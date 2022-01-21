Skip to main content

How to Watch Orlando Magic vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 19, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) moves to the basket agianst Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis (11) and guard Jeremy Lamb (26) during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 19, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) moves to the basket agianst Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis (11) and guard Jeremy Lamb (26) during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Lakers (22-23) aim to stop a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Orlando Magic (8-38) on Friday, January 21, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Magic vs. Lakers

Key Stats for Magic vs. Lakers

  • The 111.3 points per game the Lakers score are just 0.5 more points than the Magic allow (110.8).
  • When Los Angeles totals more than 110.8 points, it is 16-7.
  • When Orlando allows fewer than 111.3 points, it is 8-19.
  • The Magic score 11.1 fewer points per game (101.7) than the Lakers give up (112.8).
  • When it scores more than 112.8 points, Orlando is 2-4.
  • Los Angeles' record is 6-0 when it gives up fewer than 101.7 points.
  • The Lakers are shooting 46.4% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points higher than the 46.0% the Magic allow to opponents.
  • Los Angeles is 18-9 when it shoots better than 46.0% from the field.
  • The Magic are shooting 42.6% from the field, 2.6% lower than the 45.2% the Lakers' opponents have shot this season.
  • Orlando is 3-9 when it shoots better than 45.2% from the field.

Lakers Players to Watch

  • The leader in rebounds and assists for the Lakers is Russell Westbrook, who pulls down 8.0 boards and distributes 7.8 assists per game to go with a 18.5 PPG scoring average.
  • Los Angeles' leading scorer is LeBron James, who tallies 28.8 points a game in addition to his 7.6 rebounds and 6.4 assists.
  • The Lakers get the most three-point shooting production out of James, who knocks down 2.9 threes per game.
  • James is Los Angeles' leader in steals and blocks, racking up 1.6 steals and 1.1 blocks per game.

Magic Players to Watch

  • Franz Wagner's points (15.3 per game) and assists (2.8 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Magic's leaderboards.
  • Wendell Carter Jr. grabs 10.3 rebounds per game (he also scores 13.1 points per game and adds 2.7 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Orlando rebounding leaderboard.
  • Gary Harris makes 1.7 three-pointers per game, the most on the Magic.
  • Chuma Okeke (1.4 steals per game) is the steal leader for Orlando while Mohamed Bamba (2.1 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Lakers Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/9/2022

Grizzlies

L 127-119

Home

1/12/2022

Kings

L 125-116

Away

1/15/2022

Nuggets

L 133-96

Away

1/17/2022

Jazz

W 101-95

Home

1/19/2022

Pacers

L 111-104

Home

1/21/2022

Magic

-

Away

1/23/2022

Heat

-

Away

1/25/2022

Nets

-

Away

1/27/2022

76ers

-

Away

1/28/2022

Hornets

-

Away

1/30/2022

Hawks

-

Away

Magic Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/12/2022

Wizards

L 112-106

Away

1/14/2022

Hornets

W 116-109

Away

1/15/2022

Mavericks

L 108-92

Away

1/17/2022

Trail Blazers

L 98-88

Home

1/19/2022

76ers

L 123-110

Away

1/21/2022

Lakers

-

Home

1/23/2022

Bulls

-

Home

1/26/2022

Clippers

-

Home

1/28/2022

Pistons

-

Home

1/30/2022

Mavericks

-

Home

2/1/2022

Bulls

-

Away

How To Watch

January
21
2022

Los Angeles Lakers at Orlando Magic

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17523281
NBA

How to Watch Pistons at Jazz

55 seconds ago
Nov 10, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzles guard Dillon Brooks (left) and Memphis Grizzles guard Ja Morant (right) high five after a basket during the first half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Memphis Grizzlies vs Denver Nuggets

55 seconds ago
Jan 17, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzles forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) drives to the basket as Chicago Bulls guard DeMar DeRozan (11) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/21/2022

55 seconds ago
Jan 17, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Avery Bradley (20) defends Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) as he passes the ball in the second half of the game at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Utah Jazz vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/21/2022

55 seconds ago
Jan 19, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) and Los Angeles Clippers guard Amir Coffey (7) battle for the ball in the third quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Denver Nuggets vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/21/2022

55 seconds ago
Jan 19, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard Luke Kennard (5) controls the ball as Denver Nuggets forward Will Barton (5) guards in the third quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/21/2022

55 seconds ago
Jan 17, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzles forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) drives to the basket as Chicago Bulls guard DeMar DeRozan (11) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Chicago Bulls vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/21/2022

55 seconds ago
Jan 19, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (33) shoots the ball as Brooklyn Nets center Day'Ron Sharpe (20) defends during the fourth quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Washington Wizards vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/21/2022

55 seconds ago
Jan 16, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) gets defended by Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder (99) during the second quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Detroit Pistons vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/21/2022

55 seconds ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy