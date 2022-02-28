Skip to main content

How to Watch Orlando Magic vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 14, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder (99) blocks the shot of Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) in the first quarter at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Indiana Pacers (20-41) will try to stop a four-game road losing streak when they take on the Orlando Magic (14-47) on Monday, February 28, 2022 at Amway Center. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Magic vs. Pacers

Key Stats for Magic vs. Pacers

  • The 103.6 points per game the Magic put up are 8.6 fewer points than the Pacers give up (112.2).
  • Orlando is 7-6 when scoring more than 112.2 points.
  • Indiana has a 9-8 record when allowing fewer than 103.6 points.
  • The Pacers put up just 2.3 fewer points per game (109.6) than the Magic allow (111.9).
  • Indiana has put together a 13-15 record in games it scores more than 111.9 points.
  • Orlando is 12-15 when it gives up fewer than 109.6 points.
  • The Magic are shooting 43.4% from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points lower than the 47.3% the Pacers allow to opponents.
  • In games Orlando shoots higher than 47.3% from the field, it is 8-7 overall.
  • Indiana has put together a 15-16 straight-up record in games it shoots above 46.1% from the field.

Magic Players to Watch

  • Cole Anthony leads the Magic in points and assists per game, scoring 17.6 points and distributing 5.9 assists.
  • Wendell Carter Jr. is Orlando's best rebounder, grabbing an average of 10.2 boards in each contest while scoring 14.2 points per game.
  • Anthony makes more threes per game than any other member of the Magic, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.2 per contest.
  • Chuma Okeke is Orlando's leader in steals, averaging 1.5 steals per game, while Mohamed Bamba leads them in blocks with 1.8 per contest.

Pacers Players to Watch

  • Chris Duarte racks up 13.4 points and tacks on 2.2 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Pacers' leaderboards in those statistics.
  • Oshae Brissett's stat line of 4.9 rebounds, 7.3 points and 0.8 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Indiana rebounding leaderboard.
  • Duarte is the top scorer from the three-point line for the Pacers, hitting 1.7 threes per game.
  • Indiana's leader in steals is Duarte with 1.0 per game, and its leader in blocks is Brissett with 0.4 per game.

Magic Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/11/2022

Jazz

L 114-99

Away

2/12/2022

Suns

L 132-105

Away

2/14/2022

Nuggets

L 121-111

Away

2/16/2022

Hawks

L 130-109

Home

2/25/2022

Rockets

W 119-111

Home

2/28/2022

Pacers

-

Home

3/2/2022

Pacers

-

Home

3/4/2022

Raptors

-

Away

3/5/2022

Grizzlies

-

Away

3/8/2022

Suns

-

Home

3/9/2022

Pelicans

-

Away

Pacers Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/13/2022

Timberwolves

L 129-120

Home

2/15/2022

Bucks

L 128-119

Away

2/16/2022

Wizards

W 113-108

Home

2/25/2022

Thunder

L 129-125

Home

2/27/2022

Celtics

W 128-107

Home

2/28/2022

Magic

-

Away

3/2/2022

Magic

-

Away

3/4/2022

Pistons

-

Away

3/6/2022

Wizards

-

Away

3/8/2022

Cavaliers

-

Home

3/12/2022

Spurs

-

Away

How To Watch

February
28
2022

Indiana Pacers at Orlando Magic

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

