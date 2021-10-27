How to Watch Orlando Magic vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Charlotte Hornets (3-1) hit the road in Southeast Division play against the Orlando Magic (1-3) on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET. This is the first matchup between the squads this season. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Magic vs. Hornets
- Game Day: Wednesday, October 27, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Amway Center
Key Stats for Magic vs. Hornets
- Last year, the Hornets scored only 3.8 fewer points per game (109.5) than the Magic allowed (113.3).
- Charlotte went 18-5 last season when scoring more than 113.3 points.
- Orlando had an 11-11 record last season when allowing fewer than 109.5 points.
- The Magic put up 7.4 fewer points per game last year (104.0) than the Hornets gave up (111.4).
- Orlando went 14-8 last season when it scored more than 111.4 points.
- Charlotte's record was 16-3 when it allowed fewer than 104.0 points last season.
- Last season, the Hornets had a 45.5% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.6% lower than the 47.1% of shots the Magic's opponents knocked down.
- Charlotte had a 20-9 straight-up record in games it shot better than 47.1% from the field.
- The Magic shot 42.9% from the field, 3.9% lower than the 46.8% the Hornets' opponents shot last season.
- Orlando went 12-5 when it shot higher than 46.8% from the field.
Hornets Players to Watch
- Terry Rozier put up 20.4 points per game last season to go with 4.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists.
- Mason Plumlee grabbed 9.3 rebounds per game, while LaMelo Ball dished out 6.1 assists per contest.
- Rozier knocked down 3.2 threes per game a season ago.
- Ball and P.J. Washington were defensive standouts last season, with Ball averaging 1.6 steals per game and Washington collecting 1.2 blocks per contest.
Magic Players to Watch
- Wendell Carter Jr. averaged 11.2 points, 8.2 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game last season.
- R.J. Hampton hit an average of 0.5 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- Carter racked up 0.6 steals and 0.8 blocks per game last season.
Hornets Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/20/2021
Pacers
W 123-122
Home
10/22/2021
Cavaliers
W 123-112
Away
10/24/2021
Nets
W 111-95
Away
10/25/2021
Celtics
L 140-129
Home
10/27/2021
Magic
-
Away
10/29/2021
Heat
-
Away
10/31/2021
Trail Blazers
-
Home
11/1/2021
Cavaliers
-
Home
11/3/2021
Warriors
-
Away
11/5/2021
Kings
-
Away
Magic Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/20/2021
Spurs
L 123-97
Away
10/22/2021
Knicks
L 121-96
Home
10/24/2021
Knicks
W 110-104
Away
10/25/2021
Heat
L 107-90
Away
10/27/2021
Hornets
-
Home
10/29/2021
Raptors
-
Away
10/30/2021
Pistons
-
Away
11/1/2021
Timberwolves
-
Away
11/3/2021
Celtics
-
Home
11/5/2021
Spurs
-
Home