How to Watch Orlando Magic vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Indiana Pacers (20-41) will try to stop a four-game road losing streak when they take on the Orlando Magic (14-47) on Monday, February 28, 2022 at Amway Center. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.
How to Watch Magic vs. Pacers
- Game Day: Monday, February 28, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Amway Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Magic vs. Pacers
- The 103.6 points per game the Magic put up are 8.6 fewer points than the Pacers give up (112.2).
- Orlando is 7-6 when scoring more than 112.2 points.
- Indiana has a 9-8 record when allowing fewer than 103.6 points.
- The Pacers put up just 2.3 fewer points per game (109.6) than the Magic allow (111.9).
- Indiana has put together a 13-15 record in games it scores more than 111.9 points.
- Orlando is 12-15 when it gives up fewer than 109.6 points.
- The Magic are shooting 43.4% from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points lower than the 47.3% the Pacers allow to opponents.
- In games Orlando shoots higher than 47.3% from the field, it is 8-7 overall.
- Indiana has put together a 15-16 straight-up record in games it shoots above 46.1% from the field.
Magic Players to Watch
- Cole Anthony leads the Magic in points and assists per game, scoring 17.6 points and distributing 5.9 assists.
- Wendell Carter Jr. is Orlando's best rebounder, grabbing an average of 10.2 boards in each contest while scoring 14.2 points per game.
- Anthony makes more threes per game than any other member of the Magic, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.2 per contest.
- Chuma Okeke is Orlando's leader in steals, averaging 1.5 steals per game, while Mohamed Bamba leads them in blocks with 1.8 per contest.
Pacers Players to Watch
- Chris Duarte racks up 13.4 points and tacks on 2.2 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Pacers' leaderboards in those statistics.
- Oshae Brissett's stat line of 4.9 rebounds, 7.3 points and 0.8 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Indiana rebounding leaderboard.
- Duarte is the top scorer from the three-point line for the Pacers, hitting 1.7 threes per game.
- Indiana's leader in steals is Duarte with 1.0 per game, and its leader in blocks is Brissett with 0.4 per game.
Magic Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/11/2022
Jazz
L 114-99
Away
2/12/2022
Suns
L 132-105
Away
2/14/2022
Nuggets
L 121-111
Away
2/16/2022
Hawks
L 130-109
Home
2/25/2022
Rockets
W 119-111
Home
2/28/2022
Pacers
-
Home
3/2/2022
Pacers
-
Home
3/4/2022
Raptors
-
Away
3/5/2022
Grizzlies
-
Away
3/8/2022
Suns
-
Home
3/9/2022
Pelicans
-
Away
Pacers Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/13/2022
Timberwolves
L 129-120
Home
2/15/2022
Bucks
L 128-119
Away
2/16/2022
Wizards
W 113-108
Home
2/25/2022
Thunder
L 129-125
Home
2/27/2022
Celtics
W 128-107
Home
2/28/2022
Magic
-
Away
3/2/2022
Magic
-
Away
3/4/2022
Pistons
-
Away
3/6/2022
Wizards
-
Away
3/8/2022
Cavaliers
-
Home
3/12/2022
Spurs
-
Away