The Orlando Magic (4-15) hope to stop a three-game home losing streak when they host the Chicago Bulls (12-7) on Friday, November 26, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Magic vs. Bulls

Game Day: Friday, November 26, 2021

Friday, November 26, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Amway Center

Key Stats for Magic vs. Bulls

The 107.4 points per game the Bulls score are the same as the Magic allow.

Chicago has a 7-1 record when scoring more than 110.6 points.

Orlando is 4-5 when giving up fewer than 107.4 points.

The Magic average just 3.8 fewer points per game (100.8) than the Bulls allow their opponents to score (104.6).

Orlando has put together a 3-5 record in games it scores more than 104.6 points.

Chicago is 5-0 when it allows fewer than 100.8 points.

The Bulls make 45.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.4 percentage points higher than the Magic have allowed to their opponents (45.4%).

In games Chicago shoots better than 45.4% from the field, it is 6-3 overall.

The Magic have shot at a 41.4% clip from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points less than the 44.6% shooting opponents of the Bulls have averaged.

Orlando has compiled a 2-4 straight up record in games it shoots better than 44.6% from the field.

Bulls Players to Watch

The scoring and rebounding leader for the Bulls is Zach LaVine, who averages 26.1 points and 5.3 rebounds per game.

Chicago's best passer is Lonzo Ball, who averages 4.5 assists per game to go with his 12.4 PPG scoring average.

Ball leads the Bulls in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.9 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Alex Caruso is Chicago's leader in steals, averaging 2.3 steals per game, while Derrick Jones Jr. leads them in blocks with 0.9 per contest.

Magic Players to Watch

The Magic's Cole Anthony averages enough points (19.6 per game) and assists (5.9 per game) to top the squad's leaderboards.

Wendell Carter Jr. grabs 9.4 rebounds per game (he also scores 12.3 points per game and adds 2.4 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Orlando rebounding leaderboard.

Anthony is the top scorer from the three-point line for the Magic, hitting 2.8 threes per game.

Orlando's leader in steals is Anthony with 1.1 per game, and its leader in blocks is Mohamed Bamba with 2.1 per game.

Bulls Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/17/2021 Trail Blazers L 112-107 Away 11/19/2021 Nuggets W 114-108 Away 11/21/2021 Knicks W 109-103 Home 11/22/2021 Pacers L 109-77 Home 11/24/2021 Rockets L 118-113 Away 11/26/2021 Magic - Away 11/27/2021 Heat - Home 11/29/2021 Hornets - Home 12/2/2021 Knicks - Away 12/4/2021 Nets - Away 12/6/2021 Nuggets - Home

