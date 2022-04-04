Skip to main content

How to Watch Orlando Magic vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 28, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) drives to the basket beside Cleveland Cavaliers guard Dylan Windler (9) and forward Lamar Stevens (8) in the third quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

The Orlando Magic (20-58) will look to break a six-game losing streak when they host the Cleveland Cavaliers (43-35) on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at Amway Center. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Magic vs. Cavaliers

Key Stats for Magic vs. Cavaliers

  • The 107.4 points per game the Cavaliers record are the same as the Magic allow.
  • When Cleveland puts up more than 111.9 points, it is 20-11.
  • When Orlando allows fewer than 107.4 points, it is 15-17.
  • The Magic's 104 points per game are just 1.1 fewer points than the 105.1 the Cavaliers give up.
  • Orlando is 14-23 when it scores more than 105.1 points.
  • Cleveland is 30-7 when it allows fewer than 104 points.
  • The Cavaliers make 46.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.1 percentage points higher than the Magic have allowed to their opponents (45.7%).
  • In games Cleveland shoots better than 45.7% from the field, it is 30-17 overall.
  • This season, Orlando has an 11-13 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 45.2% from the field.

Cavaliers Players to Watch

  • The leader in points and assists for the Cavaliers is Darius Garland, who scores 21.2 points and distributes 8.6 assists per game.
  • Cleveland's best rebounder is Jarrett Allen, who averages 10.8 boards per game in addition to his 16.1 PPG average.
  • Garland leads the Cavaliers in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.5 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • The Cleveland steals leader is Garland, who averages 1.2 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Evan Mobley, who compiles 1.6 rejections per contest.

Magic Players to Watch

  • Cole Anthony scores 16.3 points and adds 5.7 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Magic's leaderboards for those statistics.
  • Wendell Carter Jr. is at the top of the Orlando rebounding leaderboard with 10.5 rebounds per game. He also racks up 15 points and tacks on 2.8 assists per game.
  • Anthony is reliable from distance and leads the Magic with two made threes per game.
  • Orlando's leader in steals is Chuma Okeke (1.3 per game), and its leader in blocks is Mohamed Bamba (1.6 per game).

Cavaliers Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/28/2022

Magic

W 107-101

Home

3/30/2022

Mavericks

L 120-112

Home

3/31/2022

Hawks

L 131-107

Away

4/2/2022

Knicks

W 119-101

Away

4/3/2022

76ers

L 112-108

Home

4/5/2022

Magic

-

Away

4/8/2022

Nets

-

Away

4/10/2022

Bucks

-

Home

Magic Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/26/2022

Kings

L 114-110

Home

3/28/2022

Cavaliers

L 107-101

Away

3/30/2022

Wizards

L 127-110

Away

4/1/2022

Raptors

L 102-89

Home

4/3/2022

Knicks

L 118-88

Home

4/5/2022

Cavaliers

-

Home

4/7/2022

Hornets

-

Away

4/10/2022

Heat

-

Home

How To Watch

April
5
2022

Cleveland Cavaliers at Orlando Magic

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

