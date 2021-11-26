How to Watch Orlando Magic vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Orlando Magic (4-15) hope to stop a three-game home losing streak when they host the Chicago Bulls (12-7) on Friday, November 26, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Magic vs. Bulls
- Game Day: Friday, November 26, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Amway Center
Key Stats for Magic vs. Bulls
- The 107.4 points per game the Bulls score are the same as the Magic allow.
- Chicago has a 7-1 record when scoring more than 110.6 points.
- Orlando is 4-5 when giving up fewer than 107.4 points.
- The Magic average just 3.8 fewer points per game (100.8) than the Bulls allow their opponents to score (104.6).
- Orlando has put together a 3-5 record in games it scores more than 104.6 points.
- Chicago is 5-0 when it allows fewer than 100.8 points.
- The Bulls make 45.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.4 percentage points higher than the Magic have allowed to their opponents (45.4%).
- In games Chicago shoots better than 45.4% from the field, it is 6-3 overall.
- The Magic have shot at a 41.4% clip from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points less than the 44.6% shooting opponents of the Bulls have averaged.
- Orlando has compiled a 2-4 straight up record in games it shoots better than 44.6% from the field.
Bulls Players to Watch
- The scoring and rebounding leader for the Bulls is Zach LaVine, who averages 26.1 points and 5.3 rebounds per game.
- Chicago's best passer is Lonzo Ball, who averages 4.5 assists per game to go with his 12.4 PPG scoring average.
- Ball leads the Bulls in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.9 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Alex Caruso is Chicago's leader in steals, averaging 2.3 steals per game, while Derrick Jones Jr. leads them in blocks with 0.9 per contest.
Magic Players to Watch
- The Magic's Cole Anthony averages enough points (19.6 per game) and assists (5.9 per game) to top the squad's leaderboards.
- Wendell Carter Jr. grabs 9.4 rebounds per game (he also scores 12.3 points per game and adds 2.4 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Orlando rebounding leaderboard.
- Anthony is the top scorer from the three-point line for the Magic, hitting 2.8 threes per game.
- Orlando's leader in steals is Anthony with 1.1 per game, and its leader in blocks is Mohamed Bamba with 2.1 per game.
Bulls Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/17/2021
Trail Blazers
L 112-107
Away
11/19/2021
Nuggets
W 114-108
Away
11/21/2021
Knicks
W 109-103
Home
11/22/2021
Pacers
L 109-77
Home
11/24/2021
Rockets
L 118-113
Away
11/26/2021
Magic
-
Away
11/27/2021
Heat
-
Home
11/29/2021
Hornets
-
Home
12/2/2021
Knicks
-
Away
12/4/2021
Nets
-
Away
12/6/2021
Nuggets
-
Home
Magic Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/17/2021
Knicks
W 104-98
Away
11/19/2021
Nets
L 115-113
Away
11/20/2021
Bucks
L 117-108
Away
11/22/2021
Bucks
L 123-92
Away
11/24/2021
Hornets
L 106-99
Home
11/26/2021
Bulls
-
Home
11/27/2021
Cavaliers
-
Away
11/29/2021
76ers
-
Away
12/1/2021
Nuggets
-
Home
12/3/2021
Rockets
-
Away
12/6/2021
Warriors
-
Away