Orlando Magic vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/2/2022

How to Watch Orlando Magic vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Indiana Pacers (21-42) will look to stop a five-game road slide when they visit the Orlando Magic (15-47) on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at Amway Center. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Magic vs. Pacers
- Game Day: Wednesday, March 2, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Amway Center
Key Stats for Magic vs. Pacers
- The Magic average 8.5 fewer points per game (103.8) than the Pacers allow (112.3).
- When Orlando totals more than 112.3 points, it is 8-6.
- When Indiana gives up fewer than 103.8 points, it is 9-8.
- The Pacers put up an average of 109.7 points per game, only 2.1 fewer points than the 111.8 the Magic give up.
- Indiana has put together a 13-15 record in games it scores more than 111.8 points.
- Orlando is 13-15 when it allows fewer than 109.7 points.
- The Magic are shooting 43.5% from the field this season, 3.7 percentage points lower than the 47.2% the Pacers allow to opponents.
- Orlando has an 8-7 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 47.2% from the field.
- Indiana is 15-17 when it shoots better than 46.1% from the field.
Magic Players to Watch
- Cole Anthony leads the Magic in points and assists per game, scoring 17.5 points and distributing 5.8 assists.
- Wendell Carter Jr. is Orlando's best rebounder, hauling in an average of 10.3 boards in each contest while scoring 14.3 points per game.
- Anthony leads the Magic in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.1 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Chuma Okeke and Mohamed Bamba lead Orlando on the defensive end, with Okeke leading the team in steals averaging 1.5 per game and Bamba in blocks averaging 1.8 per contest.
Pacers Players to Watch
- The Pacers' Chris Duarte puts up enough points (13.3 per game) and assists (2.2 per game) to sit atop the team's leaderboards.
- Oshae Brissett's stat line of 4.9 rebounds, 7.6 points and 0.8 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Indiana rebounding leaderboard.
- Duarte is consistent from distance and leads the Pacers with 1.7 made threes per game.
- Indiana's leader in steals is Duarte (1.1 per game), and its leader in blocks is Brissett (0.4 per game).
Magic Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/12/2022
Suns
L 132-105
Away
2/14/2022
Nuggets
L 121-111
Away
2/16/2022
Hawks
L 130-109
Home
2/25/2022
Rockets
W 119-111
Home
2/28/2022
Pacers
W 119-103
Home
3/2/2022
Pacers
-
Home
3/4/2022
Raptors
-
Away
3/5/2022
Grizzlies
-
Away
3/8/2022
Suns
-
Home
3/9/2022
Pelicans
-
Away
3/11/2022
Timberwolves
-
Home
Pacers Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/15/2022
Bucks
L 128-119
Away
2/16/2022
Wizards
W 113-108
Home
2/25/2022
Thunder
L 129-125
Home
2/27/2022
Celtics
W 128-107
Home
2/28/2022
Magic
L 119-103
Away
3/2/2022
Magic
-
Away
3/4/2022
Pistons
-
Away
3/6/2022
Wizards
-
Away
3/8/2022
Cavaliers
-
Home
3/12/2022
Spurs
-
Away
3/13/2022
Hawks
-
Away