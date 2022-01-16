Skip to main content

How to Watch Orlando Magic vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 5, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) looks to pass the ball defended by Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. (34) in the second quarter at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Mavericks (23-19) hope to extend a three-game home winning streak when they host the Orlando Magic (8-35) on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at 9:30 PM ET. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Magic vs. Mavericks

  • Game Day: Saturday, January 15, 2022
  • Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
  • TV: NBA League Pass
  • Arena: American Airlines Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Magic vs. Mavericks

Mavericks vs Magic Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Mavericks

-11

211 points

Key Stats for Mavericks vs. Magic

  • The 105.4 points per game the Mavericks score are 5.5 fewer points than the Magic give up (110.9).
  • Dallas has a 12-2 record when putting up more than 110.9 points.
  • Orlando has a 7-9 record when giving up fewer than 105.4 points.
  • The Magic score just 0.9 fewer points per game (102.1) than the Mavericks give up to opponents (103.0).
  • Orlando has put together a 7-15 record in games it scores more than 103.0 points.
  • Dallas' record is 15-5 when it allows fewer than 102.1 points.
  • The Magic are the 21st-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Mavericks sit at 23rd.
  • The Mavericks grab 9.3 offensive rebounds per game, just 0.4 fewer rebounds than the Magic average (9.7).
  • The Magic are the 21st-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Mavericks sit at 25th.

Mavericks Players to Watch

  • The Mavericks leader in points and assists is Jalen Brunson, who scores 16.0 points per game to go with 5.7 assists.
  • Dorian Finney-Smith is Dallas' best rebounder, hauling in an average of 4.7 boards in each contest while scoring 10.5 points per game.
  • The Mavericks get the most three-point shooting production out of Tim Hardaway Jr., who knocks down 2.4 threes per game.
  • The Dallas leader in both steals and blocks is Finney-Smith, who averages 1.2 takeaways and 0.5 rejections per game.

Magic Players to Watch

  • Franz Wagner's points (15.7 per game) and assists (2.9 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Magic's leaderboards.
  • Wendell Carter Jr. grabs 10.3 rebounds per game (he also scores 13.1 points per game and adds 2.7 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Orlando rebounding leaderboard.
  • Gary Harris is reliable from distance and leads the Magic with 1.8 made threes per game.
  • Orlando's leader in steals is Chuma Okeke with 1.3 per game, and its leader in blocks is Mohamed Bamba with 2.1 per game.

How To Watch

January
15
2022

Orlando Magic at Dallas Mavericks

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
9:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
