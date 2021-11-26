Skip to main content
    • November 27, 2021
    How to Watch Orlando Magic vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 24, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) controls the ball as Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. (3) defends during the second quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

    The Orlando Magic (4-15) hope to stop a three-game home losing streak when they host the Chicago Bulls (12-7) on Friday, November 26, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Magic vs. Bulls

    Key Stats for Magic vs. Bulls

    • The 107.4 points per game the Bulls score are the same as the Magic allow.
    • Chicago has a 7-1 record when scoring more than 110.6 points.
    • Orlando is 4-5 when giving up fewer than 107.4 points.
    • The Magic average just 3.8 fewer points per game (100.8) than the Bulls allow their opponents to score (104.6).
    • Orlando has put together a 3-5 record in games it scores more than 104.6 points.
    • Chicago is 5-0 when it allows fewer than 100.8 points.
    • The Bulls make 45.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.4 percentage points higher than the Magic have allowed to their opponents (45.4%).
    • In games Chicago shoots better than 45.4% from the field, it is 6-3 overall.
    • The Magic have shot at a 41.4% clip from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points less than the 44.6% shooting opponents of the Bulls have averaged.
    • Orlando has compiled a 2-4 straight up record in games it shoots better than 44.6% from the field.

    Bulls Players to Watch

    • The scoring and rebounding leader for the Bulls is Zach LaVine, who averages 26.1 points and 5.3 rebounds per game.
    • Chicago's best passer is Lonzo Ball, who averages 4.5 assists per game to go with his 12.4 PPG scoring average.
    • Ball leads the Bulls in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.9 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • Alex Caruso is Chicago's leader in steals, averaging 2.3 steals per game, while Derrick Jones Jr. leads them in blocks with 0.9 per contest.

    Magic Players to Watch

    • The Magic's Cole Anthony averages enough points (19.6 per game) and assists (5.9 per game) to top the squad's leaderboards.
    • Wendell Carter Jr. grabs 9.4 rebounds per game (he also scores 12.3 points per game and adds 2.4 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Orlando rebounding leaderboard.
    • Anthony is the top scorer from the three-point line for the Magic, hitting 2.8 threes per game.
    • Orlando's leader in steals is Anthony with 1.1 per game, and its leader in blocks is Mohamed Bamba with 2.1 per game.

    Bulls Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/17/2021

    Trail Blazers

    L 112-107

    Away

    11/19/2021

    Nuggets

    W 114-108

    Away

    11/21/2021

    Knicks

    W 109-103

    Home

    11/22/2021

    Pacers

    L 109-77

    Home

    11/24/2021

    Rockets

    L 118-113

    Away

    11/26/2021

    Magic

    -

    Away

    11/27/2021

    Heat

    -

    Home

    11/29/2021

    Hornets

    -

    Home

    12/2/2021

    Knicks

    -

    Away

    12/4/2021

    Nets

    -

    Away

    12/6/2021

    Nuggets

    -

    Home

    Magic Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/17/2021

    Knicks

    W 104-98

    Away

    11/19/2021

    Nets

    L 115-113

    Away

    11/20/2021

    Bucks

    L 117-108

    Away

    11/22/2021

    Bucks

    L 123-92

    Away

    11/24/2021

    Hornets

    L 106-99

    Home

    11/26/2021

    Bulls

    -

    Home

    11/27/2021

    Cavaliers

    -

    Away

    11/29/2021

    76ers

    -

    Away

    12/1/2021

    Nuggets

    -

    Home

    12/3/2021

    Rockets

    -

    Away

    12/6/2021

    Warriors

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    November
    26
    2021

    Chicago Bulls at Orlando Magic

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

