The Orlando Magic (4-14) will attempt to break a three-game losing streak when they host the Charlotte Hornets (11-8) on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at Amway Center. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Magic vs. Hornets

Game Day: Wednesday, November 24, 2021

Wednesday, November 24, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Amway Center

Key Stats for Magic vs. Hornets

The Hornets average just 1.4 more points per game (112.2) than the Magic allow (110.8).

Charlotte is 7-2 when scoring more than 110.8 points.

Orlando is 4-6 when giving up fewer than 112.2 points.

The Magic score 12.2 fewer points per game (100.9) than the Hornets allow (113.1).

Charlotte's record is 3-0 when it gives up fewer than 100.9 points.

This season, the Hornets have a 45.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.6% lower than the 45.6% of shots the Magic's opponents have knocked down.

In games Charlotte shoots better than 45.6% from the field, it is 6-1 overall.

The Magic's 41.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.3 percentage points lower than the Hornets have given up to their opponents (45.8%).

Orlando has compiled a 1-2 straight up record in games it shoots over 45.8% from the field.

Hornets Players to Watch

The leader in rebounds and assists for the Hornets is LaMelo Ball, who grabs 8.1 boards and administers 7.7 assists per game to go with a 19.8 PPG scoring average.

Miles Bridges leads Charlotte in scoring, averaging 20.8 per game to go with 7.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists.

Ball leads the Hornets in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.8 shots per game from beyond the arc.

The Charlotte steals leader is Ball, who averages 2.1 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Mason Plumlee, who compiles 1.0 block per contest.

Magic Players to Watch

Cole Anthony scores 19.6 points and adds 5.9 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Magic's leaderboards in those statistics.

Wendell Carter Jr.'s stat line of 9.3 rebounds, 12.2 points and 2.4 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Orlando rebounding leaderboard.

Anthony is reliable from three-point range and leads the Magic with 2.8 made threes per game.

Orlando's leader in steals is Anthony with 1.1 per game, and its leader in blocks is Mohamed Bamba with 2.2 per game.

Hornets Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/14/2021 Warriors W 106-102 Home 11/17/2021 Wizards W 97-87 Home 11/19/2021 Pacers W 121-118 Home 11/20/2021 Hawks L 115-105 Away 11/22/2021 Wizards W 109-103 Away 11/24/2021 Magic - Away 11/26/2021 Timberwolves - Home 11/27/2021 Rockets - Away 11/29/2021 Bulls - Away 12/1/2021 Bucks - Away 12/5/2021 Hawks - Away

Magic Upcoming Schedule