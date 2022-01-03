Orlando Magic vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/3/2022

Skip to main content
    •
    January 3, 2022
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Orlando Magic vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Jan 1, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) dribbles as Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) defends during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

    Jan 1, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) dribbles as Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) defends during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

    The Chicago Bulls (24-10) will attempt to extend a seven-game win streak when they host the Orlando Magic (7-29) on Monday, January 3, 2022 at United Center. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Magic vs. Bulls

    Betting Information for Magic vs. Bulls

    Bulls vs Magic Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Bulls

    -12.5

    -

    Key Stats for Bulls vs. Magic

    • The Bulls put up 111.0 points per game, only 0.5 fewer points than the 111.5 the Magic allow.
    • When Chicago totals more than 111.5 points, it is 15-1.
    • Orlando has a 7-13 record when allowing fewer than 111.0 points.
    • The Magic put up an average of 101.7 points per game, 5.6 fewer points than the 107.3 the Bulls allow.
    • Orlando is 3-10 when it scores more than 107.3 points.
    • Chicago has a 7-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 101.7 points.
    • The Magic are the 21st-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bulls sit at 27th.
    • The Bulls pull down 8.8 offensive rebounds per game, just 0.9 fewer rebounds than the Magic average (9.7).
    • The Bulls are the 27th best rebounding team in the league, the Magic rank 21st.

    Bulls Players to Watch

    • The Bulls scoring leader is DeMar DeRozan, who averages 26.8 per contest to go with 5.1 rebounds and 4.6 assists.
    • Nikola Vucevic leads Chicago in rebounding, averaging 11.4 per game, while Lonzo Ball leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 5.0 in each contest.
    • The Bulls get the most three-point shooting production out of Zach LaVine, who makes 3.2 threes per game.
    • Alex Caruso is Chicago's leader in steals, averaging 2.0 steals per game, while Vucevic leads them in blocks with 1.1 per contest.

    Magic Players to Watch

    • Franz Wagner scores 15.3 points and adds 2.6 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Magic's leaderboards for those statistics.
    • Wendell Carter Jr.'s stat line of 9.8 rebounds, 12.5 points and 2.5 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Orlando rebounding leaderboard.
    • Wagner is dependable from distance and leads the Magic with 1.4 made threes per game.
    • Orlando's leader in steals is Chuma Okeke (1.2 per game), and its leader in blocks is Mohamed Bamba (2.1 per game).

    How To Watch

    January
    3
    2022

    Orlando Magic at Chicago Bulls

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    8:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Dec 29, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) gets defended by Detroit Pistons guard Derrick Walton Jr. (25) during the second quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Indiana Pacers vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/4/2022

    1 hour ago
    Dec 31, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Tyrell Terry (1) shoots the ball over San Antonio Spurs guard Derrick White (4) during the first half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    San Antonio Spurs vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/4/2022

    1 hour ago
    Dec 31, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green (0) dribbles the ball as Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) defends during the first quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Miami Heat vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/3/2022

    1 hour ago
    Dec 31, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Brandon Goodwin (26) battles for possession with Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) during the second half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Atlanta Hawks vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/3/2022

    1 hour ago
    Dec 29, 2021; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) moves to the hoop next to Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson (13) in the fourth quarter at the Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Denver Nuggets vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/3/2022

    1 hour ago
    Dec 21, 2021; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward Evan Fournier (13) takes a three point shot over Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) in the third quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Detroit Pistons vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/3/2022

    1 hour ago
    Jan 1, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) dribbles as Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) defends during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Orlando Magic vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/3/2022

    1 hour ago
    Jan 1, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) fouls Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) in the fourth quarter at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Utah Jazz vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/3/2022

    1 hour ago
    Dec 30, 2021; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (13) drives to the basket as Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) defends in front of forward Kevin Durant (7) during the second half at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Memphis Grizzlies vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/3/2022

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy