How to Watch Orlando Magic vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Orlando Magic (7-32) hope to stop a seven-game losing streak when they visit the Detroit Pistons (7-29) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at Little Caesars Arena. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Magic vs. Pistons
- Game Day: Saturday, January 8, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Little Caesars Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Pistons vs. Magic
- The Pistons score 101.4 points per game, 10.1 fewer points than the 111.5 the Magic allow.
- When Detroit totals more than 111.5 points, it is 4-4.
- When Orlando gives up fewer than 101.4 points, it is 5-3.
- The Magic put up 9.0 fewer points per game (101.9) than the Pistons allow (110.9).
- When it scores more than 110.9 points, Orlando is 1-7.
- Detroit is 2-6 when it gives up fewer than 101.9 points.
- The Pistons are the 26th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Magic sit at 21st.
- The Pistons grab 10.5 offensive rebounds per game, only 0.8 more rebounds than the Magic average (9.7).
- The Magic are the 21st-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pistons sit at 12th.
Pistons Players to Watch
- The Pistons leader in points and assists is Cade Cunningham, who scores 14.9 points per game to go with 5.1 assists.
- Detroit's best rebounder is Isaiah Stewart, who averages 8.1 boards per game in addition to his 7.7 PPG average.
- The Pistons get the most three-point shooting production out of Saddiq Bey, who makes 2.2 threes per game.
- Cunningham is Detroit's leader in steals, averaging 1.3 steals per game, while Stewart leads them in blocks with 1.1 per contest.
Magic Players to Watch
- Wendell Carter Jr. leads the Magic in rebounds and assists with 10.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game.
- Franz Wagner scores 15.8 points per game, putting him at the top of the Orlando scoring leaderboard. He also grabs 4.7 rebounds and adds 2.6 assists per game.
- Terrence Ross is reliable from deep and leads the Magic with 1.5 made threes per game.
- Chuma Okeke (1.3 steals per game) is the steal leader for Orlando while Mohamed Bamba (2.1 blocks per game) is the block leader.
How To Watch
