How to Watch Orlando Magic vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Orlando Magic (19-53) face the Golden State Warriors (47-24) at Amway Center on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. The game starts at 7:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.
How to Watch Magic vs. Warriors
- Game Day: Tuesday, March 22, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Amway Center
Key Stats for Magic vs. Warriors
- The 111.2 points per game the Warriors record are the same as the Magic allow.
- Golden State has a 31-7 record when scoring more than 112.1 points.
- When Orlando allows fewer than 111.2 points, it is 18-21.
- The Magic put up just 0.9 fewer points per game (104.3) than the Warriors allow (105.2).
- Orlando is 14-21 when it scores more than 105.2 points.
- Golden State has a 29-6 record when its opponents score fewer than 104.3 points.
- The Warriors make 46.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.1 percentage points higher than the Magic have allowed to their opponents (45.8%).
- In games Golden State shoots better than 45.8% from the field, it is 34-6 overall.
- Orlando is 14-20 when it shoots better than 43.8% from the field.
Warriors Players to Watch
- The Warriors leader in points and assists is Stephen Curry, who puts up 25.5 points per game to go with 6.3 assists.
- Kevon Looney leads Golden State in rebounding, grabbing 7.5 boards per game while also scoring 6.3 points a contest.
- Curry makes more threes per game than any other member of the Warriors, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 4.5 per contest.
- Curry is Golden State's leader in steals, averaging 1.3 steals per game, while Andrew Wiggins leads them in blocks with 0.7 per contest.
Magic Players to Watch
- The Magic's Cole Anthony puts up enough points (17 per game) and assists (5.7 per game) to sit atop the squad's leaderboards.
- Wendell Carter Jr. grabs 10.5 rebounds per game (he also scores 15 points per game and adds 2.8 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Orlando rebounding leaderboard.
- Anthony knocks down 2.1 three-pointers per game, the most on the Magic.
- Orlando's leader in steals is Chuma Okeke (1.4 per game), and its leader in blocks is Mohamed Bamba (1.7 per game).
Warriors Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/10/2022
Nuggets
W 113-102
Away
3/12/2022
Bucks
W 122-109
Home
3/14/2022
Wizards
W 126-112
Home
3/16/2022
Celtics
L 110-88
Home
3/20/2022
Spurs
L 110-108
Home
3/22/2022
Magic
-
Away
3/23/2022
Heat
-
Away
3/25/2022
Hawks
-
Away
3/27/2022
Wizards
-
Away
3/28/2022
Grizzlies
-
Away
3/30/2022
Suns
-
Home
Magic Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/11/2022
Timberwolves
W 118-110
Home
3/13/2022
76ers
L 116-114
Home
3/15/2022
Nets
L 150-108
Home
3/17/2022
Pistons
L 134-120
Home
3/20/2022
Thunder
W 90-85
Home
3/22/2022
Warriors
-
Home
3/23/2022
Thunder
-
Away
3/26/2022
Kings
-
Home
3/28/2022
Cavaliers
-
Away
3/30/2022
Wizards
-
Away
4/1/2022
Raptors
-
Home