Skip to main content

How to Watch Orlando Magic vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 6, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Saddiq Bey (41) shoots over Memphis Grizzles guard DaQuan Jeffries (55) during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 6, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Saddiq Bey (41) shoots over Memphis Grizzles guard DaQuan Jeffries (55) during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

The Orlando Magic (7-32) hope to stop a seven-game losing streak when they visit the Detroit Pistons (7-29) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at Little Caesars Arena. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Magic vs. Pistons

  • Game Day: Saturday, January 8, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV: NBA League Pass
  • Arena: Little Caesars Arena
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Pistons vs. Magic

  • The Pistons score 101.4 points per game, 10.1 fewer points than the 111.5 the Magic allow.
  • When Detroit totals more than 111.5 points, it is 4-4.
  • When Orlando gives up fewer than 101.4 points, it is 5-3.
  • The Magic put up 9.0 fewer points per game (101.9) than the Pistons allow (110.9).
  • When it scores more than 110.9 points, Orlando is 1-7.
  • Detroit is 2-6 when it gives up fewer than 101.9 points.
  • The Pistons are the 26th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Magic sit at 21st.
  • The Pistons grab 10.5 offensive rebounds per game, only 0.8 more rebounds than the Magic average (9.7).
  • The Magic are the 21st-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pistons sit at 12th.

Pistons Players to Watch

  • The Pistons leader in points and assists is Cade Cunningham, who scores 14.9 points per game to go with 5.1 assists.
  • Detroit's best rebounder is Isaiah Stewart, who averages 8.1 boards per game in addition to his 7.7 PPG average.
  • The Pistons get the most three-point shooting production out of Saddiq Bey, who makes 2.2 threes per game.
  • Cunningham is Detroit's leader in steals, averaging 1.3 steals per game, while Stewart leads them in blocks with 1.1 per contest.

Magic Players to Watch

  • Wendell Carter Jr. leads the Magic in rebounds and assists with 10.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game.
  • Franz Wagner scores 15.8 points per game, putting him at the top of the Orlando scoring leaderboard. He also grabs 4.7 rebounds and adds 2.6 assists per game.
  • Terrence Ross is reliable from deep and leads the Magic with 1.5 made threes per game.
  • Chuma Okeke (1.3 steals per game) is the steal leader for Orlando while Mohamed Bamba (2.1 blocks per game) is the block leader.

How To Watch

January
8
2022

Orlando Magic at Detroit Pistons

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jan 1, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Philadelphia Flyers right wing Cam Atkinson (89) skates the puck against Los Angeles Kings center Phillip Danault (24) in the first period at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

San Jose Sharks vs. Philadelphia Flyers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

17 minutes ago
Jan 2, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Avalanche right wing Mikko Rantanen (96) and center Nathan MacKinnon (29) celebrate the goal of right wing Logan O'Connor (25) as Anaheim Ducks goaltender John Gibson (36) looks on in the third period at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Colorado Avalanche: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

17 minutes ago
Jan 6, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Minnesota Wild right wing Ryan Hartman (38) controls the puck against Boston Bruins left wing Brad Marchand (63) during the third period at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Boston Bruins vs. Tampa Bay Lightning: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

17 minutes ago
Nov 27, 2021; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Blues goaltender Ville Husso (35) makes a save against Columbus Blue Jackets right wing Jakub Voracek (93) during the third period at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New Jersey Devils vs. Columbus Blue Jackets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

17 minutes ago
Jan 6, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins left wing Jake Guentzel (59) celebrates his goal with right wing Bryan Rust (17) against the Philadelphia Flyers during the third period at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Dallas Stars: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

17 minutes ago
Jan 2, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov (92) advances the puck as New Jersey Devils center Jack Hughes (86) looks on during the third period at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Washington Capitals vs. St. Louis Blues: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/7/2022

18 minutes ago
Jan 5, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; South Florida Bulls guard Javon Greene (1) celebrate as he makes a three pointer during the second half against the Houston Cougars at Yuengling Center. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

South Florida vs. Tulane: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

29 minutes ago
Nov 26, 2021; Nassau, BHS; Loyola Ramblers guard Lucas Williamson (1) drives to the basket as Arizona State Sun Devils guard Luther Muhammad (1) defends during the first half in the 2021 Battle 4 Atlantis at Imperial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Bradley vs. Loyola Chicago: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

30 minutes ago
Dec 18, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Drew Timme (2) drives to the basket against Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Adonis Arms (25) and Kevin McCullar (15) in the first half of the Colangelo Classic at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Kansas vs. Texas Tech: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

36 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy