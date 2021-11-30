Orlando Magic vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/1/2021

Nov 29, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) and Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) take the opening tipoff to start the first half at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The Orlando Magic (4-18) aim to break a four-game home losing streak when they host the Denver Nuggets (10-10) on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Magic vs. Nuggets

Game Day: Wednesday, December 1, 2021

Wednesday, December 1, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Amway Center

Key Stats for Magic vs. Nuggets

The Magic record only 4.3 fewer points per game (99.6) than the Nuggets allow (103.9).

Orlando is 4-5 when scoring more than 103.9 points.

Denver is 9-1 when giving up fewer than 99.6 points.

The Nuggets score 6.8 fewer points per game (103.7) than the Magic allow their opponents to score (110.5).

Denver has put together a 3-0 record in games it scores more than 110.5 points.

Orlando has a 3-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 103.7 points.

This season, the Magic have a 41.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.3% lower than the 46.5% of shots the Nuggets' opponents have knocked down.

In games Orlando shoots higher than 46.5% from the field, it is 1-2 overall.

This season, Denver has a 6-5 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 45.6% from the field.

Magic Players to Watch

Cole Anthony leads the Magic in points and assists per game, scoring 19.6 points and distributing 5.9 assists.

Orlando's best rebounder is Wendell Carter Jr., who averages 9.6 boards per game in addition to his 13.0 PPG average.

Anthony leads the Magic in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.8 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Anthony is Orlando's leader in steals, averaging 1.1 steals per game, while Mohamed Bamba leads them in blocks with 2.2 per contest.

Nuggets Players to Watch

Nikola Jokic holds the top spot on the Nuggets leaderboards for scoring (26.2 per game), rebounds (13.7 per game), and assists (6.4 per game).

Will Barton averages 2.5 three-pointers per game, the most on the Nuggets.

Denver's leader in steals and blocks is Jokic with 1.2 steals and 0.9 blocks per game.

Magic Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/22/2021 Bucks L 123-92 Away 11/24/2021 Hornets L 106-99 Home 11/26/2021 Bulls L 123-88 Home 11/27/2021 Cavaliers L 105-92 Away 11/29/2021 76ers L 101-96 Away 12/1/2021 Nuggets - Home 12/3/2021 Rockets - Away 12/6/2021 Warriors - Away 12/8/2021 Kings - Away 12/11/2021 Clippers - Away 12/12/2021 Lakers - Away

Nuggets Upcoming Schedule