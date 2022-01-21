Jan 19, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) moves to the basket agianst Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis (11) and guard Jeremy Lamb (26) during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Lakers (22-23) aim to stop a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Orlando Magic (8-38) on Friday, January 21, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Magic vs. Lakers

Game Day: Friday, January 21, 2022

Friday, January 21, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Amway Center

Key Stats for Magic vs. Lakers

The 111.3 points per game the Lakers score are just 0.5 more points than the Magic allow (110.8).

When Los Angeles totals more than 110.8 points, it is 16-7.

When Orlando allows fewer than 111.3 points, it is 8-19.

The Magic score 11.1 fewer points per game (101.7) than the Lakers give up (112.8).

When it scores more than 112.8 points, Orlando is 2-4.

Los Angeles' record is 6-0 when it gives up fewer than 101.7 points.

The Lakers are shooting 46.4% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points higher than the 46.0% the Magic allow to opponents.

Los Angeles is 18-9 when it shoots better than 46.0% from the field.

The Magic are shooting 42.6% from the field, 2.6% lower than the 45.2% the Lakers' opponents have shot this season.

Orlando is 3-9 when it shoots better than 45.2% from the field.

Lakers Players to Watch

The leader in rebounds and assists for the Lakers is Russell Westbrook, who pulls down 8.0 boards and distributes 7.8 assists per game to go with a 18.5 PPG scoring average.

Los Angeles' leading scorer is LeBron James, who tallies 28.8 points a game in addition to his 7.6 rebounds and 6.4 assists.

The Lakers get the most three-point shooting production out of James, who knocks down 2.9 threes per game.

James is Los Angeles' leader in steals and blocks, racking up 1.6 steals and 1.1 blocks per game.

Magic Players to Watch

Franz Wagner's points (15.3 per game) and assists (2.8 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Magic's leaderboards.

Wendell Carter Jr. grabs 10.3 rebounds per game (he also scores 13.1 points per game and adds 2.7 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Orlando rebounding leaderboard.

Gary Harris makes 1.7 three-pointers per game, the most on the Magic.

Chuma Okeke (1.4 steals per game) is the steal leader for Orlando while Mohamed Bamba (2.1 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Lakers Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/9/2022 Grizzlies L 127-119 Home 1/12/2022 Kings L 125-116 Away 1/15/2022 Nuggets L 133-96 Away 1/17/2022 Jazz W 101-95 Home 1/19/2022 Pacers L 111-104 Home 1/21/2022 Magic - Away 1/23/2022 Heat - Away 1/25/2022 Nets - Away 1/27/2022 76ers - Away 1/28/2022 Hornets - Away 1/30/2022 Hawks - Away

Magic Upcoming Schedule