The Orlando Magic (19-53) face the Golden State Warriors (47-24) at Amway Center on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. The game starts at 7:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Magic vs. Warriors

Game Day: Tuesday, March 22, 2022

Tuesday, March 22, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Amway Center

Key Stats for Magic vs. Warriors

The 111.2 points per game the Warriors record are the same as the Magic allow.

Golden State has a 31-7 record when scoring more than 112.1 points.

When Orlando allows fewer than 111.2 points, it is 18-21.

The Magic put up just 0.9 fewer points per game (104.3) than the Warriors allow (105.2).

Orlando is 14-21 when it scores more than 105.2 points.

Golden State has a 29-6 record when its opponents score fewer than 104.3 points.

The Warriors make 46.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.1 percentage points higher than the Magic have allowed to their opponents (45.8%).

In games Golden State shoots better than 45.8% from the field, it is 34-6 overall.

Orlando is 14-20 when it shoots better than 43.8% from the field.

Warriors Players to Watch

The Warriors leader in points and assists is Stephen Curry, who puts up 25.5 points per game to go with 6.3 assists.

Kevon Looney leads Golden State in rebounding, grabbing 7.5 boards per game while also scoring 6.3 points a contest.

Curry makes more threes per game than any other member of the Warriors, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 4.5 per contest.

Curry is Golden State's leader in steals, averaging 1.3 steals per game, while Andrew Wiggins leads them in blocks with 0.7 per contest.

Magic Players to Watch

The Magic's Cole Anthony puts up enough points (17 per game) and assists (5.7 per game) to sit atop the squad's leaderboards.

Wendell Carter Jr. grabs 10.5 rebounds per game (he also scores 15 points per game and adds 2.8 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Orlando rebounding leaderboard.

Anthony knocks down 2.1 three-pointers per game, the most on the Magic.

Orlando's leader in steals is Chuma Okeke (1.4 per game), and its leader in blocks is Mohamed Bamba (1.7 per game).

Warriors Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 3/10/2022 Nuggets W 113-102 Away 3/12/2022 Bucks W 122-109 Home 3/14/2022 Wizards W 126-112 Home 3/16/2022 Celtics L 110-88 Home 3/20/2022 Spurs L 110-108 Home 3/22/2022 Magic - Away 3/23/2022 Heat - Away 3/25/2022 Hawks - Away 3/27/2022 Wizards - Away 3/28/2022 Grizzlies - Away 3/30/2022 Suns - Home

Magic Upcoming Schedule