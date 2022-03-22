Skip to main content

How to Watch Orlando Magic vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 20, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Vit Krejci (27) ]drives to the basket as Orlando Magic guard R.J. Hampton (13) and Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) defend during the second quarter at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The Orlando Magic (19-53) face the Golden State Warriors (47-24) at Amway Center on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. The game starts at 7:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Magic vs. Warriors

Key Stats for Magic vs. Warriors

  • The 111.2 points per game the Warriors record are the same as the Magic allow.
  • Golden State has a 31-7 record when scoring more than 112.1 points.
  • When Orlando allows fewer than 111.2 points, it is 18-21.
  • The Magic put up just 0.9 fewer points per game (104.3) than the Warriors allow (105.2).
  • Orlando is 14-21 when it scores more than 105.2 points.
  • Golden State has a 29-6 record when its opponents score fewer than 104.3 points.
  • The Warriors make 46.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.1 percentage points higher than the Magic have allowed to their opponents (45.8%).
  • In games Golden State shoots better than 45.8% from the field, it is 34-6 overall.
  • Orlando is 14-20 when it shoots better than 43.8% from the field.

Warriors Players to Watch

  • The Warriors leader in points and assists is Stephen Curry, who puts up 25.5 points per game to go with 6.3 assists.
  • Kevon Looney leads Golden State in rebounding, grabbing 7.5 boards per game while also scoring 6.3 points a contest.
  • Curry makes more threes per game than any other member of the Warriors, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 4.5 per contest.
  • Curry is Golden State's leader in steals, averaging 1.3 steals per game, while Andrew Wiggins leads them in blocks with 0.7 per contest.

Magic Players to Watch

  • The Magic's Cole Anthony puts up enough points (17 per game) and assists (5.7 per game) to sit atop the squad's leaderboards.
  • Wendell Carter Jr. grabs 10.5 rebounds per game (he also scores 15 points per game and adds 2.8 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Orlando rebounding leaderboard.
  • Anthony knocks down 2.1 three-pointers per game, the most on the Magic.
  • Orlando's leader in steals is Chuma Okeke (1.4 per game), and its leader in blocks is Mohamed Bamba (1.7 per game).

Warriors Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/10/2022

Nuggets

W 113-102

Away

3/12/2022

Bucks

W 122-109

Home

3/14/2022

Wizards

W 126-112

Home

3/16/2022

Celtics

L 110-88

Home

3/20/2022

Spurs

L 110-108

Home

3/22/2022

Magic

-

Away

3/23/2022

Heat

-

Away

3/25/2022

Hawks

-

Away

3/27/2022

Wizards

-

Away

3/28/2022

Grizzlies

-

Away

3/30/2022

Suns

-

Home

Magic Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/11/2022

Timberwolves

W 118-110

Home

3/13/2022

76ers

L 116-114

Home

3/15/2022

Nets

L 150-108

Home

3/17/2022

Pistons

L 134-120

Home

3/20/2022

Thunder

W 90-85

Home

3/22/2022

Warriors

-

Home

3/23/2022

Thunder

-

Away

3/26/2022

Kings

-

Home

3/28/2022

Cavaliers

-

Away

3/30/2022

Wizards

-

Away

4/1/2022

Raptors

-

Home

How To Watch

March
22
2022

Golden State Warriors at Orlando Magic

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
