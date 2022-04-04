How to Watch Orlando Magic vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Orlando Magic (20-58) will look to break a six-game losing streak when they host the Cleveland Cavaliers (43-35) on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at Amway Center. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Magic vs. Cavaliers
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 5, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Amway Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Magic vs. Cavaliers
- The 107.4 points per game the Cavaliers record are the same as the Magic allow.
- When Cleveland puts up more than 111.9 points, it is 20-11.
- When Orlando allows fewer than 107.4 points, it is 15-17.
- The Magic's 104 points per game are just 1.1 fewer points than the 105.1 the Cavaliers give up.
- Orlando is 14-23 when it scores more than 105.1 points.
- Cleveland is 30-7 when it allows fewer than 104 points.
- The Cavaliers make 46.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.1 percentage points higher than the Magic have allowed to their opponents (45.7%).
- In games Cleveland shoots better than 45.7% from the field, it is 30-17 overall.
- This season, Orlando has an 11-13 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 45.2% from the field.
Cavaliers Players to Watch
- The leader in points and assists for the Cavaliers is Darius Garland, who scores 21.2 points and distributes 8.6 assists per game.
- Cleveland's best rebounder is Jarrett Allen, who averages 10.8 boards per game in addition to his 16.1 PPG average.
- Garland leads the Cavaliers in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.5 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- The Cleveland steals leader is Garland, who averages 1.2 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Evan Mobley, who compiles 1.6 rejections per contest.
Magic Players to Watch
- Cole Anthony scores 16.3 points and adds 5.7 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Magic's leaderboards for those statistics.
- Wendell Carter Jr. is at the top of the Orlando rebounding leaderboard with 10.5 rebounds per game. He also racks up 15 points and tacks on 2.8 assists per game.
- Anthony is reliable from distance and leads the Magic with two made threes per game.
- Orlando's leader in steals is Chuma Okeke (1.3 per game), and its leader in blocks is Mohamed Bamba (1.6 per game).
Cavaliers Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/28/2022
Magic
W 107-101
Home
3/30/2022
Mavericks
L 120-112
Home
3/31/2022
Hawks
L 131-107
Away
4/2/2022
Knicks
W 119-101
Away
4/3/2022
76ers
L 112-108
Home
4/5/2022
Magic
-
Away
4/8/2022
Nets
-
Away
4/10/2022
Bucks
-
Home
Magic Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/26/2022
Kings
L 114-110
Home
3/28/2022
Cavaliers
L 107-101
Away
3/30/2022
Wizards
L 127-110
Away
4/1/2022
Raptors
L 102-89
Home
4/3/2022
Knicks
L 118-88
Home
4/5/2022
Cavaliers
-
Home
4/7/2022
Hornets
-
Away
4/10/2022
Heat
-
Home
