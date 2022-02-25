Skip to main content

How to Watch Orlando Magic vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 14, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Houston Rockets center Christian Wood (35) drives on Utah Jazz forward Bojan Bogdanovic (44) in the second quarter at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 14, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Houston Rockets center Christian Wood (35) drives on Utah Jazz forward Bojan Bogdanovic (44) in the second quarter at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

A pair of sliding teams hit the court when the Orlando Magic (13-47) host the Houston Rockets (15-43) on Friday, February 25, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET. The Magic will look to stop a four-game losing streak against the Rockets, who have lost seven straight. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Magic vs. Rockets

Key Stats for Magic vs. Rockets

  • The Magic put up 103.3 points per game, 14.8 fewer points than the 118.1 the Rockets give up.
  • When Orlando totals more than 118.1 points, it is 2-1.
  • When Houston allows fewer than 103.3 points, it is 2-3.
  • The Rockets score an average of 108.5 points per game, only 3.5 fewer points than the 112.0 the Magic allow to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 112.0 points, Houston is 14-9.
  • Orlando has an 11-15 record when its opponents score fewer than 108.5 points.
  • The Magic make 43.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.0 percentage points lower than the Rockets have allowed to their opponents (48.3%).
  • In games Orlando shoots better than 48.3% from the field, it is 7-4 overall.
  • The Rockets have shot at a 45.1% rate from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points below the 46.0% shooting opponents of the Magic have averaged.
  • This season, Houston has a 13-12 record in games the team collectively shoots above 46.0% from the field.

Magic Players to Watch

  • The Magic leader in points and assists is Cole Anthony, who puts up 17.7 points per game to go with 5.9 assists.
  • Wendell Carter Jr. leads Orlando in rebounding, grabbing 10.2 rebounds per game while also scoring 14.0 points a contest.
  • Anthony leads the Magic in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.2 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • The Orlando steals leader is Chuma Okeke, who averages 1.4 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Mohamed Bamba, who compiles 1.8 rejections per contest.

Rockets Players to Watch

  • Christian Wood puts up 17.5 points and 10.2 rebounds per game for the Rockets, enough to make him the leading scorer and rebounder on the team.
  • Houston's assist leader is Jae'Sean Tate with 3.1 per game. He also records 12.6 points per game and grabs 5.6 rebounds per game.
  • Eric Gordon is the most prolific from the three-point line for the Rockets, hitting 2.3 threes per game.
  • Tate (0.9 steals per game) is the steal leader for Houston while Wood (0.9 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Magic Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/8/2022

Trail Blazers

W 113-95

Away

2/11/2022

Jazz

L 114-99

Away

2/12/2022

Suns

L 132-105

Away

2/14/2022

Nuggets

L 121-111

Away

2/16/2022

Hawks

L 130-109

Home

2/25/2022

Rockets

-

Home

2/28/2022

Pacers

-

Home

3/2/2022

Pacers

-

Home

3/4/2022

Raptors

-

Away

3/5/2022

Grizzlies

-

Away

3/8/2022

Suns

-

Home

Rockets Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/8/2022

Pelicans

L 110-97

Away

2/10/2022

Raptors

L 139-120

Home

2/14/2022

Jazz

L 135-101

Away

2/16/2022

Suns

L 124-121

Away

2/17/2022

Clippers

L 142-111

Away

2/25/2022

Magic

-

Away

2/27/2022

Clippers

-

Home

3/1/2022

Clippers

-

Home

3/2/2022

Jazz

-

Home

3/4/2022

Nuggets

-

Away

3/6/2022

Grizzlies

-

Home

How To Watch

February
25
2022

Houston Rockets at Orlando Magic

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Feb 19, 2022; Buffalo, New York, USA; Colorado Avalanche goaltender Darcy Kuemper (35) looks to make a save on Buffalo Sabres right wing Tage Thompson (72) during the third period at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Buffalo Sabres vs. St. Louis Blues: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/25/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 minute ago
Feb 12, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Blues right wing Vladimir Tarasenko (91) and goaltender Ville Husso (35) celebrate after the Blues defeated the Chicago Blackhawks at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

St. Louis Blues vs. Buffalo Sabres: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/25/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 minute ago
USATSI_17762111
NBA

How to Watch Pelicans at Suns

By Kristofer Habbas
1 minute ago
USATSI_15851819
NBA

How to Watch Mavericks at Jazz

By Ben Macaluso
1 minute ago
Feb 17, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) fouls New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) during the second half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Phoenix Suns vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/25/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 minute ago
Feb 16, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) looses control of the ball as he is defended by Los Angeles Lakers forward Kent Bazemore (9) in the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Dallas Mavericks vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/25/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 minute ago
Feb 15, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) passes the ball by LA Clippers center Ivica Zubac (40) during the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/25/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 minute ago
Feb 19, 2022; Cleveland, OH, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) holds the trophy after winning the Skills Challenge during the 2022 NBA All-Star Saturday Night at Rocket Mortgage Field House. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/25/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 minute ago
Feb 16, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) is defended by Los Angeles Lakers guard Malik Monk (11) as he drives to the basket in the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Utah Jazz vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/25/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 minute ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy