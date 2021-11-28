Orlando Magic vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/27/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 28, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Orlando Magic vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 24, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) shoots over the defense of Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (22) during the second half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

    Nov 24, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) shoots over the defense of Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (22) during the second half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

    The Cleveland Cavaliers (9-10) bring a five-game losing streak into a home matchup with the Orlando Magic (4-16), who have lost five straight as well. The contest begins at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 27, 2021. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Magic vs. Cavaliers

    • Game Day: Saturday, November 27, 2021
    • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Arena: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Betting Information for Magic vs. Cavaliers

    Cavaliers vs Magic Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Cavaliers

    -10

    205.5 points

    Key Stats for Cavaliers vs. Magic

    • The Cavaliers record 8.3 fewer points per game (102.9) than the Magic allow (111.2).
    • Cleveland is 2-4 when scoring more than 111.2 points.
    • Orlando is 3-2 when giving up fewer than 102.9 points.
    • The Magic's 100.2 points per game are just 3.3 fewer points than the 103.5 the Cavaliers allow.
    • When it scores more than 103.5 points, Orlando is 4-5.
    • Cleveland's record is 5-2 when it allows fewer than 100.2 points.
    • The Cavaliers are the 24th best rebounding team in the league, the Magic rank 22nd.
    • The Cavaliers' 10.7 offensive rebounds per game are only 0.5 more rebounds than the Magic grab per game (10.2).
    • The Magic are the 22nd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Cavaliers sit at eighth.

    Cavaliers Players to Watch

    • The leader in points and assists for the Cavaliers is Darius Garland, who scores 18.2 points and dishes out 6.8 assists per game.
    • Jarrett Allen is Cleveland's best rebounder, hauling in an average of 11.2 boards in each contest while scoring 15.3 points per game.
    • The Cavaliers get the most three-point shooting production out of Cedi Osman, who makes 2.6 threes per game.
    • Ricky Rubio and Evan Mobley lead Cleveland on the defensive end, with Rubio leading the team in steals averaging 1.3 per game and Mobley in blocks averaging 1.6 per contest.

    Magic Players to Watch

    • The Magic's Cole Anthony puts up enough points (19.6 per game) and assists (5.9 per game) to sit atop the team's leaderboards.
    • Wendell Carter Jr. grabs 9.4 rebounds per game (he also scores 13.0 points per game and adds 2.4 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Orlando rebounding leaderboard.
    • Anthony is reliable from distance and leads the Magic with 2.8 made threes per game.
    • Anthony (1.1 steals per game) is the steal leader for Orlando while Mohamed Bamba (2.0 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    How To Watch

    November
    27
    2021

    Orlando Magic at Cleveland Cavaliers

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    8:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    rudy gobert utah jazz
    NBA

    How to Watch Pelicans at Jazz

    1 minute ago
    Mar 20, 2019; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; General overall view of a basketball approaching the rim and net before the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Purdue Northwest at Illinois State in Men's College Basketball

    1 minute ago
    Nov 13, 2021; Carson, California, USA; Nevada Wolf Pack quarterback Carson Strong (12) throws as offensive lineman Aaron Frost (65) and offensive lineman Tyler Orsini (55) provide coverage against the San Diego State Aztecs defense during the first half at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    How to Watch Nevada at Colorado State

    1 minute ago
    womens volleyball
    Women's College Volleyball

    How to Watch Nebraska at Purdue in Women's College Volleyball

    1 minute ago
    Nov 24, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) shoots over the defense of Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (22) during the second half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Orlando Magic vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/27/2021

    1 minute ago
    Dec 5, 2020; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers guard Xavier Johnson (right) dribbles the ball against Northern Illinois Huskies guard Trendon Hankerson (1) during the first half at the Petersen Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Northern Illinois vs. Marquette: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/27/2021

    1 minute ago
    Nov 26, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (17) reacts after Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) missed a shot in the final seconds of the game at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    New Orleans Pelicans vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/27/2021

    1 minute ago
    Nov 24, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) and Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. (34) look for the rebound during the second half at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Houston Rockets vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/27/2021

    1 minute ago
    Nov 24, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder (99) fights for possession with Cleveland Cavaliers guard Ricky Rubio (3), forward Isaac Okoro (35) and center Jarrett Allen (31) during the second half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/27/2021

    1 minute ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy