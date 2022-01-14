Orlando Magic vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/14/2022

Jan 8, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) defends an inbounds pass by Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton (22) during the second period at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

The Charlotte Hornets (23-19) aim to build on a four-game win streak when they host the Orlando Magic (7-35) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 14, 2022 at Spectrum Center. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the info below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Magic vs. Hornets

Game Day: Friday, January 14, 2022

Friday, January 14, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Spectrum Center

Spectrum Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Magic vs. Hornets

Favorite Spread Total Hornets -11 223.5 points

Key Stats for Hornets vs. Magic

The Hornets put up just 4.1 more points per game (115.0) than the Magic allow (110.9).

Charlotte has a 16-8 record when scoring more than 110.9 points.

Orlando is 7-18 when allowing fewer than 115.0 points.

The Magic's 101.8 points per game are 13.7 fewer points than the 115.5 the Hornets allow to opponents.

Orlando has put together a 0-3 record in games it scores more than 115.5 points.

Charlotte's record is 7-0 when it allows fewer than 101.8 points.

The Hornets are the 22nd best rebounding team in the league, the Magic rank 21st.

The Hornets grab 10.5 offensive rebounds per game, only 0.7 more rebounds than the Magic average (9.8).

The Magic are the 21st-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hornets sit at ninth.

Hornets Players to Watch

The Hornets leader in rebounds and assist is LaMelo Ball, who grabs 7.3 rebounds and distributes 7.6 assists per game along with scoring 19.3 points per contest.

Miles Bridges is Charlotte's leading scorer, averaging 19.6 per game while tacking on 7.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists.

Kelly Oubre Jr. makes more threes per game than any other member of the Hornets, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.9 per contest.

The Charlotte steals leader is Ball, who averages 1.6 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Bridges, who compiles 0.9 rejections per contest.

Magic Players to Watch