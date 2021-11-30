Orlando Magic vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/1/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 30, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Orlando Magic vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 29, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) and Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) take the opening tipoff to start the first half at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

    Nov 29, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) and Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) take the opening tipoff to start the first half at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

    The Orlando Magic (4-18) aim to break a four-game home losing streak when they host the Denver Nuggets (10-10) on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Magic vs. Nuggets

    Key Stats for Magic vs. Nuggets

    • The Magic record only 4.3 fewer points per game (99.6) than the Nuggets allow (103.9).
    • Orlando is 4-5 when scoring more than 103.9 points.
    • Denver is 9-1 when giving up fewer than 99.6 points.
    • The Nuggets score 6.8 fewer points per game (103.7) than the Magic allow their opponents to score (110.5).
    • Denver has put together a 3-0 record in games it scores more than 110.5 points.
    • Orlando has a 3-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 103.7 points.
    • This season, the Magic have a 41.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.3% lower than the 46.5% of shots the Nuggets' opponents have knocked down.
    • In games Orlando shoots higher than 46.5% from the field, it is 1-2 overall.
    • This season, Denver has a 6-5 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 45.6% from the field.

    Magic Players to Watch

    • Cole Anthony leads the Magic in points and assists per game, scoring 19.6 points and distributing 5.9 assists.
    • Orlando's best rebounder is Wendell Carter Jr., who averages 9.6 boards per game in addition to his 13.0 PPG average.
    • Anthony leads the Magic in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.8 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • Anthony is Orlando's leader in steals, averaging 1.1 steals per game, while Mohamed Bamba leads them in blocks with 2.2 per contest.

    Nuggets Players to Watch

    • Nikola Jokic holds the top spot on the Nuggets leaderboards for scoring (26.2 per game), rebounds (13.7 per game), and assists (6.4 per game).
    • Will Barton averages 2.5 three-pointers per game, the most on the Nuggets.
    • Denver's leader in steals and blocks is Jokic with 1.2 steals and 0.9 blocks per game.

    Magic Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/22/2021

    Bucks

    L 123-92

    Away

    11/24/2021

    Hornets

    L 106-99

    Home

    11/26/2021

    Bulls

    L 123-88

    Home

    11/27/2021

    Cavaliers

    L 105-92

    Away

    11/29/2021

    76ers

    L 101-96

    Away

    12/1/2021

    Nuggets

    -

    Home

    12/3/2021

    Rockets

    -

    Away

    12/6/2021

    Warriors

    -

    Away

    12/8/2021

    Kings

    -

    Away

    12/11/2021

    Clippers

    -

    Away

    12/12/2021

    Lakers

    -

    Away

    Nuggets Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/19/2021

    Bulls

    L 114-108

    Home

    11/21/2021

    Suns

    L 126-97

    Away

    11/23/2021

    Trail Blazers

    L 119-100

    Away

    11/26/2021

    Bucks

    L 120-109

    Home

    11/29/2021

    Heat

    W 120-111

    Away

    12/1/2021

    Magic

    -

    Away

    12/4/2021

    Knicks

    -

    Away

    12/6/2021

    Bulls

    -

    Away

    12/8/2021

    Pelicans

    -

    Away

    12/9/2021

    Spurs

    -

    Away

    12/11/2021

    Spurs

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    December
    1
    2021

    Denver Nuggets at Orlando Magic

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Nov 29, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Luguentz Dort (5) is fouled by Houston Rockets center Christian Wood (35) in the second quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/1/2021

    29 minutes ago
    Nov 28, 2021; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) drives to the basket over Toronto Raptors forward Precious Achiuwa (5) in the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Boston Celtics vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/1/2021

    30 minutes ago
    Nov 29, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) and Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) take the opening tipoff to start the first half at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Orlando Magic vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/1/2021

    31 minutes ago
    Nov 22, 2021; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) shoots over San Antonio Spurs forward Keita Bates-Diop (31) in the second half at the AT&amp;T Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Golden State Warriors vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/30/2021

    2 hours ago
    Nov 28, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) is defended by Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) and guard Killian Hayes (7) in the second half at Staples Center. The Lakers defeated the Pistons 110-106. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Los Angeles Lakers vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/30/2021

    2 hours ago
    Nov 24, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzles guard Ja Morant (12) drives to the basket as Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Memphis Grizzlies vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/30/2021

    2 hours ago
    Nov 22, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (17) defends Minnesota Timberwolves forward Anthony Edwards (1) in the second half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Pelicans at Clippers

    2 hours ago
    Nov 18, 2021; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego State Aztecs forward Nathan Mensah (31) reacts during the second half against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Long Beach State vs. San Diego State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/30/2021

    2 hours ago
    Nov 24, 2021; Fort Myers, Florida, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes forward E.J. Liddell (32) drives the ball around Florida Gators forward Anthony Duruji (4) during the first half at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Duke vs. Ohio State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/30/2021

    2 hours ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy