Orlando Magic vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/15/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Orlando Magic vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 13, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) looses the basketball to Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden (1) during overtime at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 13, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) looses the basketball to Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden (1) during overtime at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

The Brooklyn Nets (35-33) will look to extend a three-game win streak when they visit the Orlando Magic (18-51) on Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at Amway Center. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the info below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Magic vs. Nets

Key Stats for Magic vs. Nets

  • The Nets score 111.3 points per game, just 0.4 fewer points than the 111.7 the Magic allow.
  • Brooklyn has a 26-5 record when putting up more than 111.7 points.
  • When Orlando gives up fewer than 111.3 points, it is 17-21.
  • The Magic score an average of 104.2 points per game, 7.5 fewer points than the 111.7 the Nets give up.
  • Orlando is 9-8 when it scores more than 111.7 points.
  • Brooklyn is 14-1 when it allows fewer than 104.2 points.
  • The Nets make 46.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.2 percentage points higher than the Magic have allowed to their opponents (45.7%).
  • Brooklyn is 30-11 when it shoots higher than 45.7% from the field.
  • Orlando is 11-10 when it shoots better than 45.3% from the field.

Nets Players to Watch

  • Patty Mills leads the Nets in points and assists per game, scoring 12.4 points and distributing 2.5 assists.
  • Brooklyn's best rebounder is Bruce Brown, who averages 4.6 boards per game in addition to his 7.7 PPG average.
  • The Nets get the most three-point shooting production out of Mills, who makes 3.0 threes per game.
  • Brown is Brooklyn's leader in steals and blocks, racking up 1.1 steals and 0.5 blocks per game.

Magic Players to Watch

  • The Magic's Cole Anthony racks up enough points (17.3 per game) and assists (5.7 per game) to sit atop the team's leaderboards.
  • Wendell Carter Jr. is at the top of the Orlando rebounding leaderboard with 10.4 rebounds per game. He also scores 14.6 points and tacks on 2.7 assists per game.
  • Anthony is the top scorer from the three-point line for the Magic, hitting 2.1 threes per game.
  • Orlando's leader in steals is Chuma Okeke (1.4 per game), and its leader in blocks is Mohamed Bamba (1.7 per game).

Nets Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/3/2022

Heat

L 113-107

Home

3/6/2022

Celtics

L 126-120

Away

3/8/2022

Hornets

W 132-121

Away

3/10/2022

76ers

W 129-100

Away

3/13/2022

Knicks

W 110-107

Home

3/15/2022

Magic

-

Away

3/16/2022

Mavericks

-

Home

3/18/2022

Trail Blazers

-

Home

3/21/2022

Jazz

-

Home

3/23/2022

Grizzlies

-

Away

3/26/2022

Heat

-

Away

Magic Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/5/2022

Grizzlies

L 124-96

Away

3/8/2022

Suns

L 102-99

Home

3/9/2022

Pelicans

W 108-102

Away

3/11/2022

Timberwolves

W 118-110

Home

3/13/2022

76ers

L 116-114

Home

3/15/2022

Nets

-

Home

3/17/2022

Pistons

-

Home

3/20/2022

Thunder

-

Home

3/22/2022

Warriors

-

Home

3/23/2022

Thunder

-

Away

3/26/2022

Kings

-

Home

How To Watch

March
15
2022

Brooklyn Nets at Orlando Magic

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Feb 24, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers left wing Artemi Panarin (10) skates in front of Washington Capitals right wing Tom Wilson (43) during the third period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Anaheim Ducks at New York Rangers

By Phil Watson1 minute ago
Mar 5, 2022; Elmont, New York, USA; New York Islanders center Brock Nelson (29) celebrates his goal against the St. Louis Blues with teammates during the second period at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch New York Islanders at Washington Capitals

By Phil Watson1 minute ago
Mar 12, 2022; Newark, New Jersey, USA; New Jersey Devils goaltender Nico Daws (50) makes a save on Anaheim Ducks right wing Troy Terry (19) in the shootout at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Anaheim Ducks vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/15/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Mar 10, 2022; Elmont, New York, USA; New York Islanders left wing Anders Lee (27) celebrates his goal with New York Islanders center Brock Nelson (29) against the Columbus Blue Jackets during the second period at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Washington Capitals vs. New York Islanders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/15/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Mar 12, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; New York Rangers left wing Dryden Hunt (29) and center Ryan Strome (16) and left wing Artemi Panarin (10) and defenseman Jacob Trouba (8) and defenseman K'Andre Miller (79) celebrate the empty net goal by Strome against the Dallas Stars during the third period at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New York Rangers vs. Anaheim Ducks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/15/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Mar 11, 2022; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Washington Capitals defenseman John Carlson (74) and forward T.J. Oshie (77) and forward Evgeny Kuznetsov (92) and forward Nicklas Backstrom (19) and forward Alex Ovechkin (8) celebrate Kuznetzov s second goal against the Vancouver Canucks in the first period at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New York Islanders vs. Washington Capitals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/15/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Mar 8, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) looks to pass as he is defended by Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) during the second half at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Brooklyn Nets at Orlando Magic

By Phil Watson1 minute ago
Mar 6, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Memphis Grizzlies center Steven Adams (4) is fouled by Houston Rockets forward Jae'Sean Tate (8) during the first quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Memphis Grizzlies at Indiana Pacers

By Phil Watson1 minute ago
Mar 13, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) looses the basketball to Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden (1) during overtime at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Orlando Magic vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/15/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy