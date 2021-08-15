How to Watch Magic vs. Rockets

Sports Illustrated home
How to Watch Orlando Magic vs. Houston Rockets in NBA Summer League 2021: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

With no Jalen Green, can the Houston Rockets get their third win of Summer League?
Author:

On Sunday, the Houston Rockets (2-1) will take on the Orlando Magic (1-2) in the Las Vegas Summer League.

Both teams are expected to be near the bottom of the NBA standings for the 2021-22 season, but there are plenty of reasons to be excited about this matchup, as it features a lot of intriguing prospects.

How to Watch:

Date: August 15, 2021

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBA TV

Watch Magic vs. Rockets online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

For Houston, No. 2 overall pick Jalen Green is expected to miss the rest of Summer League with a hamstring injury, as the Rockets try to be cautious with one of their future building blocks.

But Alperen Şengün alone is worth watching, even with Green sidelined. In three Summer League games, Şengün is averaging 15.0 points per game on 41.2% shooting. He's also adding in 11.0 rebounds per game.

Rookie Josh Christopher is also taking a lot of shot attempts for the Rockets as he fights for a rotation spot on the team.

On the Orlando side, another top draft pick is out because of injury, with No. 5 pick Jalen Suggs set to miss the rest of Summer League. Suggs was averaging 15.3 points per game and had 24 points and nine rebounds in his Summer League debut.

But like with Houston, this Orlando Summer League team isn't just a one-player squad. Fellow rookie Franz Wagner and second-year players R.J. Hampton and Cole Anthony make the Magic one of the teams in Vegas with the most rotation pieces playing.

Hampton and Anthony have struggled to shoot during their Summer League appearances, but both are expected to play key roles on the real Magic team. The summer reps should prove beneficial in the long run. 

While both of these teams will be missing their top five picks for this contest, there are still compelling storylines on both sides as players look to show they belong in the NBA.

Regional restrictions may apply.

