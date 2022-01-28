How to Watch Orlando Magic vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Detroit Pistons (11-36) will try to end a three-game losing streak when they visit the Orlando Magic (9-40) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 28, 2022 at Amway Center. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Magic vs. Pistons
- Game Day: Friday, January 28, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Amway Center
Key Stats for Magic vs. Pistons
- The Magic score 9.5 fewer points per game (102.1) than the Pistons allow (111.6).
- When Orlando scores more than 111.6 points, it is 3-4.
- Detroit is 4-7 when giving up fewer than 102.1 points.
- The Pistons put up an average of 102.0 points per game, 8.6 fewer points than the 110.6 the Magic allow to opponents.
- Detroit is 6-6 when it scores more than 110.6 points.
- Orlando is 6-5 when it gives up fewer than 102.0 points.
- This season, the Magic have a 42.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.4% lower than the 47.3% of shots the Pistons' opponents have made.
- Orlando has a 4-6 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 47.3% from the field.
- The Pistons are shooting 42.1% from the field, 3.9% lower than the 46.0% the Magic's opponents have shot this season.
- This season, Detroit has a 6-6 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 46.0% from the field.
Magic Players to Watch
- The Magic leader in points and assists is Cole Anthony, who scores 18.0 points per game to go with 5.9 assists.
- Wendell Carter Jr. leads Orlando in rebounding, pulling down 10.0 rebounds per game while also scoring 13.4 points a contest.
- Anthony makes more threes per game than any other member of the Magic, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.3 per contest.
- Chuma Okeke and Mohamed Bamba lead Orlando on the defensive end, with Okeke leading the team in steals averaging 1.4 per game and Bamba in blocks averaging 2.1 per contest.
Pistons Players to Watch
- Cade Cunningham's points (16.2 per game) and assists (5.3 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Pistons' leaderboards.
- Isaiah Stewart grabs 7.8 rebounds per game (he also scores 7.8 points per game and adds 1.1 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Detroit rebounding leaderboard.
- Saddiq Bey averages 2.4 three-pointers per game, the most on the Pistons.
- Detroit's leader in steals is Cunningham with 1.3 per game, and its leader in blocks is Stewart with 1.2 per game.
Magic Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/17/2022
Trail Blazers
L 98-88
Home
1/19/2022
76ers
L 123-110
Away
1/21/2022
Lakers
L 116-105
Home
1/23/2022
Bulls
W 114-95
Home
1/26/2022
Clippers
L 111-102
Home
1/28/2022
Pistons
-
Home
1/30/2022
Mavericks
-
Home
2/1/2022
Bulls
-
Away
2/2/2022
Pacers
-
Away
2/5/2022
Grizzlies
-
Home
2/6/2022
Celtics
-
Home
Pistons Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/18/2022
Warriors
L 102-86
Away
1/19/2022
Kings
W 133-131
Away
1/21/2022
Jazz
L 111-101
Away
1/23/2022
Nuggets
L 117-111
Away
1/25/2022
Nuggets
L 110-105
Home
1/28/2022
Magic
-
Away
1/30/2022
Cavaliers
-
Home
2/1/2022
Pelicans
-
Home
2/3/2022
Timberwolves
-
Home
2/4/2022
Celtics
-
Home
2/6/2022
Timberwolves
-
Away