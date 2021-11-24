Skip to main content
    • November 24, 2021
    How to Watch Orlando Magic vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 22, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Aaron Holiday (4) shoots as Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) and forward Jalen McDaniels (6) defends during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

    The Orlando Magic (4-14) will attempt to break a three-game losing streak when they host the Charlotte Hornets (11-8) on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at Amway Center. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Magic vs. Hornets

    Key Stats for Magic vs. Hornets

    • The Hornets average just 1.4 more points per game (112.2) than the Magic allow (110.8).
    • Charlotte is 7-2 when scoring more than 110.8 points.
    • Orlando is 4-6 when giving up fewer than 112.2 points.
    • The Magic score 12.2 fewer points per game (100.9) than the Hornets allow (113.1).
    • Charlotte's record is 3-0 when it gives up fewer than 100.9 points.
    • This season, the Hornets have a 45.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.6% lower than the 45.6% of shots the Magic's opponents have knocked down.
    • In games Charlotte shoots better than 45.6% from the field, it is 6-1 overall.
    • The Magic's 41.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.3 percentage points lower than the Hornets have given up to their opponents (45.8%).
    • Orlando has compiled a 1-2 straight up record in games it shoots over 45.8% from the field.

    Hornets Players to Watch

    • The leader in rebounds and assists for the Hornets is LaMelo Ball, who grabs 8.1 boards and administers 7.7 assists per game to go with a 19.8 PPG scoring average.
    • Miles Bridges leads Charlotte in scoring, averaging 20.8 per game to go with 7.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists.
    • Ball leads the Hornets in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.8 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • The Charlotte steals leader is Ball, who averages 2.1 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Mason Plumlee, who compiles 1.0 block per contest.

    Magic Players to Watch

    • Cole Anthony scores 19.6 points and adds 5.9 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Magic's leaderboards in those statistics.
    • Wendell Carter Jr.'s stat line of 9.3 rebounds, 12.2 points and 2.4 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Orlando rebounding leaderboard.
    • Anthony is reliable from three-point range and leads the Magic with 2.8 made threes per game.
    • Orlando's leader in steals is Anthony with 1.1 per game, and its leader in blocks is Mohamed Bamba with 2.2 per game.

    Hornets Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/14/2021

    Warriors

    W 106-102

    Home

    11/17/2021

    Wizards

    W 97-87

    Home

    11/19/2021

    Pacers

    W 121-118

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Hawks

    L 115-105

    Away

    11/22/2021

    Wizards

    W 109-103

    Away

    11/24/2021

    Magic

    -

    Away

    11/26/2021

    Timberwolves

    -

    Home

    11/27/2021

    Rockets

    -

    Away

    11/29/2021

    Bulls

    -

    Away

    12/1/2021

    Bucks

    -

    Away

    12/5/2021

    Hawks

    -

    Away

    Magic Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/15/2021

    Hawks

    L 129-111

    Away

    11/17/2021

    Knicks

    W 104-98

    Away

    11/19/2021

    Nets

    L 115-113

    Away

    11/20/2021

    Bucks

    L 117-108

    Away

    11/22/2021

    Bucks

    L 123-92

    Away

    11/24/2021

    Hornets

    -

    Home

    11/26/2021

    Bulls

    -

    Home

    11/27/2021

    Cavaliers

    -

    Away

    11/29/2021

    76ers

    -

    Away

    12/1/2021

    Nuggets

    -

    Home

    12/3/2021

    Rockets

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    November
    24
    2021

    Charlotte Hornets at Orlando Magic

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
