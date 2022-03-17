Mar 13, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; LA Clippers guard Terance Mann (14) grabs the rebound in front of Detroit Pistons forward Kelly Olynyk (13) and forward Saddiq Bey (41) in the second half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

The Detroit Pistons (18-51) will attempt to break a four-game losing streak when they visit the Orlando Magic (18-52) on Thursday, March 17, 2022 at Amway Center. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Magic vs. Pistons

Game Day: Thursday, March 17, 2022

Thursday, March 17, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA TV

NBA TV Arena: Amway Center

Key Stats for Magic vs. Pistons

The Magic record 104.2 points per game, 8.1 fewer points than the 112.3 the Pistons allow.

When Orlando puts up more than 112.3 points, it is 9-8.

Detroit has a 7-9 record when giving up fewer than 104.2 points.

The Pistons' 103.5 points per game are 8.7 fewer points than the 112.2 the Magic allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 112.2 points, Detroit is 8-6.

Orlando is 12-9 when it allows fewer than 103.5 points.

The Magic make 43.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.9 percentage points lower than the Pistons have allowed to their opponents (47.3%).

Orlando has a 9-7 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 47.3% from the field.

The Pistons have shot at a 42.6% clip from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points less than the 45.9% shooting opponents of the Magic have averaged.

This season, Detroit has a 9-11 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 45.9% from the field.

Magic Players to Watch

The Magic leader in points and assists is Cole Anthony, who scores 17.3 points per game along with 5.7 assists.

Wendell Carter Jr. is Orlando's best rebounder, grabbing an average of 10.4 boards in each contest while scoring 14.7 points per game.

Anthony leads the Magic in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.1 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Chuma Okeke is Orlando's leader in steals, averaging 1.4 steals per game, while Mohamed Bamba leads them in blocks with 1.7 per contest.

Pistons Players to Watch

Cade Cunningham's points (16.9 per game) and assists (5.3 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Pistons' leaderboards.

Isaiah Stewart's stat line of 8.4 rebounds, 8.1 points and 1.1 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Detroit rebounding leaderboard.

Saddiq Bey is the top scorer from the three-point line for the Pistons, hitting 2.5 threes per game.

Hamidou Diallo (1.2 steals per game) is the steal leader for Detroit while Stewart (1.2 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Magic Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 3/8/2022 Suns L 102-99 Home 3/9/2022 Pelicans W 108-102 Away 3/11/2022 Timberwolves W 118-110 Home 3/13/2022 76ers L 116-114 Home 3/15/2022 Nets L 150-108 Home 3/17/2022 Pistons - Home 3/20/2022 Thunder - Home 3/22/2022 Warriors - Home 3/23/2022 Thunder - Away 3/26/2022 Kings - Home 3/28/2022 Cavaliers - Away

Pistons Upcoming Schedule