Orlando Magic vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/7/2022

The Orlando Magic (20-59) aim to end a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Charlotte Hornets (40-38) on Thursday, April 7, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Magic vs. Hornets

Game Day: Thursday, April 7, 2022

Thursday, April 7, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Spectrum Center

Spectrum Center

Key Stats for Hornets vs. Magic

The Hornets record 114.8 points per game, only 2.8 more points than the 112.0 the Magic give up.

When Charlotte totals more than 112.0 points, it is 28-15.

When Orlando allows fewer than 114.8 points, it is 19-26.

The Magic score an average of 103.8 points per game, 11.0 fewer points than the 114.8 the Hornets allow to opponents.

Orlando is 8-6 when it scores more than 114.8 points.

Charlotte has a 16-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 103.8 points.

The Magic are the 14th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hornets sit at 12th.

The Hornets grab an average of 10.9 offensive rebounds per game, more than the Magic by 1.7 rebounds per contest.

Hornets Players to Watch

The scoring leader for the Hornets this season is Miles Bridges, who averages 20.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game.

Mason Plumlee is Charlotte's leading rebounder, pulling down 7.7 per game, while LaMelo Ball is its best passer, distributing 7.4 assists in each contest.

The Hornets get the most three-point shooting production out of Terry Rozier, who knocks down 3.0 threes per game.

Ball and P.J. Washington lead Charlotte on the defensive end, with Ball leading the team in steals averaging 1.6 per game and Washington in blocks averaging 0.9 per contest.

