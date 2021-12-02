Orlando Magic vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/3/2021

Skip to main content
    • December 2, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Orlando Magic vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 1, 2021; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Houston Rockets forward Jae'Sean Tate (8) goes up for a shot as Oklahoma City Thunder forward Aleksej Pokusevski (17) and guard Aaron Wiggins (21) looks on during the first half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

    The Houston Rockets (5-16) will look to continue a four-game winning streak when they host the Orlando Magic (5-18) on Friday, December 3, 2021 at Toyota Center. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Magic vs. Rockets

    Key Stats for Rockets vs. Magic

    • The Rockets score 104.0 points per game, 6.1 fewer points than the 110.1 the Magic allow.
    • Houston is 4-2 when scoring more than 110.1 points.
    • When Orlando gives up fewer than 104.0 points, it is 4-3.
    • The Magic score an average of 100.0 points per game, 11.9 fewer points than the 111.9 the Rockets allow to opponents.
    • Orlando has put together a 1-1 record in games it scores more than 111.9 points.
    • Houston's record is 2-2 when it allows fewer than 100.0 points.
    • The Rockets are the 13th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Magic sit at 20th.
    • The Rockets average 9.4 offensive rebounds per game, just 0.2 fewer rebounds than the Magic grab per game (9.6).
    • The Magic are the 20th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Rockets sit at 23rd.

    Rockets Players to Watch

    • Christian Wood leads the Rockets in scoring and rebounding, accumulating 16.0 points and 11.2 rebounds per game.
    • Kevin Porter Jr. leads Houston in assists, averaging 5.8 per game while also scoring 13.1 points per contest.
    • Eric Gordon makes more threes per game than any other member of the Rockets, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.2 per contest.
    • Porter and Wood lead Houston on the defensive end, with Porter leading the team in steals averaging 1.4 per game and Wood in blocks averaging 1.0 per contest.

    Magic Players to Watch

    • Cole Anthony's points (19.9 per game) and assists (5.9 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Magic's leaderboards.
    • Wendell Carter Jr. grabs 9.5 rebounds per game (he also scores 13.3 points per game and adds 2.2 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Orlando rebounding leaderboard.
    • Anthony hits 2.7 three-pointers per game, the most on the Magic.
    • Anthony (1.1 steals per game) is the steal leader for Orlando while Mohamed Bamba (2.2 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    How To Watch

    December
    3
    2021

    Orlando Magic at Houston Rockets

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    8:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
