The Detroit Pistons (0-4) will attempt to halt a four-game losing streak when they host the Orlando Magic (1-5) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 30, 2021. The Magic have lost three games in a row. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Magic vs. Pistons

Game Day: Saturday, October 30, 2021

Saturday, October 30, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Little Caesars Arena

Little Caesars Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Magic vs. Pistons

Favorite Spread Total Pistons -6 207.5 points

Key Stats for Pistons vs. Magic

Last year, the Pistons averaged 106.6 points per game, 6.7 fewer points than the 113.3 the Magic gave up.

When Detroit totaled more than 113.3 points last season, it went 9-11.

Orlando went 8-8 last season when giving up fewer than 106.6 points.

The Magic put up an average of 104.0 points per game last year, 7.1 fewer points than the 111.1 the Pistons allowed to opponents.

Orlando went 14-8 last season when it scored more than 111.1 points.

Detroit went 10-6 last season when it gave up fewer than 104.0 points.

The Magic ranked seventh in rebounding in the NBA, the Pistons finished 24th.

The Pistons and the Magic were evenly matched on the offensive glass last season, with the teams averaging 9.6 and 10.4 offensive boards per game, respectively.

The Magic were the seventh-ranked offensive rebounding team in the NBA, and the Pistons finished 18th.

Pistons Players to Watch

Jerami Grant averaged 22.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game last season.

Kelly Olynyk averaged 7.0 boards per game and Cory Joseph dished out 3.4 assists per game.

Saddiq Bey knocked down 2.5 threes per game a season ago.

Olynyk and Isaiah Stewart were defensive standouts last season, with Olynyk averaging 1.1 steals per game and Stewart collecting 1.3 blocks per contest.

Magic Players to Watch