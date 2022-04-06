Orlando Magic vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/7/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Orlando Magic vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 28, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. (34) drives beside Cleveland Cavaliers center Moses Brown (6) in the third quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

The Orlando Magic (20-59) aim to end a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Charlotte Hornets (40-38) on Thursday, April 7, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Magic vs. Hornets

Key Stats for Hornets vs. Magic

  • The Hornets record 114.8 points per game, only 2.8 more points than the 112.0 the Magic give up.
  • When Charlotte totals more than 112.0 points, it is 28-15.
  • When Orlando allows fewer than 114.8 points, it is 19-26.
  • The Magic score an average of 103.8 points per game, 11.0 fewer points than the 114.8 the Hornets allow to opponents.
  • Orlando is 8-6 when it scores more than 114.8 points.
  • Charlotte has a 16-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 103.8 points.
  • The Magic are the 14th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hornets sit at 12th.
  • The Hornets grab an average of 10.9 offensive rebounds per game, more than the Magic by 1.7 rebounds per contest.
  • The Magic are the 14th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hornets sit at eighth.

Hornets Players to Watch

  • The scoring leader for the Hornets this season is Miles Bridges, who averages 20.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game.
  • Mason Plumlee is Charlotte's leading rebounder, pulling down 7.7 per game, while LaMelo Ball is its best passer, distributing 7.4 assists in each contest.
  • The Hornets get the most three-point shooting production out of Terry Rozier, who knocks down 3.0 threes per game.
  • Ball and P.J. Washington lead Charlotte on the defensive end, with Ball leading the team in steals averaging 1.6 per game and Washington in blocks averaging 0.9 per contest.

Magic Players to Watch

  • Cole Anthony racks up 16.3 points and tacks on 5.7 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Magic's leaderboards in those statistics.
  • Wendell Carter Jr.'s stat line of 10.5 rebounds, 15.0 points and 2.8 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Orlando rebounding leaderboard.
  • Anthony knocks down 2.0 three-pointers per game, the most on the Magic.
  • Chuma Okeke (1.3 steals per game) is the steal leader for Orlando while Mohamed Bamba (1.6 blocks per game) is the block leader.

How To Watch

April
7
2022

Orlando Magic at Charlotte Hornets

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

