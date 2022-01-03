Orlando Magic vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/3/2022

Publish date:
How to Watch Orlando Magic vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Chicago Bulls (24-10) will attempt to extend a seven-game win streak when they host the Orlando Magic (7-29) on Monday, January 3, 2022 at United Center. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Magic vs. Bulls
- Game Day: Monday, January 3, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: United Center
Betting Information for Magic vs. Bulls
Key Stats for Bulls vs. Magic
- The Bulls put up 111.0 points per game, only 0.5 fewer points than the 111.5 the Magic allow.
- When Chicago totals more than 111.5 points, it is 15-1.
- Orlando has a 7-13 record when allowing fewer than 111.0 points.
- The Magic put up an average of 101.7 points per game, 5.6 fewer points than the 107.3 the Bulls allow.
- Orlando is 3-10 when it scores more than 107.3 points.
- Chicago has a 7-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 101.7 points.
- The Magic are the 21st-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bulls sit at 27th.
- The Bulls pull down 8.8 offensive rebounds per game, just 0.9 fewer rebounds than the Magic average (9.7).
- The Bulls are the 27th best rebounding team in the league, the Magic rank 21st.
Bulls Players to Watch
- The Bulls scoring leader is DeMar DeRozan, who averages 26.8 per contest to go with 5.1 rebounds and 4.6 assists.
- Nikola Vucevic leads Chicago in rebounding, averaging 11.4 per game, while Lonzo Ball leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 5.0 in each contest.
- The Bulls get the most three-point shooting production out of Zach LaVine, who makes 3.2 threes per game.
- Alex Caruso is Chicago's leader in steals, averaging 2.0 steals per game, while Vucevic leads them in blocks with 1.1 per contest.
Magic Players to Watch
- Franz Wagner scores 15.3 points and adds 2.6 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Magic's leaderboards for those statistics.
- Wendell Carter Jr.'s stat line of 9.8 rebounds, 12.5 points and 2.5 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Orlando rebounding leaderboard.
- Wagner is dependable from distance and leads the Magic with 1.4 made threes per game.
- Orlando's leader in steals is Chuma Okeke (1.2 per game), and its leader in blocks is Mohamed Bamba (2.1 per game).
How To Watch
