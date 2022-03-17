Skip to main content

How to Watch Orlando Magic vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 13, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; LA Clippers guard Terance Mann (14) grabs the rebound in front of Detroit Pistons forward Kelly Olynyk (13) and forward Saddiq Bey (41) in the second half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

The Detroit Pistons (18-51) will attempt to break a four-game losing streak when they visit the Orlando Magic (18-52) on Thursday, March 17, 2022 at Amway Center. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Magic vs. Pistons

Key Stats for Magic vs. Pistons

  • The Magic record 104.2 points per game, 8.1 fewer points than the 112.3 the Pistons allow.
  • When Orlando puts up more than 112.3 points, it is 9-8.
  • Detroit has a 7-9 record when giving up fewer than 104.2 points.
  • The Pistons' 103.5 points per game are 8.7 fewer points than the 112.2 the Magic allow to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 112.2 points, Detroit is 8-6.
  • Orlando is 12-9 when it allows fewer than 103.5 points.
  • The Magic make 43.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.9 percentage points lower than the Pistons have allowed to their opponents (47.3%).
  • Orlando has a 9-7 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 47.3% from the field.
  • The Pistons have shot at a 42.6% clip from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points less than the 45.9% shooting opponents of the Magic have averaged.
  • This season, Detroit has a 9-11 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 45.9% from the field.

Magic Players to Watch

  • The Magic leader in points and assists is Cole Anthony, who scores 17.3 points per game along with 5.7 assists.
  • Wendell Carter Jr. is Orlando's best rebounder, grabbing an average of 10.4 boards in each contest while scoring 14.7 points per game.
  • Anthony leads the Magic in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.1 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Chuma Okeke is Orlando's leader in steals, averaging 1.4 steals per game, while Mohamed Bamba leads them in blocks with 1.7 per contest.

Pistons Players to Watch

  • Cade Cunningham's points (16.9 per game) and assists (5.3 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Pistons' leaderboards.
  • Isaiah Stewart's stat line of 8.4 rebounds, 8.1 points and 1.1 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Detroit rebounding leaderboard.
  • Saddiq Bey is the top scorer from the three-point line for the Pistons, hitting 2.5 threes per game.
  • Hamidou Diallo (1.2 steals per game) is the steal leader for Detroit while Stewart (1.2 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Magic Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/8/2022

Suns

L 102-99

Home

3/9/2022

Pelicans

W 108-102

Away

3/11/2022

Timberwolves

W 118-110

Home

3/13/2022

76ers

L 116-114

Home

3/15/2022

Nets

L 150-108

Home

3/17/2022

Pistons

-

Home

3/20/2022

Thunder

-

Home

3/22/2022

Warriors

-

Home

3/23/2022

Thunder

-

Away

3/26/2022

Kings

-

Home

3/28/2022

Cavaliers

-

Away

Pistons Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/7/2022

Hawks

W 113-110

Home

3/9/2022

Bulls

L 114-108

Home

3/11/2022

Celtics

L 114-103

Away

3/13/2022

Clippers

L 106-102

Home

3/15/2022

Heat

L 105-98

Away

3/17/2022

Magic

-

Away

3/19/2022

Cavaliers

-

Away

3/21/2022

Trail Blazers

-

Home

3/23/2022

Hawks

-

Home

3/25/2022

Wizards

-

Home

3/27/2022

Knicks

-

Home

How To Watch

March
17
2022

Detroit Pistons at Orlando Magic

TV CHANNEL: NBA TV
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
