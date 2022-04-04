Mar 28, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) drives to the basket beside Cleveland Cavaliers guard Dylan Windler (9) and forward Lamar Stevens (8) in the third quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

The Orlando Magic (20-58) will look to break a six-game losing streak when they host the Cleveland Cavaliers (43-35) on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at Amway Center. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Magic vs. Cavaliers

Game Day: Tuesday, April 5, 2022

Tuesday, April 5, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Amway Center

Amway Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Magic vs. Cavaliers

The 107.4 points per game the Cavaliers record are the same as the Magic allow.

When Cleveland puts up more than 111.9 points, it is 20-11.

When Orlando allows fewer than 107.4 points, it is 15-17.

The Magic's 104 points per game are just 1.1 fewer points than the 105.1 the Cavaliers give up.

Orlando is 14-23 when it scores more than 105.1 points.

Cleveland is 30-7 when it allows fewer than 104 points.

The Cavaliers make 46.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.1 percentage points higher than the Magic have allowed to their opponents (45.7%).

In games Cleveland shoots better than 45.7% from the field, it is 30-17 overall.

This season, Orlando has an 11-13 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 45.2% from the field.

Cavaliers Players to Watch

The leader in points and assists for the Cavaliers is Darius Garland, who scores 21.2 points and distributes 8.6 assists per game.

Cleveland's best rebounder is Jarrett Allen, who averages 10.8 boards per game in addition to his 16.1 PPG average.

Garland leads the Cavaliers in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.5 shots per game from beyond the arc.

The Cleveland steals leader is Garland, who averages 1.2 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Evan Mobley, who compiles 1.6 rejections per contest.

Magic Players to Watch

Cole Anthony scores 16.3 points and adds 5.7 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Magic's leaderboards for those statistics.

Wendell Carter Jr. is at the top of the Orlando rebounding leaderboard with 10.5 rebounds per game. He also racks up 15 points and tacks on 2.8 assists per game.

Anthony is reliable from distance and leads the Magic with two made threes per game.

Orlando's leader in steals is Chuma Okeke (1.3 per game), and its leader in blocks is Mohamed Bamba (1.6 per game).

Cavaliers Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 3/28/2022 Magic W 107-101 Home 3/30/2022 Mavericks L 120-112 Home 3/31/2022 Hawks L 131-107 Away 4/2/2022 Knicks W 119-101 Away 4/3/2022 76ers L 112-108 Home 4/5/2022 Magic - Away 4/8/2022 Nets - Away 4/10/2022 Bucks - Home

Magic Upcoming Schedule