
3/18/2022
Trail Blazers
-
Home
3/21/2022
Jazz
-
Home
3/23/2022
Grizzlies
-
Away
3/26/2022
Heat
-
Away
Magic Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/5/2022
Grizzlies
L 124-96
Away
3/8/2022
Suns
L 102-99
Home
3/9/2022
Pelicans
W 108-102
Away
3/11/2022
Timberwolves
W 118-110
Home
3/13/2022
76ers
L 116-114
Home
3/15/2022
Nets
-
Home
3/17/2022
Pistons
-
Home
3/20/2022
Thunder
-
Home
3/22/2022
Warriors
-
Home
3/23/2022
Thunder
-
Away
3/26/2022
Kings
-
Home