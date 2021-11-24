How to Watch Orlando Magic vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Orlando Magic (4-14) will attempt to break a three-game losing streak when they host the Charlotte Hornets (11-8) on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at Amway Center. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Magic vs. Hornets
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 24, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Amway Center
Key Stats for Magic vs. Hornets
- The Hornets average just 1.4 more points per game (112.2) than the Magic allow (110.8).
- Charlotte is 7-2 when scoring more than 110.8 points.
- Orlando is 4-6 when giving up fewer than 112.2 points.
- The Magic score 12.2 fewer points per game (100.9) than the Hornets allow (113.1).
- Charlotte's record is 3-0 when it gives up fewer than 100.9 points.
- This season, the Hornets have a 45.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.6% lower than the 45.6% of shots the Magic's opponents have knocked down.
- In games Charlotte shoots better than 45.6% from the field, it is 6-1 overall.
- The Magic's 41.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.3 percentage points lower than the Hornets have given up to their opponents (45.8%).
- Orlando has compiled a 1-2 straight up record in games it shoots over 45.8% from the field.
Hornets Players to Watch
- The leader in rebounds and assists for the Hornets is LaMelo Ball, who grabs 8.1 boards and administers 7.7 assists per game to go with a 19.8 PPG scoring average.
- Miles Bridges leads Charlotte in scoring, averaging 20.8 per game to go with 7.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists.
- Ball leads the Hornets in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.8 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- The Charlotte steals leader is Ball, who averages 2.1 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Mason Plumlee, who compiles 1.0 block per contest.
Magic Players to Watch
- Cole Anthony scores 19.6 points and adds 5.9 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Magic's leaderboards in those statistics.
- Wendell Carter Jr.'s stat line of 9.3 rebounds, 12.2 points and 2.4 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Orlando rebounding leaderboard.
- Anthony is reliable from three-point range and leads the Magic with 2.8 made threes per game.
- Orlando's leader in steals is Anthony with 1.1 per game, and its leader in blocks is Mohamed Bamba with 2.2 per game.
Hornets Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/14/2021
Warriors
W 106-102
Home
11/17/2021
Wizards
W 97-87
Home
11/19/2021
Pacers
W 121-118
Home
11/20/2021
Hawks
L 115-105
Away
11/22/2021
Wizards
W 109-103
Away
11/24/2021
Magic
-
Away
11/26/2021
Timberwolves
-
Home
11/27/2021
Rockets
-
Away
11/29/2021
Bulls
-
Away
12/1/2021
Bucks
-
Away
12/5/2021
Hawks
-
Away
Magic Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/15/2021
Hawks
L 129-111
Away
11/17/2021
Knicks
W 104-98
Away
11/19/2021
Nets
L 115-113
Away
11/20/2021
Bucks
L 117-108
Away
11/22/2021
Bucks
L 123-92
Away
11/24/2021
Hornets
-
Home
11/26/2021
Bulls
-
Home
11/27/2021
Cavaliers
-
Away
11/29/2021
76ers
-
Away
12/1/2021
Nuggets
-
Home
12/3/2021
Rockets
-
Away