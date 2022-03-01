Orlando Magic vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/2/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Orlando Magic vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 28, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) shoots the ball over Indiana Pacers guard Terry Taylor (32) in the fourth quarter at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

The Indiana Pacers (21-42) will look to stop a five-game road slide when they visit the Orlando Magic (15-47) on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at Amway Center. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Magic vs. Pacers

Key Stats for Magic vs. Pacers

  • The Magic average 8.5 fewer points per game (103.8) than the Pacers allow (112.3).
  • When Orlando totals more than 112.3 points, it is 8-6.
  • When Indiana gives up fewer than 103.8 points, it is 9-8.
  • The Pacers put up an average of 109.7 points per game, only 2.1 fewer points than the 111.8 the Magic give up.
  • Indiana has put together a 13-15 record in games it scores more than 111.8 points.
  • Orlando is 13-15 when it allows fewer than 109.7 points.
  • The Magic are shooting 43.5% from the field this season, 3.7 percentage points lower than the 47.2% the Pacers allow to opponents.
  • Orlando has an 8-7 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 47.2% from the field.
  • Indiana is 15-17 when it shoots better than 46.1% from the field.

Magic Players to Watch

  • Cole Anthony leads the Magic in points and assists per game, scoring 17.5 points and distributing 5.8 assists.
  • Wendell Carter Jr. is Orlando's best rebounder, hauling in an average of 10.3 boards in each contest while scoring 14.3 points per game.
  • Anthony leads the Magic in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.1 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Chuma Okeke and Mohamed Bamba lead Orlando on the defensive end, with Okeke leading the team in steals averaging 1.5 per game and Bamba in blocks averaging 1.8 per contest.

Pacers Players to Watch

  • The Pacers' Chris Duarte puts up enough points (13.3 per game) and assists (2.2 per game) to sit atop the team's leaderboards.
  • Oshae Brissett's stat line of 4.9 rebounds, 7.6 points and 0.8 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Indiana rebounding leaderboard.
  • Duarte is consistent from distance and leads the Pacers with 1.7 made threes per game.
  • Indiana's leader in steals is Duarte (1.1 per game), and its leader in blocks is Brissett (0.4 per game).

Magic Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/12/2022

Suns

L 132-105

Away

2/14/2022

Nuggets

L 121-111

Away

2/16/2022

Hawks

L 130-109

Home

2/25/2022

Rockets

W 119-111

Home

2/28/2022

Pacers

W 119-103

Home

3/2/2022

Pacers

-

Home

3/4/2022

Raptors

-

Away

3/5/2022

Grizzlies

-

Away

3/8/2022

Suns

-

Home

3/9/2022

Pelicans

-

Away

3/11/2022

Timberwolves

-

Home

Pacers Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/15/2022

Bucks

L 128-119

Away

2/16/2022

Wizards

W 113-108

Home

2/25/2022

Thunder

L 129-125

Home

2/27/2022

Celtics

W 128-107

Home

2/28/2022

Magic

L 119-103

Away

3/2/2022

Magic

-

Away

3/4/2022

Pistons

-

Away

3/6/2022

Wizards

-

Away

3/8/2022

Cavaliers

-

Home

3/12/2022

Spurs

-

Away

3/13/2022

Hawks

-

Away

How To Watch

March
2
2022

Indiana Pacers at Orlando Magic

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
