The Orlando Magic (7-32) hope to stop a seven-game losing streak when they visit the Detroit Pistons (7-29) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at Little Caesars Arena. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Magic vs. Pistons

Game Day: Saturday, January 8, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Little Caesars Arena

Key Stats for Pistons vs. Magic

The Pistons score 101.4 points per game, 10.1 fewer points than the 111.5 the Magic allow.

When Detroit totals more than 111.5 points, it is 4-4.

When Orlando gives up fewer than 101.4 points, it is 5-3.

The Magic put up 9.0 fewer points per game (101.9) than the Pistons allow (110.9).

When it scores more than 110.9 points, Orlando is 1-7.

Detroit is 2-6 when it gives up fewer than 101.9 points.

The Pistons are the 26th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Magic sit at 21st.

The Pistons grab 10.5 offensive rebounds per game, only 0.8 more rebounds than the Magic average (9.7).

The Magic are the 21st-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pistons sit at 12th.

Pistons Players to Watch

The Pistons leader in points and assists is Cade Cunningham, who scores 14.9 points per game to go with 5.1 assists.

Detroit's best rebounder is Isaiah Stewart, who averages 8.1 boards per game in addition to his 7.7 PPG average.

The Pistons get the most three-point shooting production out of Saddiq Bey, who makes 2.2 threes per game.

Cunningham is Detroit's leader in steals, averaging 1.3 steals per game, while Stewart leads them in blocks with 1.1 per contest.

Magic Players to Watch