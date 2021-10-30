Publish date:
How to Watch Orlando Magic vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Detroit Pistons (0-4) will attempt to halt a four-game losing streak when they host the Orlando Magic (1-5) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 30, 2021. The Magic have lost three games in a row. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Magic vs. Pistons
- Game Day: Saturday, October 30, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Little Caesars Arena
- Arena: Little Caesars Arena
Betting Information for Magic vs. Pistons
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Pistons
-6
207.5 points
Key Stats for Pistons vs. Magic
- Last year, the Pistons averaged 106.6 points per game, 6.7 fewer points than the 113.3 the Magic gave up.
- When Detroit totaled more than 113.3 points last season, it went 9-11.
- Orlando went 8-8 last season when giving up fewer than 106.6 points.
- The Magic put up an average of 104.0 points per game last year, 7.1 fewer points than the 111.1 the Pistons allowed to opponents.
- Orlando went 14-8 last season when it scored more than 111.1 points.
- Detroit went 10-6 last season when it gave up fewer than 104.0 points.
- The Magic ranked seventh in rebounding in the NBA, the Pistons finished 24th.
- The Pistons and the Magic were evenly matched on the offensive glass last season, with the teams averaging 9.6 and 10.4 offensive boards per game, respectively.
- The Magic were the seventh-ranked offensive rebounding team in the NBA, and the Pistons finished 18th.
Pistons Players to Watch
- Jerami Grant averaged 22.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game last season.
- Kelly Olynyk averaged 7.0 boards per game and Cory Joseph dished out 3.4 assists per game.
- Saddiq Bey knocked down 2.5 threes per game a season ago.
- Olynyk and Isaiah Stewart were defensive standouts last season, with Olynyk averaging 1.1 steals per game and Stewart collecting 1.3 blocks per contest.
Magic Players to Watch
- The Magic's Cole Anthony racks up enough points (18.2 per game) and assists (5.7 per game) to sit atop the squad's leaderboards.
- Mohamed Bamba is at the top of the Orlando rebounding leaderboard with 10.0 rebounds per game. He also racks up 13.7 points and adds 2.5 assists per game.
- Anthony is consistent from deep and leads the Magic with 2.7 made threes per game.
- Orlando's leader in steals is Franz Wagner (1.0 per game), and its leader in blocks is Bamba (1.8 per game).
