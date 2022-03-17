How to Watch Orlando Magic vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Detroit Pistons (18-51) will attempt to break a four-game losing streak when they visit the Orlando Magic (18-52) on Thursday, March 17, 2022 at Amway Center. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Magic vs. Pistons
- Game Day: Thursday, March 17, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA TV
- Arena: Amway Center
Key Stats for Magic vs. Pistons
- The Magic record 104.2 points per game, 8.1 fewer points than the 112.3 the Pistons allow.
- When Orlando puts up more than 112.3 points, it is 9-8.
- Detroit has a 7-9 record when giving up fewer than 104.2 points.
- The Pistons' 103.5 points per game are 8.7 fewer points than the 112.2 the Magic allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 112.2 points, Detroit is 8-6.
- Orlando is 12-9 when it allows fewer than 103.5 points.
- The Magic make 43.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.9 percentage points lower than the Pistons have allowed to their opponents (47.3%).
- Orlando has a 9-7 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 47.3% from the field.
- The Pistons have shot at a 42.6% clip from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points less than the 45.9% shooting opponents of the Magic have averaged.
- This season, Detroit has a 9-11 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 45.9% from the field.
Magic Players to Watch
- The Magic leader in points and assists is Cole Anthony, who scores 17.3 points per game along with 5.7 assists.
- Wendell Carter Jr. is Orlando's best rebounder, grabbing an average of 10.4 boards in each contest while scoring 14.7 points per game.
- Anthony leads the Magic in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.1 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Chuma Okeke is Orlando's leader in steals, averaging 1.4 steals per game, while Mohamed Bamba leads them in blocks with 1.7 per contest.
Pistons Players to Watch
- Cade Cunningham's points (16.9 per game) and assists (5.3 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Pistons' leaderboards.
- Isaiah Stewart's stat line of 8.4 rebounds, 8.1 points and 1.1 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Detroit rebounding leaderboard.
- Saddiq Bey is the top scorer from the three-point line for the Pistons, hitting 2.5 threes per game.
- Hamidou Diallo (1.2 steals per game) is the steal leader for Detroit while Stewart (1.2 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Magic Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/8/2022
Suns
L 102-99
Home
3/9/2022
Pelicans
W 108-102
Away
3/11/2022
Timberwolves
W 118-110
Home
3/13/2022
76ers
L 116-114
Home
3/15/2022
Nets
L 150-108
Home
3/17/2022
Pistons
-
Home
3/20/2022
Thunder
-
Home
3/22/2022
Warriors
-
Home
3/23/2022
Thunder
-
Away
3/26/2022
Kings
-
Home
3/28/2022
Cavaliers
-
Away
Pistons Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/7/2022
Hawks
W 113-110
Home
3/9/2022
Bulls
L 114-108
Home
3/11/2022
Celtics
L 114-103
Away
3/13/2022
Clippers
L 106-102
Home
3/15/2022
Heat
L 105-98
Away
3/17/2022
Magic
-
Away
3/19/2022
Cavaliers
-
Away
3/21/2022
Trail Blazers
-
Home
3/23/2022
Hawks
-
Home
3/25/2022
Wizards
-
Home
3/27/2022
Knicks
-
Home