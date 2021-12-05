Orlando Magic vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/6/2021

Nov 12, 2018; Washington, DC, USA; Washington Wizards forward Markieff Morris (5) is fouled by Orlando Magic center Mohamed Bamba (5) during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

The Orlando Magic (5-19) will attempt to end a six-game road slide when they visit the Golden State Warriors (19-4) on Monday, December 6, 2021 at Chase Center. The game airs at 10:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Magic vs. Warriors

Game Day: Monday, December 6, 2021

Monday, December 6, 2021 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Chase Center

Key Stats for Warriors vs. Magic

The Warriors score only 2.6 more points per game (113.1) than the Magic allow (110.5).

Golden State is 14-0 when scoring more than 110.5 points.

When Orlando gives up fewer than 113.1 points, it is 5-9.

The Magic's 100.6 points per game are only 0.2 fewer points than the 100.8 the Warriors allow.

Orlando has put together a 5-7 record in games it scores more than 100.8 points.

Golden State has a 10-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 100.6 points.

The Magic are the 17th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Warriors sit at third.

The Warriors grab 10.1 offensive rebounds per game, just 0.5 more rebounds than the Magic average (9.6).

The Warriors are the 16th best rebounding team in the league, the Magic rank 22nd.

Warriors Players to Watch

The leader in rebounds and assists for the Warriors is Draymond Green, who grabs 8.0 boards and distributes 7.8 assists per game to go with a 8.2 PPG scoring average.

Stephen Curry is Golden State's leading scorer, tallying 27.5 per game while tacking on 5.7 rebounds and 6.5 assists.

The Warriors get the most three-point shooting production out of Curry, who makes 5.4 threes per game.

Curry is Golden State's leader in steals, averaging 1.8 steals per game, while Green leads them in blocks with 1.0 per contest.

Magic Players to Watch