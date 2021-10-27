    • October 27, 2021
    How to Watch Orlando Magic vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Oct 24, 2021; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) looks to make a pass over Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (13) to avoid going out of bounds in the second quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

    The Charlotte Hornets (3-1) hit the road in Southeast Division play against the Orlando Magic (1-3) on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET. This is the first matchup between the squads this season. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Magic vs. Hornets

    Key Stats for Magic vs. Hornets

    • Last year, the Hornets scored only 3.8 fewer points per game (109.5) than the Magic allowed (113.3).
    • Charlotte went 18-5 last season when scoring more than 113.3 points.
    • Orlando had an 11-11 record last season when allowing fewer than 109.5 points.
    • The Magic put up 7.4 fewer points per game last year (104.0) than the Hornets gave up (111.4).
    • Orlando went 14-8 last season when it scored more than 111.4 points.
    • Charlotte's record was 16-3 when it allowed fewer than 104.0 points last season.
    • Last season, the Hornets had a 45.5% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.6% lower than the 47.1% of shots the Magic's opponents knocked down.
    • Charlotte had a 20-9 straight-up record in games it shot better than 47.1% from the field.
    • The Magic shot 42.9% from the field, 3.9% lower than the 46.8% the Hornets' opponents shot last season.
    • Orlando went 12-5 when it shot higher than 46.8% from the field.

    Hornets Players to Watch

    • Terry Rozier put up 20.4 points per game last season to go with 4.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists.
    • Mason Plumlee grabbed 9.3 rebounds per game, while LaMelo Ball dished out 6.1 assists per contest.
    • Rozier knocked down 3.2 threes per game a season ago.
    • Ball and P.J. Washington were defensive standouts last season, with Ball averaging 1.6 steals per game and Washington collecting 1.2 blocks per contest.

    Magic Players to Watch

    • Wendell Carter Jr. averaged 11.2 points, 8.2 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game last season.
    • R.J. Hampton hit an average of 0.5 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • Carter racked up 0.6 steals and 0.8 blocks per game last season.

    Hornets Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/20/2021

    Pacers

    W 123-122

    Home

    10/22/2021

    Cavaliers

    W 123-112

    Away

    10/24/2021

    Nets

    W 111-95

    Away

    10/25/2021

    Celtics

    L 140-129

    Home

    10/27/2021

    Magic

    -

    Away

    10/29/2021

    Heat

    -

    Away

    10/31/2021

    Trail Blazers

    -

    Home

    11/1/2021

    Cavaliers

    -

    Home

    11/3/2021

    Warriors

    -

    Away

    11/5/2021

    Kings

    -

    Away

    Magic Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/20/2021

    Spurs

    L 123-97

    Away

    10/22/2021

    Knicks

    L 121-96

    Home

    10/24/2021

    Knicks

    W 110-104

    Away

    10/25/2021

    Heat

    L 107-90

    Away

    10/27/2021

    Hornets

    -

    Home

    10/29/2021

    Raptors

    -

    Away

    10/30/2021

    Pistons

    -

    Away

    11/1/2021

    Timberwolves

    -

    Away

    11/3/2021

    Celtics

    -

    Home

    11/5/2021

    Spurs

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    October
    27
    2021

    Charlotte Hornets at Orlando Magic

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
