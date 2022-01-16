Jan 5, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) looks to pass the ball defended by Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. (34) in the second quarter at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Mavericks (23-19) hope to extend a three-game home winning streak when they host the Orlando Magic (8-35) on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at 9:30 PM ET. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Magic vs. Mavericks

Game Day: Saturday, January 15, 2022

Saturday, January 15, 2022 Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: American Airlines Center

American Airlines Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Magic vs. Mavericks

Favorite Spread Total Mavericks -11 211 points

Key Stats for Mavericks vs. Magic

The 105.4 points per game the Mavericks score are 5.5 fewer points than the Magic give up (110.9).

Dallas has a 12-2 record when putting up more than 110.9 points.

Orlando has a 7-9 record when giving up fewer than 105.4 points.

The Magic score just 0.9 fewer points per game (102.1) than the Mavericks give up to opponents (103.0).

Orlando has put together a 7-15 record in games it scores more than 103.0 points.

Dallas' record is 15-5 when it allows fewer than 102.1 points.

The Magic are the 21st-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Mavericks sit at 23rd.

The Mavericks grab 9.3 offensive rebounds per game, just 0.4 fewer rebounds than the Magic average (9.7).

The Magic are the 21st-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Mavericks sit at 25th.

Mavericks Players to Watch

The Mavericks leader in points and assists is Jalen Brunson, who scores 16.0 points per game to go with 5.7 assists.

Dorian Finney-Smith is Dallas' best rebounder, hauling in an average of 4.7 boards in each contest while scoring 10.5 points per game.

The Mavericks get the most three-point shooting production out of Tim Hardaway Jr., who knocks down 2.4 threes per game.

The Dallas leader in both steals and blocks is Finney-Smith, who averages 1.2 takeaways and 0.5 rejections per game.

Magic Players to Watch