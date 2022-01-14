Orlando Magic vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/14/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Orlando Magic vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 8, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) defends an inbounds pass by Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton (22) during the second period at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

The Charlotte Hornets (23-19) aim to build on a four-game win streak when they host the Orlando Magic (7-35) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 14, 2022 at Spectrum Center. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the info below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Magic vs. Hornets

Betting Information for Magic vs. Hornets

Hornets vs Magic Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Hornets

-11

223.5 points

Key Stats for Hornets vs. Magic

  • The Hornets put up just 4.1 more points per game (115.0) than the Magic allow (110.9).
  • Charlotte has a 16-8 record when scoring more than 110.9 points.
  • Orlando is 7-18 when allowing fewer than 115.0 points.
  • The Magic's 101.8 points per game are 13.7 fewer points than the 115.5 the Hornets allow to opponents.
  • Orlando has put together a 0-3 record in games it scores more than 115.5 points.
  • Charlotte's record is 7-0 when it allows fewer than 101.8 points.
  • The Hornets are the 22nd best rebounding team in the league, the Magic rank 21st.
  • The Hornets grab 10.5 offensive rebounds per game, only 0.7 more rebounds than the Magic average (9.8).
  • The Magic are the 21st-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hornets sit at ninth.

Hornets Players to Watch

  • The Hornets leader in rebounds and assist is LaMelo Ball, who grabs 7.3 rebounds and distributes 7.6 assists per game along with scoring 19.3 points per contest.
  • Miles Bridges is Charlotte's leading scorer, averaging 19.6 per game while tacking on 7.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists.
  • Kelly Oubre Jr. makes more threes per game than any other member of the Hornets, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.9 per contest.
  • The Charlotte steals leader is Ball, who averages 1.6 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Bridges, who compiles 0.9 rejections per contest.

Magic Players to Watch

  • Franz Wagner scores 15.6 points and adds 2.8 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Magic's leaderboards for those statistics.
  • Wendell Carter Jr. is at the top of the Orlando rebounding leaderboard with 10.3 rebounds per game. He also racks up 13.1 points and adds 2.7 assists per game.
  • Gary Harris is the top scorer from the three-point line for the Magic, hitting 1.7 threes per game.
  • Orlando's leader in steals is Chuma Okeke with 1.3 per game, and its leader in blocks is Mohamed Bamba with 2.1 per game.

How To Watch

January
14
2022

Orlando Magic at Charlotte Hornets

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

