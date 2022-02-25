Feb 14, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Houston Rockets center Christian Wood (35) drives on Utah Jazz forward Bojan Bogdanovic (44) in the second quarter at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

A pair of sliding teams hit the court when the Orlando Magic (13-47) host the Houston Rockets (15-43) on Friday, February 25, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET. The Magic will look to stop a four-game losing streak against the Rockets, who have lost seven straight. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Magic vs. Rockets

Game Day: Friday, February 25, 2022

Friday, February 25, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Amway Center

Key Stats for Magic vs. Rockets

The Magic put up 103.3 points per game, 14.8 fewer points than the 118.1 the Rockets give up.

When Orlando totals more than 118.1 points, it is 2-1.

When Houston allows fewer than 103.3 points, it is 2-3.

The Rockets score an average of 108.5 points per game, only 3.5 fewer points than the 112.0 the Magic allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 112.0 points, Houston is 14-9.

Orlando has an 11-15 record when its opponents score fewer than 108.5 points.

The Magic make 43.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.0 percentage points lower than the Rockets have allowed to their opponents (48.3%).

In games Orlando shoots better than 48.3% from the field, it is 7-4 overall.

The Rockets have shot at a 45.1% rate from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points below the 46.0% shooting opponents of the Magic have averaged.

This season, Houston has a 13-12 record in games the team collectively shoots above 46.0% from the field.

Magic Players to Watch

The Magic leader in points and assists is Cole Anthony, who puts up 17.7 points per game to go with 5.9 assists.

Wendell Carter Jr. leads Orlando in rebounding, grabbing 10.2 rebounds per game while also scoring 14.0 points a contest.

Anthony leads the Magic in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.2 shots per game from beyond the arc.

The Orlando steals leader is Chuma Okeke, who averages 1.4 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Mohamed Bamba, who compiles 1.8 rejections per contest.

Rockets Players to Watch

Christian Wood puts up 17.5 points and 10.2 rebounds per game for the Rockets, enough to make him the leading scorer and rebounder on the team.

Houston's assist leader is Jae'Sean Tate with 3.1 per game. He also records 12.6 points per game and grabs 5.6 rebounds per game.

Eric Gordon is the most prolific from the three-point line for the Rockets, hitting 2.3 threes per game.

Tate (0.9 steals per game) is the steal leader for Houston while Wood (0.9 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Magic Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/8/2022 Trail Blazers W 113-95 Away 2/11/2022 Jazz L 114-99 Away 2/12/2022 Suns L 132-105 Away 2/14/2022 Nuggets L 121-111 Away 2/16/2022 Hawks L 130-109 Home 2/25/2022 Rockets - Home 2/28/2022 Pacers - Home 3/2/2022 Pacers - Home 3/4/2022 Raptors - Away 3/5/2022 Grizzlies - Away 3/8/2022 Suns - Home

Rockets Upcoming Schedule