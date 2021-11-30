Orlando Magic vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/1/2021

How to Watch Orlando Magic vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Orlando Magic (4-18) aim to break a four-game home losing streak when they host the Denver Nuggets (10-10) on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Magic vs. Nuggets
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 1, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Amway Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Magic vs. Nuggets
- The Magic record only 4.3 fewer points per game (99.6) than the Nuggets allow (103.9).
- Orlando is 4-5 when scoring more than 103.9 points.
- Denver is 9-1 when giving up fewer than 99.6 points.
- The Nuggets score 6.8 fewer points per game (103.7) than the Magic allow their opponents to score (110.5).
- Denver has put together a 3-0 record in games it scores more than 110.5 points.
- Orlando has a 3-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 103.7 points.
- This season, the Magic have a 41.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.3% lower than the 46.5% of shots the Nuggets' opponents have knocked down.
- In games Orlando shoots higher than 46.5% from the field, it is 1-2 overall.
- This season, Denver has a 6-5 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 45.6% from the field.
Magic Players to Watch
- Cole Anthony leads the Magic in points and assists per game, scoring 19.6 points and distributing 5.9 assists.
- Orlando's best rebounder is Wendell Carter Jr., who averages 9.6 boards per game in addition to his 13.0 PPG average.
- Anthony leads the Magic in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.8 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Anthony is Orlando's leader in steals, averaging 1.1 steals per game, while Mohamed Bamba leads them in blocks with 2.2 per contest.
Nuggets Players to Watch
- Nikola Jokic holds the top spot on the Nuggets leaderboards for scoring (26.2 per game), rebounds (13.7 per game), and assists (6.4 per game).
- Will Barton averages 2.5 three-pointers per game, the most on the Nuggets.
- Denver's leader in steals and blocks is Jokic with 1.2 steals and 0.9 blocks per game.
Magic Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/22/2021
Bucks
L 123-92
Away
11/24/2021
Hornets
L 106-99
Home
11/26/2021
Bulls
L 123-88
Home
11/27/2021
Cavaliers
L 105-92
Away
11/29/2021
76ers
L 101-96
Away
12/1/2021
Nuggets
-
Home
12/3/2021
Rockets
-
Away
12/6/2021
Warriors
-
Away
12/8/2021
Kings
-
Away
12/11/2021
Clippers
-
Away
12/12/2021
Lakers
-
Away
Nuggets Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/19/2021
Bulls
L 114-108
Home
11/21/2021
Suns
L 126-97
Away
11/23/2021
Trail Blazers
L 119-100
Away
11/26/2021
Bucks
L 120-109
Home
11/29/2021
Heat
W 120-111
Away
12/1/2021
Magic
-
Away
12/4/2021
Knicks
-
Away
12/6/2021
Bulls
-
Away
12/8/2021
Pelicans
-
Away
12/9/2021
Spurs
-
Away
12/11/2021
Spurs
-
Away