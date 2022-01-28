Jan 25, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Saddiq Bey (41) goes to the basket on Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) in the second half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

The Detroit Pistons (11-36) will try to end a three-game losing streak when they visit the Orlando Magic (9-40) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 28, 2022 at Amway Center. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Magic vs. Pistons

Game Day: Friday, January 28, 2022

Friday, January 28, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Amway Center

Key Stats for Magic vs. Pistons

The Magic score 9.5 fewer points per game (102.1) than the Pistons allow (111.6).

When Orlando scores more than 111.6 points, it is 3-4.

Detroit is 4-7 when giving up fewer than 102.1 points.

The Pistons put up an average of 102.0 points per game, 8.6 fewer points than the 110.6 the Magic allow to opponents.

Detroit is 6-6 when it scores more than 110.6 points.

Orlando is 6-5 when it gives up fewer than 102.0 points.

This season, the Magic have a 42.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.4% lower than the 47.3% of shots the Pistons' opponents have made.

Orlando has a 4-6 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 47.3% from the field.

The Pistons are shooting 42.1% from the field, 3.9% lower than the 46.0% the Magic's opponents have shot this season.

This season, Detroit has a 6-6 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 46.0% from the field.

Magic Players to Watch

The Magic leader in points and assists is Cole Anthony, who scores 18.0 points per game to go with 5.9 assists.

Wendell Carter Jr. leads Orlando in rebounding, pulling down 10.0 rebounds per game while also scoring 13.4 points a contest.

Anthony makes more threes per game than any other member of the Magic, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.3 per contest.

Chuma Okeke and Mohamed Bamba lead Orlando on the defensive end, with Okeke leading the team in steals averaging 1.4 per game and Bamba in blocks averaging 2.1 per contest.

Pistons Players to Watch

Cade Cunningham's points (16.2 per game) and assists (5.3 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Pistons' leaderboards.

Isaiah Stewart grabs 7.8 rebounds per game (he also scores 7.8 points per game and adds 1.1 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Detroit rebounding leaderboard.

Saddiq Bey averages 2.4 three-pointers per game, the most on the Pistons.

Detroit's leader in steals is Cunningham with 1.3 per game, and its leader in blocks is Stewart with 1.2 per game.

Magic Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/17/2022 Trail Blazers L 98-88 Home 1/19/2022 76ers L 123-110 Away 1/21/2022 Lakers L 116-105 Home 1/23/2022 Bulls W 114-95 Home 1/26/2022 Clippers L 111-102 Home 1/28/2022 Pistons - Home 1/30/2022 Mavericks - Home 2/1/2022 Bulls - Away 2/2/2022 Pacers - Away 2/5/2022 Grizzlies - Home 2/6/2022 Celtics - Home

Pistons Upcoming Schedule