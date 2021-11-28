Orlando Magic vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/27/2021

Nov 24, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) shoots over the defense of Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (22) during the second half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Cavaliers (9-10) bring a five-game losing streak into a home matchup with the Orlando Magic (4-16), who have lost five straight as well. The contest begins at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 27, 2021. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Magic vs. Cavaliers

Game Day: Saturday, November 27, 2021

Saturday, November 27, 2021 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Magic vs. Cavaliers

Favorite Spread Total Cavaliers -10 205.5 points

Key Stats for Cavaliers vs. Magic

The Cavaliers record 8.3 fewer points per game (102.9) than the Magic allow (111.2).

Cleveland is 2-4 when scoring more than 111.2 points.

Orlando is 3-2 when giving up fewer than 102.9 points.

The Magic's 100.2 points per game are just 3.3 fewer points than the 103.5 the Cavaliers allow.

When it scores more than 103.5 points, Orlando is 4-5.

Cleveland's record is 5-2 when it allows fewer than 100.2 points.

The Cavaliers are the 24th best rebounding team in the league, the Magic rank 22nd.

The Cavaliers' 10.7 offensive rebounds per game are only 0.5 more rebounds than the Magic grab per game (10.2).

The Magic are the 22nd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Cavaliers sit at eighth.

Cavaliers Players to Watch

The leader in points and assists for the Cavaliers is Darius Garland, who scores 18.2 points and dishes out 6.8 assists per game.

Jarrett Allen is Cleveland's best rebounder, hauling in an average of 11.2 boards in each contest while scoring 15.3 points per game.

The Cavaliers get the most three-point shooting production out of Cedi Osman, who makes 2.6 threes per game.

Ricky Rubio and Evan Mobley lead Cleveland on the defensive end, with Rubio leading the team in steals averaging 1.3 per game and Mobley in blocks averaging 1.6 per contest.

Magic Players to Watch