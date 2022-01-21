How to Watch Orlando Magic vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Los Angeles Lakers (22-23) aim to stop a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Orlando Magic (8-38) on Friday, January 21, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Magic vs. Lakers
- Game Day: Friday, January 21, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Amway Center
Key Stats for Magic vs. Lakers
- The 111.3 points per game the Lakers score are just 0.5 more points than the Magic allow (110.8).
- When Los Angeles totals more than 110.8 points, it is 16-7.
- When Orlando allows fewer than 111.3 points, it is 8-19.
- The Magic score 11.1 fewer points per game (101.7) than the Lakers give up (112.8).
- When it scores more than 112.8 points, Orlando is 2-4.
- Los Angeles' record is 6-0 when it gives up fewer than 101.7 points.
- The Lakers are shooting 46.4% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points higher than the 46.0% the Magic allow to opponents.
- Los Angeles is 18-9 when it shoots better than 46.0% from the field.
- The Magic are shooting 42.6% from the field, 2.6% lower than the 45.2% the Lakers' opponents have shot this season.
- Orlando is 3-9 when it shoots better than 45.2% from the field.
Lakers Players to Watch
- The leader in rebounds and assists for the Lakers is Russell Westbrook, who pulls down 8.0 boards and distributes 7.8 assists per game to go with a 18.5 PPG scoring average.
- Los Angeles' leading scorer is LeBron James, who tallies 28.8 points a game in addition to his 7.6 rebounds and 6.4 assists.
- The Lakers get the most three-point shooting production out of James, who knocks down 2.9 threes per game.
- James is Los Angeles' leader in steals and blocks, racking up 1.6 steals and 1.1 blocks per game.
Magic Players to Watch
- Franz Wagner's points (15.3 per game) and assists (2.8 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Magic's leaderboards.
- Wendell Carter Jr. grabs 10.3 rebounds per game (he also scores 13.1 points per game and adds 2.7 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Orlando rebounding leaderboard.
- Gary Harris makes 1.7 three-pointers per game, the most on the Magic.
- Chuma Okeke (1.4 steals per game) is the steal leader for Orlando while Mohamed Bamba (2.1 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Lakers Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/9/2022
Grizzlies
L 127-119
Home
1/12/2022
Kings
L 125-116
Away
1/15/2022
Nuggets
L 133-96
Away
1/17/2022
Jazz
W 101-95
Home
1/19/2022
Pacers
L 111-104
Home
1/21/2022
Magic
-
Away
1/23/2022
Heat
-
Away
1/25/2022
Nets
-
Away
1/27/2022
76ers
-
Away
1/28/2022
Hornets
-
Away
1/30/2022
Hawks
-
Away
Magic Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/12/2022
Wizards
L 112-106
Away
1/14/2022
Hornets
W 116-109
Away
1/15/2022
Mavericks
L 108-92
Away
1/17/2022
Trail Blazers
L 98-88
Home
1/19/2022
76ers
L 123-110
Away
1/21/2022
Lakers
-
Home
1/23/2022
Bulls
-
Home
1/26/2022
Clippers
-
Home
1/28/2022
Pistons
-
Home
1/30/2022
Mavericks
-
Home
2/1/2022
Bulls
-
Away