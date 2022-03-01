Orlando Magic vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/2/2022

Feb 28, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) shoots the ball over Indiana Pacers guard Terry Taylor (32) in the fourth quarter at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

The Indiana Pacers (21-42) will look to stop a five-game road slide when they visit the Orlando Magic (15-47) on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at Amway Center. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Magic vs. Pacers

Game Day: Wednesday, March 2, 2022

Wednesday, March 2, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Amway Center

Key Stats for Magic vs. Pacers

The Magic average 8.5 fewer points per game (103.8) than the Pacers allow (112.3).

When Orlando totals more than 112.3 points, it is 8-6.

When Indiana gives up fewer than 103.8 points, it is 9-8.

The Pacers put up an average of 109.7 points per game, only 2.1 fewer points than the 111.8 the Magic give up.

Indiana has put together a 13-15 record in games it scores more than 111.8 points.

Orlando is 13-15 when it allows fewer than 109.7 points.

The Magic are shooting 43.5% from the field this season, 3.7 percentage points lower than the 47.2% the Pacers allow to opponents.

Orlando has an 8-7 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 47.2% from the field.

Indiana is 15-17 when it shoots better than 46.1% from the field.

Magic Players to Watch

Cole Anthony leads the Magic in points and assists per game, scoring 17.5 points and distributing 5.8 assists.

Wendell Carter Jr. is Orlando's best rebounder, hauling in an average of 10.3 boards in each contest while scoring 14.3 points per game.

Anthony leads the Magic in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.1 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Chuma Okeke and Mohamed Bamba lead Orlando on the defensive end, with Okeke leading the team in steals averaging 1.5 per game and Bamba in blocks averaging 1.8 per contest.

Pacers Players to Watch

The Pacers' Chris Duarte puts up enough points (13.3 per game) and assists (2.2 per game) to sit atop the team's leaderboards.

Oshae Brissett's stat line of 4.9 rebounds, 7.6 points and 0.8 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Indiana rebounding leaderboard.

Duarte is consistent from distance and leads the Pacers with 1.7 made threes per game.

Indiana's leader in steals is Duarte (1.1 per game), and its leader in blocks is Brissett (0.4 per game).

Magic Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/12/2022 Suns L 132-105 Away 2/14/2022 Nuggets L 121-111 Away 2/16/2022 Hawks L 130-109 Home 2/25/2022 Rockets W 119-111 Home 2/28/2022 Pacers W 119-103 Home 3/2/2022 Pacers - Home 3/4/2022 Raptors - Away 3/5/2022 Grizzlies - Away 3/8/2022 Suns - Home 3/9/2022 Pelicans - Away 3/11/2022 Timberwolves - Home

Pacers Upcoming Schedule