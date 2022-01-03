Orlando Magic vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/3/2022

Jan 1, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) dribbles as Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) defends during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Bulls (24-10) will attempt to extend a seven-game win streak when they host the Orlando Magic (7-29) on Monday, January 3, 2022 at United Center. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Magic vs. Bulls

Game Day: Monday, January 3, 2022

Monday, January 3, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: United Center

Betting Information for Magic vs. Bulls

Favorite Spread Total Bulls -12.5 -

Key Stats for Bulls vs. Magic

The Bulls put up 111.0 points per game, only 0.5 fewer points than the 111.5 the Magic allow.

When Chicago totals more than 111.5 points, it is 15-1.

Orlando has a 7-13 record when allowing fewer than 111.0 points.

The Magic put up an average of 101.7 points per game, 5.6 fewer points than the 107.3 the Bulls allow.

Orlando is 3-10 when it scores more than 107.3 points.

Chicago has a 7-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 101.7 points.

The Magic are the 21st-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bulls sit at 27th.

The Bulls pull down 8.8 offensive rebounds per game, just 0.9 fewer rebounds than the Magic average (9.7).

The Bulls are the 27th best rebounding team in the league, the Magic rank 21st.

Bulls Players to Watch

The Bulls scoring leader is DeMar DeRozan, who averages 26.8 per contest to go with 5.1 rebounds and 4.6 assists.

Nikola Vucevic leads Chicago in rebounding, averaging 11.4 per game, while Lonzo Ball leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 5.0 in each contest.

The Bulls get the most three-point shooting production out of Zach LaVine, who makes 3.2 threes per game.

Alex Caruso is Chicago's leader in steals, averaging 2.0 steals per game, while Vucevic leads them in blocks with 1.1 per contest.

Magic Players to Watch