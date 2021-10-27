Oct 24, 2021; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) looks to make a pass over Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (13) to avoid going out of bounds in the second quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The Charlotte Hornets (3-1) hit the road in Southeast Division play against the Orlando Magic (1-3) on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET. This is the first matchup between the squads this season. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Magic vs. Hornets

Game Day: Wednesday, October 27, 2021

Wednesday, October 27, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Amway Center

Amway Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Magic vs. Hornets

Last year, the Hornets scored only 3.8 fewer points per game (109.5) than the Magic allowed (113.3).

Charlotte went 18-5 last season when scoring more than 113.3 points.

Orlando had an 11-11 record last season when allowing fewer than 109.5 points.

The Magic put up 7.4 fewer points per game last year (104.0) than the Hornets gave up (111.4).

Orlando went 14-8 last season when it scored more than 111.4 points.

Charlotte's record was 16-3 when it allowed fewer than 104.0 points last season.

Last season, the Hornets had a 45.5% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.6% lower than the 47.1% of shots the Magic's opponents knocked down.

Charlotte had a 20-9 straight-up record in games it shot better than 47.1% from the field.

The Magic shot 42.9% from the field, 3.9% lower than the 46.8% the Hornets' opponents shot last season.

Orlando went 12-5 when it shot higher than 46.8% from the field.

Hornets Players to Watch

Terry Rozier put up 20.4 points per game last season to go with 4.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists.

Mason Plumlee grabbed 9.3 rebounds per game, while LaMelo Ball dished out 6.1 assists per contest.

Rozier knocked down 3.2 threes per game a season ago.

Ball and P.J. Washington were defensive standouts last season, with Ball averaging 1.6 steals per game and Washington collecting 1.2 blocks per contest.

Magic Players to Watch

Wendell Carter Jr. averaged 11.2 points, 8.2 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game last season.

R.J. Hampton hit an average of 0.5 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.

Carter racked up 0.6 steals and 0.8 blocks per game last season.

Hornets Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/20/2021 Pacers W 123-122 Home 10/22/2021 Cavaliers W 123-112 Away 10/24/2021 Nets W 111-95 Away 10/25/2021 Celtics L 140-129 Home 10/27/2021 Magic - Away 10/29/2021 Heat - Away 10/31/2021 Trail Blazers - Home 11/1/2021 Cavaliers - Home 11/3/2021 Warriors - Away 11/5/2021 Kings - Away

Magic Upcoming Schedule