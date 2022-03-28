Orlando Magic vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/28/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Orlando Magic vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 26, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Chicago Bulls center Tristan Thompson (3) and Cleveland Cavaliers center Evan Mobley (4) go for a rebound during the second half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Cavaliers (41-33) will look to halt a three-game losing streak when they host the Orlando Magic (20-55) on Monday, March 28, 2022 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this contest on FuboTV.

How to Watch Magic vs. Cavaliers

  • Game Day: Monday, March 28, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV: NBA League Pass
  • Arena: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Magic vs. Cavaliers

Cavaliers vs Magic Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Cavaliers

-9

217 points

Key Stats for Cavaliers vs. Magic

  • The Cavaliers score 107.2 points per game, only 4.7 fewer points than the 111.9 the Magic allow.
  • When Cleveland puts up more than 111.9 points, it is 19-10.
  • When Orlando allows fewer than 107.2 points, it is 15-15.
  • The Magic put up only 0.5 fewer points per game (104.2) than the Cavaliers allow (104.7).
  • Orlando has put together a 14-25 record in games it scores more than 104.7 points.
  • Cleveland is 30-8 when it gives up fewer than 104.2 points.
  • The Cavaliers are the 15th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Magic sit at 16th.
  • The Cavaliers average 10.3 offensive boards per game, more than the Magic by 1.1 rebounds per contest.
  • The Magic are the 16th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Cavaliers sit at 13th.

Cavaliers Players to Watch

  • The Cavaliers leader in points and assists is Darius Garland, who puts up 21.5 points per game to go with 8.6 assists.
  • Jarrett Allen is Cleveland's best rebounder, pulling down an average of 10.8 boards in each contest while scoring 16.1 points per game.
  • Garland makes more threes per game than any other member of the Cavaliers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.5 per contest.
  • The Cleveland steals leader is Garland, who averages 1.2 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Evan Mobley, who compiles 1.7 rejections per contest.

Magic Players to Watch

  • The Magic's Cole Anthony racks up enough points (16.9 per game) and assists (5.9 per game) to top the squad's leaderboards.
  • Wendell Carter Jr. grabs 10.4 rebounds per game (he also scores 15.0 points per game and adds 2.7 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Orlando rebounding leaderboard.
  • Anthony makes 2.1 three-pointers per game, the most on the Magic.
  • Chuma Okeke (1.4 steals per game) is the steal leader for Orlando while Mohamed Bamba (1.7 blocks per game) is the block leader.

How To Watch

March
28
2022

Orlando Magic at Cleveland Cavaliers

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

