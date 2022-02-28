Jan 14, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder (99) blocks the shot of Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) in the first quarter at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Indiana Pacers (20-41) will try to stop a four-game road losing streak when they take on the Orlando Magic (14-47) on Monday, February 28, 2022 at Amway Center. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Magic vs. Pacers

Game Day: Monday, February 28, 2022

Monday, February 28, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Amway Center

Key Stats for Magic vs. Pacers

The 103.6 points per game the Magic put up are 8.6 fewer points than the Pacers give up (112.2).

Orlando is 7-6 when scoring more than 112.2 points.

Indiana has a 9-8 record when allowing fewer than 103.6 points.

The Pacers put up just 2.3 fewer points per game (109.6) than the Magic allow (111.9).

Indiana has put together a 13-15 record in games it scores more than 111.9 points.

Orlando is 12-15 when it gives up fewer than 109.6 points.

The Magic are shooting 43.4% from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points lower than the 47.3% the Pacers allow to opponents.

In games Orlando shoots higher than 47.3% from the field, it is 8-7 overall.

Indiana has put together a 15-16 straight-up record in games it shoots above 46.1% from the field.

Magic Players to Watch

Cole Anthony leads the Magic in points and assists per game, scoring 17.6 points and distributing 5.9 assists.

Wendell Carter Jr. is Orlando's best rebounder, grabbing an average of 10.2 boards in each contest while scoring 14.2 points per game.

Anthony makes more threes per game than any other member of the Magic, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.2 per contest.

Chuma Okeke is Orlando's leader in steals, averaging 1.5 steals per game, while Mohamed Bamba leads them in blocks with 1.8 per contest.

Pacers Players to Watch

Chris Duarte racks up 13.4 points and tacks on 2.2 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Pacers' leaderboards in those statistics.

Oshae Brissett's stat line of 4.9 rebounds, 7.3 points and 0.8 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Indiana rebounding leaderboard.

Duarte is the top scorer from the three-point line for the Pacers, hitting 1.7 threes per game.

Indiana's leader in steals is Duarte with 1.0 per game, and its leader in blocks is Brissett with 0.4 per game.

Magic Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/11/2022 Jazz L 114-99 Away 2/12/2022 Suns L 132-105 Away 2/14/2022 Nuggets L 121-111 Away 2/16/2022 Hawks L 130-109 Home 2/25/2022 Rockets W 119-111 Home 2/28/2022 Pacers - Home 3/2/2022 Pacers - Home 3/4/2022 Raptors - Away 3/5/2022 Grizzlies - Away 3/8/2022 Suns - Home 3/9/2022 Pelicans - Away

Pacers Upcoming Schedule