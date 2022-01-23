Jan 21, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Malik Monk (11) drives to the basket as Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. (34) defends during the first quarter at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The Orlando Magic (8-39) will try to break a four-game losing streak when they host the Chicago Bulls (28-16) on Sunday, January 23, 2022 at Amway Center. The matchup airs at 6:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Magic vs. Bulls

Game Day: Sunday, January 23, 2022

Sunday, January 23, 2022 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Amway Center

Amway Center Live Stream on fuboTV:

Key Stats for Magic vs. Bulls

The 110.7 points per game the Bulls average are the same as the Magic give up.

Chicago has a 20-3 record when scoring more than 110.9 points.

Orlando has an 8-18 record when giving up fewer than 110.7 points.

The Magic put up an average of 101.8 points per game, 6.7 fewer points than the 108.5 the Bulls allow.

Orlando has put together a 3-10 record in games it scores more than 108.5 points.

Chicago's record is 9-1 when it gives up fewer than 101.8 points.

The Bulls make 47.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.2 percentage points higher than the Magic have allowed to their opponents (46.1%).

In games Chicago shoots better than 46.1% from the field, it is 18-5 overall.

The Magic have shot at a 42.7% clip from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points less than the 46.1% shooting opponents of the Bulls have averaged.

Orlando is 3-7 when it shoots higher than 46.1% from the field.

Bulls Players to Watch

The scoring leader for the Bulls this season is DeMar DeRozan, who averages 26.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 4.8 assists per game.

Nikola Vucevic is Chicago's leading rebounder, pulling down 11.1 per game, while Lonzo Ball is its best passer, averaging 5.1 assists in each contest.

Ball leads the Bulls in three-point shooting, making an average of 3.1 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Ball is Chicago's leader in steals, averaging 1.8 steals per game, while Vucevic leads them in blocks with 1.2 per contest.

Magic Players to Watch

The Magic's Franz Wagner racks up enough points (15.3 per game) and assists (2.8 per game) to top the team's leaderboards.

Wendell Carter Jr. grabs 10.1 rebounds per game (he also scores 13.3 points per game and adds 2.7 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Orlando rebounding leaderboard.

Gary Harris is consistent from three-point range and leads the Magic with 1.7 made threes per game.

Chuma Okeke (1.4 steals per game) is the steal leader for Orlando while Mohamed Bamba (2.1 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Bulls Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/14/2022 Warriors L 138-96 Home 1/15/2022 Celtics L 114-112 Away 1/17/2022 Grizzlies L 119-106 Away 1/19/2022 Cavaliers W 117-104 Home 1/21/2022 Bucks L 94-90 Away 1/23/2022 Magic - Away 1/24/2022 Thunder - Away 1/26/2022 Raptors - Home 1/28/2022 Spurs - Away 1/30/2022 Trail Blazers - Home 2/1/2022 Magic - Home

Magic Upcoming Schedule