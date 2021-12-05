Orlando Magic vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/6/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Orlando Magic vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Orlando Magic (5-19) will attempt to end a six-game road slide when they visit the Golden State Warriors (19-4) on Monday, December 6, 2021 at Chase Center. The game airs at 10:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.
How to Watch Magic vs. Warriors
- Game Day: Monday, December 6, 2021
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Chase Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Warriors vs. Magic
- The Warriors score only 2.6 more points per game (113.1) than the Magic allow (110.5).
- Golden State is 14-0 when scoring more than 110.5 points.
- When Orlando gives up fewer than 113.1 points, it is 5-9.
- The Magic's 100.6 points per game are only 0.2 fewer points than the 100.8 the Warriors allow.
- Orlando has put together a 5-7 record in games it scores more than 100.8 points.
- Golden State has a 10-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 100.6 points.
- The Magic are the 17th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Warriors sit at third.
- The Warriors grab 10.1 offensive rebounds per game, just 0.5 more rebounds than the Magic average (9.6).
- The Warriors are the 16th best rebounding team in the league, the Magic rank 22nd.
Warriors Players to Watch
- The leader in rebounds and assists for the Warriors is Draymond Green, who grabs 8.0 boards and distributes 7.8 assists per game to go with a 8.2 PPG scoring average.
- Stephen Curry is Golden State's leading scorer, tallying 27.5 per game while tacking on 5.7 rebounds and 6.5 assists.
- The Warriors get the most three-point shooting production out of Curry, who makes 5.4 threes per game.
- Curry is Golden State's leader in steals, averaging 1.8 steals per game, while Green leads them in blocks with 1.0 per contest.
Magic Players to Watch
- Cole Anthony's points (20.2 per game) and assists (6.0 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Magic's leaderboards.
- Wendell Carter Jr. grabs 9.8 rebounds per game (he also scores 13.1 points per game and adds 2.2 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Orlando rebounding leaderboard.
- Anthony knocks down 2.7 three-pointers per game, the most on the Magic.
- Orlando's leader in steals is Franz Wagner (1.1 per game), and its leader in blocks is Mohamed Bamba (2.2 per game).
How To Watch
December
6
2021
Orlando Magic at Golden State Warriors
TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
10:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)