    October 30, 2021
    How to Watch Orlando Magic vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Oct 25, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) looks to pass between Orlando Magic guard Cole Anthony (50) and guard Gary Harris (14) during the second half at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

    Oct 25, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) looks to pass between Orlando Magic guard Cole Anthony (50) and guard Gary Harris (14) during the second half at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

    The Detroit Pistons (0-4) will attempt to halt a four-game losing streak when they host the Orlando Magic (1-5) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 30, 2021. The Magic have lost three games in a row. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Magic vs. Pistons

    • Game Day: Saturday, October 30, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Arena: Little Caesars Arena
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Betting Information for Magic vs. Pistons

    Key Stats for Pistons vs. Magic

    • Last year, the Pistons averaged 106.6 points per game, 6.7 fewer points than the 113.3 the Magic gave up.
    • When Detroit totaled more than 113.3 points last season, it went 9-11.
    • Orlando went 8-8 last season when giving up fewer than 106.6 points.
    • The Magic put up an average of 104.0 points per game last year, 7.1 fewer points than the 111.1 the Pistons allowed to opponents.
    • Orlando went 14-8 last season when it scored more than 111.1 points.
    • Detroit went 10-6 last season when it gave up fewer than 104.0 points.
    • The Magic ranked seventh in rebounding in the NBA, the Pistons finished 24th.
    • The Pistons and the Magic were evenly matched on the offensive glass last season, with the teams averaging 9.6 and 10.4 offensive boards per game, respectively.
    • The Magic were the seventh-ranked offensive rebounding team in the NBA, and the Pistons finished 18th.

    Pistons Players to Watch

    • Jerami Grant averaged 22.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game last season.
    • Kelly Olynyk averaged 7.0 boards per game and Cory Joseph dished out 3.4 assists per game.
    • Saddiq Bey knocked down 2.5 threes per game a season ago.
    • Olynyk and Isaiah Stewart were defensive standouts last season, with Olynyk averaging 1.1 steals per game and Stewart collecting 1.3 blocks per contest.

    Magic Players to Watch

    • The Magic's Cole Anthony racks up enough points (18.2 per game) and assists (5.7 per game) to sit atop the squad's leaderboards.
    • Mohamed Bamba is at the top of the Orlando rebounding leaderboard with 10.0 rebounds per game. He also racks up 13.7 points and adds 2.5 assists per game.
    • Anthony is consistent from deep and leads the Magic with 2.7 made threes per game.
    • Orlando's leader in steals is Franz Wagner (1.0 per game), and its leader in blocks is Bamba (1.8 per game).

    How To Watch

    Orlando Magic at Detroit Pistons

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

